Measurement, Monitoring, and Verification (MMV) is the process of comparing the implemented project and/or process against the prior equipment and/or method. There is no prescribed template to follow when designing a project’s MMV plan because of the wide array of potential industrial decarbonization projects. This will be unique to each project, and will vary due to the different types of eligible projects.

The Applicant should submit a narrative describing how MMV will be conducted for the proposed project. If an Applicant is selected to receive an award, they will be required to submit a comprehensive MMV Plan that will be reviewed for approval by the RISE PA team. More information about MMV requirements can be found on page 17 and page 19 of the Program Guidance document.

Project costs associated with MMV should not be factored into an Applicant’s Total Project Cost (TPC). Instead, Applicants can apply for reimbursement of up to 1% of Total Project Costs (TPC) or $70,000, whichever is less, to offset MMV costs. Please note that per the RISE PA program guidance, entities with existing emissions monitoring systems (such as a CEMS) are not eligible to use the MMV allowance towards the expense of the existing equipment. However, if you have additional expenses associated with your MMV proposal, those can be reimbursed. Contact the RISE PA team for project- specific questions.