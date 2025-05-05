Medium- and Large-scale Award Tracks
RISE PA MAT/LAT Round 2 Application Deadline
Closing soon! (1-week extension granted)
The RISE PA MAT/LAT Round 2 solicitation window is closing soon! Final applications are now due on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:59 PM EST. All final applications must be submitted by the closing date.
Notices for applicants
- The DEP Grants Center is requesting that all Round 2 applicants obtain a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) on SAM.gov during the application process. Applicants must have the UEI in place before they submit the grant application and must maintain it during the life of the grant. For assistance with obtaining a UEI number, please contact the eGrants Customer Service Center at 1-833-448-0647 or email at egrantshelp@pa.gov. Operating hours are M-F from 8 AM to 6 PM EST.
- An updated Detailed Budget Table form has been posted in the DEP eLibrary and in the online RISE PA grant application portal. Please update your budget table prior to submitting a final application. Applicants with drafts started in the Enterprise Grants System portal will be emailed to request this updated file.
- The RISE team will offer extended office hours from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM for the final Wednesday prior to the closure of the solicitation.
New support webinars! The RISE PA team offered two final applicant support webinars on July 23, and July 27, 2026, for the Round 2 solicitation:
Financial Support Webinar (Project Budgets, Eligible Costs, and Project Financing)
This technical support webinar covered how to 1) calculate the Total Project Cost of a project, 2) detail eligible costs accurately, 3) compile a detailed budget breakdown and cash flow analysis, and 4) provide supporting documentation.
Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions & Co-Pollutants Calculation Support Webinar
This webinar covered how to 1) compile baseline GHG emissions data, 2) determine correct emissions factors, 3) calculate co-pollutant emissions, and 4) provide supporting documentation.
The RISE PA team hosted a MAT/LAT Round 2 Kickoff Webinar on Monday, May 11, 2026.
RISE PA Round 2 Kickoff Webinar - May 11, 2026
RISE PA Open Office Hours
Join the RISE PA team for the final RISE PA Open Office Hours on Wednesday , August 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM EST. Members of the RISE PA team will be on hand to answer questions and provide guidance to support applicants throughout the application period.
Have a question or need some additional help? Connect with the RISE PA team during office hours!
Click here to join the office hours meeting. (Meeting ID: 240 781 552 943 04 | Passcode: B6fN9v48)
Please view the updated Program Resources below for application support materials.
Questions? Contact the RISE PA team for more information: email RA-EP-CPRG@pa.gov.
RISE PA Round 1 Medium- and Large-scale Awards
A new GIS-based dashboard has been made available below with information regarding current awardees.
MAT/LAT Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Please check back for further updates on the RISE PA Medium- and Large-scale Award Tracks (MAT/LAT).
The Small-scale Award Track (SAT) will have multiple funding rounds. Visit PennTAP’s RISE PA(opens in a new tab) website for more information.
DEP will first conduct an administrative review, followed by a technical and financial feasibility review.
Projects will be evaluated based on a set of criteria and list of program policy factors that can be found beginning on page 14 of the Program Guidance document.
Medium- and Large-scale projects beginning in 2027 will be granted a Period of Performance of 6-24 months, beginning on the date that the award agreement is fully executed. This means that the Grantee will have up to two years to operationalize the project and complete the necessary measurement, monitoring, and verification (MMV) protocol. The MMV is required both before and after the project is completed. All projects must be completed by the anticipated sunset date of the program on April 1, 2029.
The Grantee is responsible for ensuring that RISE PA funds are used in accordance with Federal statutes, regulations, and the terms and conditions of the grant. DEP reserves the right to terminate an awarded grant if the grant recipient fails to comply with the terms and conditions of the award.
Any facility owner or operator who chooses to begin spending money on a project does so at its own risk prior to contract execution. Eligible expenses incurred on or after October 1, 2024, may be reimbursed upon contract execution.
RISE PA is a reimbursement grant program. Awarded MAT/LAT projects can be reimbursed for up to 90% of the Base Grant Award (BGA) as costs are incurred. The remaining 10% will be withheld until measurement, monitoring, and verification (MMV) is completed and the project’s emissions reductions are verified. RISE PA can reimburse for any eligible costs incurred from October 1, 2024, onward. Paid invoices can be submitted in a request for reimbursement as costs are incurred throughout the grant period. The payment process may take a total of six to eight (6 – 8) weeks, including two weeks for internal program review, plus four to six (4 – 6) weeks from the Comptroller’s Office approval of the reimbursement request.
Measurement, Monitoring, and Verification (MMV) is the process of comparing the implemented project and/or process against the prior equipment and/or method. There is no prescribed template to follow when designing a project’s MMV plan because of the wide array of potential industrial decarbonization projects. This will be unique to each project, and will vary due to the different types of eligible projects.
The Applicant should submit a narrative describing how MMV will be conducted for the proposed project. If an Applicant is selected to receive an award, they will be required to submit a comprehensive MMV Plan that will be reviewed for approval by the RISE PA team. More information about MMV requirements can be found on page 17 and page 19 of the Program Guidance document.
Project costs associated with MMV should not be factored into an Applicant’s Total Project Cost (TPC). Instead, Applicants can apply for reimbursement of up to 1% of Total Project Costs (TPC) or $70,000, whichever is less, to offset MMV costs. Please note that per the RISE PA program guidance, entities with existing emissions monitoring systems (such as a CEMS) are not eligible to use the MMV allowance towards the expense of the existing equipment. However, if you have additional expenses associated with your MMV proposal, those can be reimbursed. Contact the RISE PA team for project- specific questions.
If the final Total Project Cost (TPC) comes in lower than the estimated TPC stated in the application, but higher than the amount of the Base Grant Award (BGA), then the Grantee’s BGA will be reduced such that the Grantee will be reimbursed only for eligible expenses equivalent to the adjusted BGA, representing 30% of the project’s final TPC. The Grantee will not receive the difference between the original BGA and adjusted BGA, nor will they receive any overage above the original BGA.
Ex: The estimated TPC in the application is $10 million, and the BGA is $3 million. If the final TPC is $6 million, the Grantee will be reimbursed for 30% of eligible expenditures for a final BGA of $1.8 million.
If the TPC comes in higher than the initial cost estimate, the reimbursements will still only fund the BGA amount specified in the grant agreement.
Ex: The TPC in the application is $10 million, and the BGA is $3 million. If the actual TPC is $12 million, then the Grantee will be reimbursed for eligible expenditures equivalent to $3 million.
For businesses subject to Corporate Net Income Tax, the general rule is that if it is included in Federal Form 1120 (U.S. Corporation Income Tax Return), Line 28, it is taxable unless specifically excluded by statute.
If a business is not subject to Corporate Net Income Tax and remits taxes from the business under Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax, the grant would not be taxable income.
MAT/LAT Archive
Small-scale Award Track
New Updates!
DEP announced the first round of awards under the RISE PA Small-scale Award Track (SAT) on April 1, 2026! This first round of awards provides $5 million to support 14 projects across Pennsylvania, saving over 5,055 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. For more information about the awards, please see the full press release.
The RISE PA Small-scale Award Track (SAT) will have multiple funding rounds. Our program partner, PennTAP, is now accepting applications for the fourth round of SAT funding. The SAT Round 4 application period opened May 15, 2026, and will close on August 15, 2026. Visit PennTAP’s RISE PA website for more information.
Stay tuned for future award announcements and further updates.
Additional Resources
RISE PA News
-
Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $267 Million to Reduce Air Pollution, Cut Energy Costs, Create Jobs, and Combat Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Communities Across Pennsylvania | DEP Newsroom
-
Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $5 Million to Help Companies Cut Energy Costs and Reduce Air Pollution Across Pennsylvania | DEP Newsroom
-
Impact Through Innovation: PennTAP’s 60-Year Legacy Empowering Pa. Businesses | Penn State University
-
Viewpoint: Investing in industry plays to Pennsylvania’s strengths | Pittsburgh Business Times
-
Pennsylvania Environmental Council Honors DEP’s RISE PA Industrial Decarbonization Program | PA Environment Digest Blog
-
How States Can Pick Up the Slack on Industrial Decarbonization | Canary Media
-
Shapiro Administration Launches RISE PA Initiative to Create Energy Jobs, Cut Costs, Grow Pennsylvania’s Energy & Manufacturing Industries, and Lower Toxic Air Pollution | DEP Newsroom
-
DEP Partners with PennTAP and Catalyst Connection on RISE PA to Reduce Costs for Businesses and Create Energy Jobs Across Pennsylvania | DEP Newsroom
-
Shapiro Administration Secures Nearly $400 Million in Federal Funding to Create Jobs and Cut Pollution