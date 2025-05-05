Bureau of Radiation Protection

Recognized Organizations and Boards
Information Notices
- IN 2026-01 Reciprocity of Licenses for Byproduct Source (PDF)
- N 2021-01, Methods to Prevent Medical Events (PDF) | (PDF)
- IN 2023-01 Chapter 218 Fee Increase Notice (PDF)
- IN 2024-01 Final - Recent Medical Events Involving Administration of Therapeutic Pharmaceuticals (PDF)
- IN 2024-04 Recent Medical Events Involving Administration of Therapeutic Pharmaceuticals (PDF)
- IN 2025-01 Final - Chapter 218 Appendix A Footnote 1 Fee Increase Implementation (PDF)
- IN 2025-02-Recent Reported Medical Events Involving Gastrointestinal Deposition of Yttrium-90 Microspheres (PDF)
Advisory Committees & Commission
- Radiation Protection Advisory Committee
- Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee
- Appalachian States LLRW Commission
Certification, Licensing, Permitting, and Registration
- Radon Certification
- Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) License
- Accelerator Licensing
- Radiation Protection ePermitting
- Register a Radiation-Producing Machine
- Register to be a Radiation-Producing Vendor and Service Provider
- Termination of Radiation-Producing Machines
- Disposal Options for Radiation-Producing Machines
Resources
- U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors
- Health Physics Society
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements
- Nuclear Energy Institute
- National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
- National Institutes of Health
- National Registry of Radiation Protection Technologists
- U.S. Code of Federal Regulations
- U.S. Department of Energy
- American Association of Physicists in Medicine
- American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists
- American Board of Medical Physics
- American Board of Radiology
- American College of Cardiology
- American College of Radiology
- American Chiropractic Registry of Radiologic Technologists
- American Osteopathic Board of Radiology
- American Registry of Radiologic Technologists
- American Society of Radiologic Technologists
- Dental Assisting National Board
- Pennsylvania Department of Health
- Pennsylvania Department of State
- Intersocietal Accreditation Commission
- International Commission on Radiological Protection
- International Society of Clinical Densitometry
- Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification Board
- The Joint Commission