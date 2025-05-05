Teaching Green is a quarterly newsletter publication issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Environmental Education and Information Center (EEIC) highlighting environmental education resources and activities, funding and workforce development opportunities, educator and programming spotlights, and statewide initiatives. Designed for formal and nonformal educators, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, environmental professionals, and community members, the newsletter shares practical tools, events, grant information, professional development opportunities, success stories, and more to ensure environmental education and activities are accessible, understandable, and practicable to all Commonwealth learners. Connection is protection!