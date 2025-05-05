Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    environmental education

    Teaching Green: DEP's Environmental Education Newsletter

    Connecting Pennsylvania educators to environmental education, resources, and opportunities

    Sign up for Teaching Green
    Teaching Green Tree Banner

    Teaching Green is a quarterly newsletter publication issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Environmental Education and Information Center (EEIC) highlighting environmental education resources and activities, funding and workforce development opportunities, educator and programming spotlights, and statewide initiatives. Designed for formal and nonformal educators, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, environmental professionals, and community members, the newsletter shares practical tools, events, grant information, professional development opportunities, success stories, and more to ensure environmental education and activities are accessible, understandable, and practicable to all Commonwealth learners.  Connection is protection!

    DEP Environmental Education Initiatives