Air Quality Permit Information

Central and Regional Office Contact Info
For general Air Quality Permit questions, please contact Central Office at 717-783-9476. For more specific questions, contact the appropriate DEP Regional Office or air program.
- Air Quality Technical Guidance
- Air Quality Permit Exemptions (275-2101-003)
- Request for Determination (RFD)
- AQ Fee Payment System
Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT)
RACT III major source rulemaking was published in the Pa. Bulletin and became effective on November 12, 2022. The requirements of 25 Pa. Code §§ 129.111—129.115 apply to the owners and operators of all facilities in Pennsylvania that emit or have a potential to emit greater than 100 TPY of NOx and/or 50 TPY of VOCs. You may be subject to and have compliance obligations under this rulemaking.
You may use the RACT III notification template to submit initial notification to DEP on or before Dec. 31, 2022.
- Notification Template (DOCX)
- Pa. Bulletin Notice
- FAQ (PDF)
- RACT II as RACT III Template (DOCX)
NESHAP's
- NESHAP's
Introduction to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants
- Section 112(j) MACT "Hammer"
- MACT Program Description (PDF)
Section 112 of the Clean Air Act establishes construction and reconstruction requirements for major sources of hazardous air pollutants.
Air Toxics & Risk Assessment
- EPA Toxicity Data Guidance (PDF)
- Chemical-Specific Toxicity Values
- Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS)
- EPA Human Health Risk Assessment Protocol, for Hazardous Waste Combustion Facilities
- DEP Risk Assessment Guidance (PDF)
Other Information
- State Plans Addressing Federal Emission Guidelines
- Request for Delegation of Authority to Implement the Federal Plan Requirements for Municipal Solid Waste Landfills the Commenced Construction on or before July 17, 2014, and Have not been Modified or Reconstructed Since July 17, 2014 (PDF)
- Listening Sessions to Solicit Input for Developing a State Plan to Reduce Carbon Pollution from Existing Power Plants
- Section 111(d)/129 State Plan for Hospital/Medical/Infectious Waste Incinerators (PDF) (9/98)
- Section 111(d)/129 State Plan For Large Municipal Waste Combustors (PDF) (4/98)
- Section 111(d)/129 State Plan For Municipal Solid Waste Landfills (PDF) (6/97)
- Implementation of EPA's White Paper (PDF)
Implementation of EPA's White Paper for Pennsylvania DEP Title V Permit Applications
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Emission Reduction Credit Registry
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Apply for an Air Quality General Permit
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Air Quality Operating Permits
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Misc Information
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Plan Approval Applications
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Request for Determination (RFD) for Online RFD Users
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Section 111(d)
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Coal Fired Powerplant Permits
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Pay Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees to the Department of Environmental Protection
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Business Topics