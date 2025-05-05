Air Quality Permit Information

Central and Regional Office Contact Info



For general Air Quality Permit questions, please contact Central Office at 717-783-9476. For more specific questions, contact the appropriate DEP Regional Office or air program.

Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT)

RACT III major source rulemaking was published in the Pa. Bulletin and became effective on November 12, 2022. The requirements of 25 Pa. Code §§ 129.111—129.115 apply to the owners and operators of all facilities in Pennsylvania that emit or have a potential to emit greater than 100 TPY of NOx and/or 50 TPY of VOCs. You may be subject to and have compliance obligations under this rulemaking.

You may use the RACT III notification template to submit initial notification to DEP on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

Title V Permit Special Cases

NESHAP's

NESHAP's

Introduction to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants

MACT Program Description (PDF)

Section 112 of the Clean Air Act establishes construction and reconstruction requirements for major sources of hazardous air pollutants.

Air Toxics & Risk Assessment

Other Information