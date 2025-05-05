The Energy Programs Office (EPO) enhances energy security, advances energy efficiency and renewable energy, addresses a changing climate, and employs energy as a tool for economic development. EPO works with residents, businesses, local governments, and communities through education, partnerships, and financial and technical assistance that guide Pennsylvanians to smarter energy choices.

Clean Energy Program Plan

EPO’s 2026-2028 Clean Energy Program Plan (CEP) builds on past plans, refines ongoing priorities, and adds new initiatives to support energy conservation, efficiency, diverse clean energy technologies, energy security, and energy affordability. In addition to serving as a guide for EPO’s work, it also helps government officials, technical experts, businesses, and residents understand EPO’s function and responsibilities and provides a framework for collaboration and shared planning for organizations who want to partner with EPO.

Comprehensive Energy Assessment

EPO developed the Comprehensive Energy Assessment (CEA) to understand the current energy landscape and the potential for future energy resource opportunities. The CEA offers a data-driven view of where Pennsylvania’s energy sector stands today, and modeling to project where it is headed through 2050. This Assessment is designed to inform policy, guide investment, and support positive outcomes for all Pennsylvanians.

How Can the Energy Programs Office Help You?

Explore Energy Efficiency and Conservation if you are looking for resources to help save energy.

Check out the Solar Energy Resource Hub if you are interested in exploring how solar can help you reduce your environmental impact and save money.

Browse Electric Vehicles in PA to learn more about how to make clean transportation choices.

View Climate Change to explore climate impacts, greenhouse gas emissions, and actions to reduce carbon emissions.

Visit Energy Data for information about energy supply and use in Pennsylvania, the U.S., or the world.