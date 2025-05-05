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    Bureau of Radiation Protection

    Contact Information

    The Office of the Director

    Dwight A. Shearer, PE

    PA DEP - Bureau of Radiation Protection
    P.O. Box 8469
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469

    Phone: 717-787-3720
    Fax: 717-783-8965

    Office Address:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Division Contacts

    Decommissioning & Environmental Surveillance Division: 717-787-3720
    Bryan Werner

    Radiation Control Division: 717-787-3720
    John Chippo

    Nuclear Safety Division: 717-705-3567
    David Baracco

    Radon Division: 717-783-3594

    Radon Division Hotline: 800-237-2366 (Pennsylvania only)

    Southeast Region Office (Norristown)

    Southeast Regional Office also serves Northeastern Region
    Southeast Region Office Radiation Protection: 484-250-5900
    Southeast Region Office Fax: 484-250-5951

    South-central Region Office (Harrisburg)

    South-central Regional Office also serves North-central Region
    South-central Region Radiation Protection: 717-705-4700
    South-central Region Office Fax: 717-705-4930

    Southwest Region Office (Pittsburgh)

    Southwest Regional Office also serves Northwest Region
    Southwest Region Office Radiation Protection: 412-442-4000
    Southwest Region Office Fax: 412-442-5246

    Please use our New Resource account listed below to ask many of your Radiation Protection questions.

    RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov

    The following subject line TAGS will better serve to route your question(s) to the appropriate staff.

    XR Invoice – Registration #
    XR Certificates – Registration #
    XR New Registration –
    XR Registration Update-Registration #
    XR Terminations – Registration #
    XR Account Changes – Registration #

    Accelerator Licenses/ Amendment – License #

    RAM Licensing – License #
    RAM New License –
    RAM License Amend – License #
    RAM License Term – License #
    RAM License Transfer of Control – License #
    RAM License Invoice – License #

    Incident or Event Notification – Registration / License #
    General –
    Regulation Question – Registration/License #
    Vendor – Registration #