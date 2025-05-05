The Office of the Director
Dwight A. Shearer, PE
PA DEP - Bureau of Radiation Protection
P.O. Box 8469
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469
Phone: 717-787-3720
Fax: 717-783-8965
Office Address:
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Division Contacts
Decommissioning & Environmental Surveillance Division: 717-787-3720
Bryan Werner
Radiation Control Division: 717-787-3720
John Chippo
Nuclear Safety Division: 717-705-3567
David Baracco
Radon Division: 717-783-3594
Radon Division Hotline: 800-237-2366 (Pennsylvania only)
Southeast Region Office (Norristown)
Southeast Regional Office also serves Northeastern Region
Southeast Region Office Radiation Protection: 484-250-5900
Southeast Region Office Fax: 484-250-5951
South-central Region Office (Harrisburg)
South-central Regional Office also serves North-central Region
South-central Region Radiation Protection: 717-705-4700
South-central Region Office Fax: 717-705-4930
Southwest Region Office (Pittsburgh)
Southwest Regional Office also serves Northwest Region
Southwest Region Office Radiation Protection: 412-442-4000
Southwest Region Office Fax: 412-442-5246
Please use our New Resource account listed below to ask many of your Radiation Protection questions.
The following subject line TAGS will better serve to route your question(s) to the appropriate staff.
XR Invoice – Registration #
XR Certificates – Registration #
XR New Registration –
XR Registration Update-Registration #
XR Terminations – Registration #
XR Account Changes – Registration #
Accelerator Licenses/ Amendment – License #
RAM Licensing – License #
RAM New License –
RAM License Amend – License #
RAM License Term – License #
RAM License Transfer of Control – License #
RAM License Invoice – License #
Incident or Event Notification – Registration / License #
General –
Regulation Question – Registration/License #
Vendor – Registration #