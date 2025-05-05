The Office of the Director

Dwight A. Shearer, PE



PA DEP - Bureau of Radiation Protection

P.O. Box 8469

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469

Phone: 717-787-3720

Fax: 717-783-8965

Office Address:

Rachel Carson State Office Building

400 Market Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Division Contacts

Decommissioning & Environmental Surveillance Division: 717-787-3720

Bryan Werner

Radiation Control Division: 717-787-3720

John Chippo

Nuclear Safety Division: 717-705-3567

David Baracco

Radon Division: 717-783-3594



Radon Division Hotline: 800-237-2366 (Pennsylvania only)

Southeast Region Office (Norristown)

Southeast Regional Office also serves Northeastern Region

Southeast Region Office Radiation Protection: 484-250-5900

Southeast Region Office Fax: 484-250-5951

South-central Region Office (Harrisburg)

South-central Regional Office also serves North-central Region

South-central Region Radiation Protection: 717-705-4700

South-central Region Office Fax: 717-705-4930

Southwest Region Office (Pittsburgh)

Southwest Regional Office also serves Northwest Region

Southwest Region Office Radiation Protection: 412-442-4000

Southwest Region Office Fax: 412-442-5246

Please use our New Resource account listed below to ask many of your Radiation Protection questions.

RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov

The following subject line TAGS will better serve to route your question(s) to the appropriate staff.

XR Invoice – Registration #

XR Certificates – Registration #

XR New Registration –

XR Registration Update-Registration #

XR Terminations – Registration #

XR Account Changes – Registration #

Accelerator Licenses/ Amendment – License #

RAM Licensing – License #

RAM New License –

RAM License Amend – License #

RAM License Term – License #

RAM License Transfer of Control – License #

RAM License Invoice – License #

Incident or Event Notification – Registration / License #

General –

Regulation Question – Registration/License #

Vendor – Registration #