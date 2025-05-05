DEP's Bureau of Air Quality is responsible for safeguarding the health of Pennsylvanians by achieving the goals of the federal Clean Air Act and the Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act. The bureau develops air quality regulations, conducts meteorological tracking and air quality modeling studies and reviews; develops transportation control measures and other mobile source programs. The bureau also helps to improve the economic climate for firms to locate and expand in Pennsylvania through programs such as the Small Business Assistance Program.

As part of Pennsylvania's initiative to provide wider public access to electronic media, this service offers the most comprehensive online resource for air quality information in the Commonwealth. We welcome the opportunity to develop and extend this service as recommended by users.

Every day we make choices that impact our health and the environment. We can all work together to reduce the amount of pollution we add to the air by making small, simple changes in the things we do each day.