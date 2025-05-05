DEP's Bureau of Air Quality is responsible for safeguarding the health of Pennsylvanians by achieving the goals of the federal Clean Air Act and the Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act. The bureau develops air quality regulations, conducts meteorological tracking and air quality modeling studies and reviews; develops transportation control measures and other mobile source programs. The bureau also helps to improve the economic climate for firms to locate and expand in Pennsylvania through programs such as the Small Business Assistance Program.
As part of Pennsylvania's initiative to provide wider public access to electronic media, this service offers the most comprehensive online resource for air quality information in the Commonwealth. We welcome the opportunity to develop and extend this service as recommended by users.
Every day we make choices that impact our health and the environment. We can all work together to reduce the amount of pollution we add to the air by making small, simple changes in the things we do each day.
Acronyms (PDF)
Energy in PA
Evaluation of the Air Quality Program 2002-2007 (PDF) 1992-2001 (PDF)
Contact Air Quality
Harrisburg Central Office
Information: (717) 787-9702
Fax: (717) 772-2303
Rachel Carson State Office Building
12th Floor, P.O. Box 8468
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8468
Email: RA-EPAir@pa.gov
Regional Offices
Southeast
Northeast
Southcentral
Northcentral
Southwest
Northwest
Contact Via E-mail
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Bureau of Air Quality (ra-epair@pa.gov)
Bureau Director
- Represents Bureau at legislative, press, regulated community and general public functions.
- Maintains communications within the DEP and outside entities.
- Manages the Bureau's resources to achieve the goals of the Clean Air Act and the Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act.
- Establishes Bureau goals, objectives and management policies.
Support Services Section
- Provides accounting, budgeting, purchasing, personnel and contract management assistance.
- Provides clerical and administrative support related to correspondence, travel arrangements, office management, special projects and records management.
- Administers and controls various funds and grants.
- Oversees the preparation of fiscal data and reports.
Assistant Director
- Coordinates the Bureau's program development activities as they relate to federal Clean Air Act and state Air Pollution Control Act requirements.
- Serves as Bureau liaison with other governmental entities, interstate groups and advisory committees in matters related to program development and existing program interface.
- Represents the Bureau at press, regulated community, program development and general public functions.
Air Information Management Section
- Manages the air program data systems and hardware.
- Manages and maintains the Air Quality Point Source Inventory (Plant Emissions) and Area Source Inventory and reporting to EPA and others.
- Coordinates the Air Information Management System (AIMS) and oversees Air Quality Computer System Analysis, Enhancements, and Maintenance.
- Coordinates and reports Emissions Reporting Information and Fee Payments
- Represents Air Quality data and business practices to the Departmental Multimedia Computer System, eFACTS (Environment, Facility, Application, Compliance Tracking System).
- Coordinates and reports Air Quality Information to management and public.
Regulatory Development and Training Section
- Conducts background research for regulation development
- Performs technical feasibility assessments of regulatory strategies necessary to meet the Air Pollution Control Act and Clean Air Act requirements
- Coordinates with legal counsel to obtain legal concurrence on planned work projects
- Develops rulemakings and regulatory State Implementation Plans (SIPs)
- Assists the Air Quality Bureau Director with establishing Bureau performance standards to ensure Bureau work products and deliverables meet Department and Commonwealth standards
- Manages and tracks special projects in the Bureau of Air Quality
- Coordinates technical training for Bureau and Regional Staff
Air Quality Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
An air quality alert is issued when the air quality for at least one region of Pennsylvania is in the Code Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups). This alerts the public to the potential that air quality may affect their ability to breathe.
Poor air quality can irritate your eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Inhaling polluted air can cause a variety of symptoms. These symptoms can be dangerous and even life threatening for people in high-risk groups such as people with asthma, COPD, or heart disease. Older adults, pregnant people, outdoor workers, and children are also at a higher risk for more severe symptoms.
DEP provides daily forecasts of air quality, usually available in the mid/late afternoon. However, we do monitor live air quality data to determine if changes are occurring that may require updating forecasts.
The Code Purple Air Quality Alert issued for Friday, July 17, 2026, was the first time a statewide Code Purple Air Quality Alert was issued. July 2026 and June 2023 were the most recent poor air quality time periods from wildfire smoke in the last 10 years.
Wildfire smoke is made up of a mixture of gases and particles produced when wood and other organic materials burn. The particle pollution (also called fine particulate matter) can get into your lungs and cause health issues.
Wildfires create smoky conditions and can make anyone sick. It’s important to reduce exposure to smoke. Healthy people are not usually at a major risk from short-term exposures to smoke, but it's a good idea for everyone to avoid breathing smoke.
People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, older adults, those who are pregnant, outside workers, and children may be at greater risk. Breathing in wildfire smoke can cause immediate health effects, including:
- Coughing
- Wheezing and shortness of breath
- Stinging eyes
- Scratchy throat
- Runny nose or irritated sinuses
- Chest pain
- Headaches
- Tiredness
- Fast heartbeat
The current, best website to view live, real-time air quality information is the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) AirNow.gov.
Per EPA’s Fires and Your Health | AirNow.gov, “The biggest health threat from smoke is from fine particles. These microscopic particles can get into your eyes and respiratory system, where they can cause health problems such as burning eyes, runny nose, and illnesses such as bronchitis. Fine particles also can aggravate chronic heart and lung diseases - and even are linked to premature deaths in people with these conditions.”
In most cases, Pennsylvania municipalities cannot adopt local standards that differ from federal or state requirements.
The Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act, and the regulations developed under that law, contain extensive requirements, including the adoption of certain federal air quality requirements under the federal Clean Air Act, that are designed to protect public health, welfare, and the environment. This includes National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for six pollutants called “criteria pollutants”. The criteria pollutants are, Particulate Matter (PM), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sulfur Oxides (SO2), Lead (Pb), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Ozone (O3). There are primary and secondary NAAQS for the criteria pollutants that specify concentrations that may be in the ambient air. The primary NAAQS are designed to protect public health, and the secondary NAAQS are designed to protect public welfare, including the environment.