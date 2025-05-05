​​​​​Moshannon District Mining Office

DEP Moshannon District Office
186 Enterprise Drive
Philipsburg PA 16866
Phone: 814-342-8200
Fax: 814-342-8216
RA-EPMOSHANNON@pa.gov
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office -
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
District Mining Manager: Paul Kephart
Permit Chief: Daniel Husted
Counties Served and Inspector Assignments
Counties served: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union