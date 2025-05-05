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    Bureau of District Mining Operations

    ​​​​​Moshannon District Mining Office

    DEP Moshannon District Office

    186 Enterprise Drive
    Philipsburg PA 16866
    Phone: 814-342-8200
    Fax: 814-342-8216
    RA-EPMOSHANNON@pa.gov

    Directions

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office -
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    District Mining Manager: Paul Kephart

    Permit Chief: Daniel Husted

    Counties Served and Inspector Assignments

    Counties served: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union

    Organizational Chart