Forms
New and revised forms for application for permits to drill and operate oil and gas wells have been posted to the DEP eLibrary. There are now separate forms for application of oil and gas well permits for conventional, unconventional and wells to be drilled in coal areas. There is an added form to describe ownership and control of companies seeking oil and gas well permits.In addition, new bonding forms that meet the requirements of the Oil and Gas Act 13 of 2012 are posted and available for use.
|8000-FM-OOGM0158
|Post-Longwall Mining Floor Failure Instructions
|8000-FM-OOGM0158
|Post-Longwall Mining Floor Failure (Excel)
|8000-FM-OOGM0159U
|Post-Longwall Mining Gas Well Assessment (Excel)
|8000-FM-OOGM0159U
|Post-Longwall Mining Gas Well Assessment Instructions
|8000-PM-OOGM0007
|Application for a Coal Pillar Permit
|8000-PM-OOGM0007a
|Well Pillar Plan
|8000-PM-OOGM0112
|Conditional Chain Pillar in Association with Longwall Mine
|8000-PM-OOGM0112a
|Conditional Chain Pillar Plan in Association with Longwall Mine
|8000-PM-OOGM0002
|Well Location Plat
|8000-FM-OOGM0056
|Application for Inactive Well Status
|8000-FM-OOGM0123
|Notification of Return of Well(s) to Active Status
|8000-PM-OOGM0050
|Application for Abandoned Well Identification
|8000-PM-OOGM0077
|Application for Orphan Well Classification
|8000-PM-OOGM0110
|Permit Application to Adopt an Oil or Gas Well
|1430-FM-BOS0085
|Surety Bond Information Sheet for Oil and Gas Well
|1430-FM-BOS0150
|Assignment of Certificate of Deposit Oil and Gas Collateral Bond
|1430-FM-BOS0151
|Collateral Bond for Oil and Gas Wells