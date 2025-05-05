Forms

New and revised forms for application for permits to drill and operate oil and gas wells have been posted to the DEP eLibrary. There are now separate forms for application of oil and gas well permits for conventional, unconventional and wells to be drilled in coal areas. There is an added form to describe ownership and control of companies seeking oil and gas well permits.In addition, new bonding forms that meet the requirements of the Oil and Gas Act 13 of 2012 are posted and available for use.