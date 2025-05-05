2026 Small Business Advantage Grant Program Now Accepting Applications

The 2026-2027 Small Business Advantage Grant Program opens for applications on September 11, 2026. The application period closes March 19, 2027, or when funds are all committed. Project work for eligible projects and applicants must start on or after July 1, 2026, and must be completed by June 30, 2027. See below for Program Guidelines and other related documents.

Small Business Advantage Grant

The Small Business Advantage Grant provides reimbursement grants ranging from 50% to 80% of eligible project costs to Pennsylvania small businesses to improve energy efficiency or reduce pollution or waste by: upgrading or replacing equipment or supplies; improving processes; or reducing runoff into affected waterways. Maximum grant award amounts will vary from up to $7,500 to up to $12,000, based on the environmental impact of the project and whether the project location is in an Environmental Justice Area in Pennsylvania.