2026 Small Business Advantage Grant Program Now Accepting Applications
The 2026-2027 Small Business Advantage Grant Program opens for applications on September 11, 2026. The application period closes March 19, 2027, or when funds are all committed. Project work for eligible projects and applicants must start on or after July 1, 2026, and must be completed by June 30, 2027. See below for Program Guidelines and other related documents.
Small Business Advantage Grant
The Small Business Advantage Grant provides reimbursement grants ranging from 50% to 80% of eligible project costs to Pennsylvania small businesses to improve energy efficiency or reduce pollution or waste by: upgrading or replacing equipment or supplies; improving processes; or reducing runoff into affected waterways. Maximum grant award amounts will vary from up to $7,500 to up to $12,000, based on the environmental impact of the project and whether the project location is in an Environmental Justice Area in Pennsylvania.
Small Business Advantage Grant Documents
Below is a list of the documents you will need when applying for the Small Business Advantage Grant:
- 2026 Small Business Advantage Grant Program Guidelines (New)
- 2026 Small Business Advantage Grant Calculator (New)
- Small Business Advantage Grant Calculator Instructions
- 2026 Step by Step Online Application Instructions – SBAG (New)
- 2026 Grantee Award Process Manual (NEW)
- Small Business Advantage Grant Non-Vendor Supply Quote Form
- On-Line Application (opens DCED's Single Application for Assistance)
- Landowner Consent Form
- Change of Scope Form
- One-Year Follow-Up Form
Small Business Advantage Grant Case Studies
Lighting, HVAC, boiler, and digital x-ray upgrades are the most common project types funded by the Small Business Advantage Grant, but a wide variety of projects are eligible for funding.
New Case Studies Coming Soon
Pennsylvania-based businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees are eligible. Eligible applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis, and must save the small business a minimum of $500 and at least 20% annually in energy consumption or pollution prevention related expenses (Natural Resource Protection projects are exempt).
An overview of the program, eligibility requirements and application instructions are included in the Small Business Advantage Grant Package (see links above).
For questions regarding the grant, please email program staff at ra-epadvantagegrant@pa.gov, or call the Small Business Ombudsman Office at 717-783-9640 for technical questions or 717-783-0909 with financial questions.