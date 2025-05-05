​New Stanton District Mining Office

DEP New Stanton District Office
131 Broadview Road
New Stanton, PA 15672
Phone: 724-925-5500
Fax: 724-925-5557
RA-EPNEWSTANTON@PA.GOV
Directions
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
District Mining Manager: Cory Seese
286 Industrial Park Road Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: 814 472-1900 | Fax: 814 472-1898
Environmental Program Manager: Chad Meyer
Permit Chief: Vacant
Counties Served
Counties served: Allegheny, Armstrong Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland