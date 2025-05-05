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    Bureau of District Mining Operations

    ​New Stanton District Mining Office

    DEP New Stanton District Office

    131 Broadview Road
    New Stanton, PA 15672
    Phone: 724-925-5500
    Fax: 724-925-5557
    RA-EPNEWSTANTON@PA.GOV
    Directions

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    District Mining Manager: Cory Seese
    286 Industrial Park Road Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Phone: 814 472-1900 | Fax: 814 472-1898

    Environmental Program Manager: Chad Meyer

    Permit Chief: Vacant

    Counties Served

    Counties served: Allegheny, Armstrong Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland

    Organizational Chart

     