The Shapiro Administration is committed to Getting Stuff Done for Pennsylvania businesses while maintaining the environmental and public health protection that Pennsylvanians expect and deserve.
DEP is modernizing the permit review process to increase certainty for applicants, increase transparency for residents, and increase the quality of permit applications that DEP is receiving. This effort is critical in managing the more than 40,000 permits DEP reviews every year.
Through new systems, upgraded technology, and improved customer service, DEP is Delivering on Every Promise when it comes to environmental protection and permitting.
Permitting Options Chart
The Streamlining Permits for Economic Expansion and Development (SPEED) Program was created in July 2024 to continue the DEP’s Permit Modernization effort to move further and faster in permit processing and keep Pennsylvania moving at the speed of business.
Through SPEED, permit applicants for select permits will be able to use DEP-approved qualified contractors to conduct initial reviews of applications for expedited review. DEP staff will review recommendations from the qualified contractor and make the decision to approve or deny the permit or issue a technical deficiency letter to the applicant.
Eligible permit Types
- Air Quality plan approvals (state-only) (Chp. 127)
- Earth Disturbance permits (Chp. 102)
- Individual Water Obstruction and Encroachment permits (Chp. 105)
- Dam Safety permits (Chp. 105)
- Oil & Gas Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit (ESCGP)
DEP is coordinating activities across the state to meet the implementation deadline. Permit Decision Guarantee and PAyback review timeframes will still apply to SPEED permits.
Qualified Professional Requirements
The PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking to engage qualified professionals to review permits on an expedited basis as part of the SPEED Program. Below are the requirements to become a DEP-approved qualified contractor:
- Licensed professional who may be necessary to review applications under the eligible permitting program.
- Has five years of experience of relevant permitting experience in PA.
- Holds all professional licenses as required by law.
- Has not been convicted of or pled guilty to a crime
- Has not had a professional license revoked by the state license board within the previous 10 years.
- Agrees to be responsible for the review costs if the review is deemed inadequate or untimely.
- Has not performed work for the applicant in the last 3 years.
- No other conflicts of interest.
If you're interested in becoming a DEP-approved qualified contractor, please review the invitations for bid (IFB) below:
Individual Water Obstruction and Encroachment
Please continue to check back for any additional updates on the SPEED Program. If you have questions, please reach out to Brian Franklin: bfranklin@pa.gov or calling 717-787-2471.
As of November 1, 2023, DEP has implemented PAyback, the Shapiro Administration’s money-back guarantee program that refunds permit application fees if an agency doesn’t act on an application in a set time frame.
Since the launch of PAyback, and as of August 4, 2026, DEP has received 108,604 applications and authorization requests, and has made decisions on 112,594 (including some in the queue before the PAyback launch). DEP received 22,677 applications and authorization requests and 23,353 were decided on between January 1, 2026 and August 4, 2026.
There are two applications overdue in PAyback as of August 4, 2026. DEP has not refunded any fees for applications or authorization requests covered by PAyback since its launch.
In late 2023, under Executive Order 2023-07, DEP committed to eliminating the backlog of permit applications as it stood on November 1, 2023. Using new tracking and reporting tools to find and eliminate bottlenecks in the review process, DEP was able to review and act on more than 2,400 permits in less than 2 years, eliminating the backlog in August 2025.
One of the common permit applications DEP receives is for construction related earth disturbance and post-construction stormwater management, covered by Chp. 102 of the regulatory code. In May 2024, DEP launched a pilot program in 10 counties to try and improve the quality of applications received and reduce the overall processing time for the permit.
The pilot program is expected to reduce the average processing time for these permits by 73 days – from an average of 176 days to an average of 103 days.
One key aspect of the pilot program is requiring applicants to have several pre-application meetings so that applicants and regulators understand the full scope of a project. As a result, applicants can submit permits that address possible environmental concerns without time-consuming communications back and forth about technical deficiencies.
The Chapter 105 Pilot Program is an initiative launched in 2024 to streamline and accelerate the review of Individual Joint Permit Applications (JPAs) for water obstruction and encroachment projects. The purpose of the Pilot Program is to modernize and improve DEP’s permitting process for select Chapter 105 permit applications, to reduce errors in applications and therefore to shorten review times, and to provide clearer guidance through enhanced pre-application meetings with the applicant. The Chapter 105 Pilot Program officially started on September 1, 2024, and will continue until DEP specifies an end date on its Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands webpage.
Process Improvements include:
- Enhanced Pre-Application Meetings: Applicants work with DEP staff to identify potential deficiencies early.
- Application Checklist & SOPs: Standardized procedures to reduce mistakes and delays.
- Agreement by all parties: Applicants must agree to follow pilot program procedures.
The Chapter 105 Pilot Program was launched alongside the Streamlining Permits for Economic Expansion and Development (SPEED) program, both designed to move permitting “at the speed of business” while maintaining environmental safeguards.
DEP is committed to updating IT infrastructure to make the permitting process easier and more transparent for businesses and communities.
Governor Shapiro recognized this dire need and proposed a budget that will revamp DEP’s online systems. Updating the main recordkeeping tool for permitting and inspections, eFacts, remains a top priority. This budget would also support the development of tools to promote transparency in permit review and recordkeeping for anyone who wants to know what is going on in their community.
The DEP Permit Application Consulting Tool (PACT) is a tool to help potential applicants who are considering a new project in Pennsylvania, or expanding or relocating an existing operation.
It allows potential applicants to quickly and easily determine which types of environmental permits, authorizations or notifications may be required for specific projects.
The tool guides the user through a series of simple questions and provides information and links to permitting information for potential permits that may be required based on the user responses. When submitted to DEP, the tool may serve as the foundation for a Pre-Application Conference/Meeting to discuss and verify tool results and permit coordination.
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Added June 12, 2026 The Applicant’s Resource for Permitting Data Center Development Projects4700-BK-DEP6313
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Added November 3, 2025 Act 537 - Sewage Planning for Commercial New Land Development FAQ
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Added November 3, 2025 Encountering acid-producing rock during construction activities5600-FS-DEP4284
DEP is improving customer service for regulated entities and Pennsylvania residents by launching training programs to equip employees with the skills and knowledge needed to improve the customer’s experience. DEP is also reviewing feedback from applicants and users to identify opportunities for improvement across our systems.
The Center of Environmental Excellence is identifying Key Performance Indicators to better track performance across DEP programs and identify bottlenecks and pressure points in the review process. These KPIs are tracked in quarterly program reviews to mark progress and explore opportunities for improvement.
2025 Permit Applications Stats
Total Received
39,444
Total Processed
40,450*
Processing Rate
102.6%*
*Processed numbers include applications from previous calendar years