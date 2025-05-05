

The Shapiro Administration is committed to Getting Stuff Done for Pennsylvania businesses while maintaining the environmental and public health protection that Pennsylvanians expect and deserve.



DEP is modernizing the permit review process to increase certainty for applicants, increase transparency for residents, and increase the quality of permit applications that DEP is receiving. This effort is critical in managing the more than 40,000 permits DEP reviews every year.

Through new systems, upgraded technology, and improved customer service, DEP is Delivering on Every Promise when it comes to environmental protection and permitting.

