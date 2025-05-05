​In 2000, West Nile Virus appeared in Pennsylvania for the first time. To help detect, track, and control the virus, the Pennsylvania Departments of Health, Environmental Protection, and Agriculture developed a comprehensive surveillance program. Pennsylvania's plan uses the principles of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and focuses on education, habitat reduction, surveillance, and control.

The Department of Health is conducting laboratory testing to confirm West Nile Virus cases, and monitoring any possible human cases. In addition, it has been working with healthcare providers across the state to educate them about the signs and symptoms of West Nile Virus.

DEP coordinates the Commonwealth's mosquito control program with representatives from 50 counties at the highest risk of mosquito-borne disease to develop a comprehensive mosquito surveillance and control network. The foundation of this collaborative effort is based on integrated pest management principles. Since the virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, early detection and control are key. The program is a gold member of EPA's pesticide environmental stewardship program. The Department of Environmental Protection, with the support of the legislature, provides funding to this network of counties to protect against disease and alleviate public nuisances.



The Department of Agriculture is monitoring animal populations for any signs of the virus. Due to the impact of WNV on the ruffed grouse, the Pennsylvania Game Commission collaborates with the PA program to track the intensity of seasonal WNV. Seasonal data is used, in part, to determine hunting season length of the ruffed grouse.



Since 2000, Pennsylvania's State budget has included funding to prevent and mitigate the potential public health effects of West Nile on the citizens of the Commonwealth. The funds provide necessary staffing and an improved epidemiological infrastructure to monitor and control the virus. This network, which covers 38 counties, includes mosquito and bird surveillance and monitoring people and horses. Please explore our site to find out more about how you can help reduce your risk of disease exposure, to learn about West Nile Virus or the latest surveillance update from your area.

