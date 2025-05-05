​​Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC

Air quality plan approval is required for the applicant to commence construction of an air contamination source and may allow for temporary operation. A plan approval is not the same as an operating permit, which is required for long-term operation. Publication of a draft air quality plan approval and notice of intent signals that DEP has performed its evaluation of the application and begins the regulatory public participation process.

On October 9, 2019, DEP received an air quality plan approval application on behalf of Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill for a proposed leachate evaporation system at the facility. On November 5, 2019, DEP accepted this application as administratively complete.

On May 9, 2020, DEP issued a draft air quality plan approval.

In response to public comments received, DEP has requested additional information from Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. On July 2, 2020, DEP sent a letter to Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill requesting additional information. If Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s responses satisfied all deficiencies, DEP committed to develop a revised draft plan approval and review memo, republish public notice, provide for an additional public comment period, and hold a public hearing. Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded on August 31, 2020 and with additional information on September 23, 2020.

On November 13, 2020, DEP sent Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill a second letter requesting additional information. Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded on February 4, 2021.

On May 7, 2021, DEP sent Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill a third letter requesting additional information. On July 2, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill requested an extension to respond to DEP’s deficiency letter. On July 20, 2021, DEP granted the extension to respond until September 2, 2021

On June 25, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted air dispersion modeling protocol to DEP.

On July 15, 2021, DEP provided comments on the submitted air dispersion modeling protocol for the proposed installation of the leachate evaporator at Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.

On August 11, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted revised air dispersion modeling protocol to DEP. In coordination with DEP’s Southwest Regional Office and Bureau of Radiation Protection, DEP’s Air Quality Modeling Section reviewed the revised air dispersion modeling protocol for estimating ambient air concentrations of radionuclides due to the installation of the proposed leachate evaporator at Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. DEP concurs with the proposed data, methods, and calculations to be used with the air dispersion modeling, as described in the protocol and will review the analysis when it is submitted.

On October 1, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted additional information. On October 29, 2021, DEP’s air quality modeling section provided comments on Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s air dispersion modeling. On November 30, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded to DEP’s letter.

On July 23, 2022, DEP noticed draft air quality plan approval [65-00767C] to allow the construction and initial temporary operation of a leachate evaporation system.

On January 8, 2024, DEP issued the plan approval [65-00767C].

On September 16, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC (WSL) relinquished its air quality plan approval PA-6500767C for the construction and temporary operation of a leachate evaporator. On September 30, 2024, DEP notified WSL that it revoked the plan approval

Public Participation

Public Notice on DEP’s proposed air quality plan approval was published in the July 23, 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which began a public comment period.

More info (begins on page 4166).

Due to a publishing error in the Mon Valley Independent, DEP has extended the comment period until through Friday, September 19, 2022.

DEP accepted comments and held two public hearings – in person on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 and virtually on Thursday, September 1, 2022 – to receive comments on the draft plan approval.

DEP provided an information sheet at the public hearings to provide background on the proposal and DEP’s review.