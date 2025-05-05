Site Background
Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC (WSL) owns and operates a residual/municipal landfill of the same name located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County and County Hauling, a waste transportation company.
What’s New
On February, 15, 2025, DEP published a draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. The application and associated documents can be found in the Permitting/Approval section below. DEP held a public hearing to receive testimony from the public and accepted comments on the draft discharge permit through April 3, 2025.
Permitting/Approvals
Air quality plan approval is required for the applicant to commence construction of an air contamination source and may allow for temporary operation. A plan approval is not the same as an operating permit, which is required for long-term operation. Publication of a draft air quality plan approval and notice of intent signals that DEP has performed its evaluation of the application and begins the regulatory public participation process.
On October 9, 2019, DEP received an air quality plan approval application on behalf of Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill for a proposed leachate evaporation system at the facility. On November 5, 2019, DEP accepted this application as administratively complete.
On May 9, 2020, DEP issued a draft air quality plan approval.
In response to public comments received, DEP has requested additional information from Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. On July 2, 2020, DEP sent a letter to Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill requesting additional information. If Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s responses satisfied all deficiencies, DEP committed to develop a revised draft plan approval and review memo, republish public notice, provide for an additional public comment period, and hold a public hearing. Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded on August 31, 2020 and with additional information on September 23, 2020.
- DEP request for information letter (7-2-2020) (PDF)
- Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill Response (8-31-2020) (PDF)
- Lemos Labs letter to Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill (9-11-2021) (PDF)
- Perma-Fix letter to Nobel Environmental (9-23-2020) (PDF)
On November 13, 2020, DEP sent Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill a second letter requesting additional information. Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded on February 4, 2021.
- DEP second request for information letter (11-13-2020) (PDF)
- Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill Response (2-4-2021) (PDF)
On May 7, 2021, DEP sent Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill a third letter requesting additional information. On July 2, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill requested an extension to respond to DEP’s deficiency letter. On July 20, 2021, DEP granted the extension to respond until September 2, 2021
- DEP third request for information letter (5-7-2021) (PDF)
- Extension request (7-2-2021) (PDF)
- DEP technical deficiency response extension (7-20-2021) (PDF)
On June 25, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted air dispersion modeling protocol to DEP.
On July 15, 2021, DEP provided comments on the submitted air dispersion modeling protocol for the proposed installation of the leachate evaporator at Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.
On August 11, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted revised air dispersion modeling protocol to DEP. In coordination with DEP’s Southwest Regional Office and Bureau of Radiation Protection, DEP’s Air Quality Modeling Section reviewed the revised air dispersion modeling protocol for estimating ambient air concentrations of radionuclides due to the installation of the proposed leachate evaporator at Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. DEP concurs with the proposed data, methods, and calculations to be used with the air dispersion modeling, as described in the protocol and will review the analysis when it is submitted.
On October 1, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted additional information. On October 29, 2021, DEP’s air quality modeling section provided comments on Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s air dispersion modeling. On November 30, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded to DEP’s letter.
- Information Submittal (10-1-2021) (PDF)
- DEP Comments on Air Dispersion Modeling (10-29-2021) (PDF)
- Response to DEP Comments on Air Dispersion Modeling (11-30-2021) (PDF)
On July 23, 2022, DEP noticed draft air quality plan approval [65-00767C] to allow the construction and initial temporary operation of a leachate evaporation system.
- Proposed Air Quality Plan Approval (7-23-22) (PDF)
- Review Memo (4-30-2020) (PDF)
- Review Memo Addendum (07-8-2022) (PDF)
- Summary of Air Dispersion Modeling for Estimating Radionuclide Concentrations (12-17-2021) (PDF)
- Radiation Protection Memo (3-31-2022) (PDF)
On January 8, 2024, DEP issued the plan approval [65-00767C].
- Cover Letter (1-8-2024) (PDF)
- Final Air Quality Plan Approval (1-8-2024) (PDF)
- Review Memo (4-30-2020) (PDF)
- Review Memo Addendum (7-8-2022) (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (2-23-2023) (PDF)
- Comment Response Document Addendum (12-26-2023) (PDF)
On September 16, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC (WSL) relinquished its air quality plan approval PA-6500767C for the construction and temporary operation of a leachate evaporator. On September 30, 2024, DEP notified WSL that it revoked the plan approval
Public Participation
Public Notice on DEP’s proposed air quality plan approval was published in the July 23, 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which began a public comment period.
- More info (begins on page 4166).
Due to a publishing error in the Mon Valley Independent, DEP has extended the comment period until through Friday, September 19, 2022.
- Newspaper notices (PDF)
DEP accepted comments and held two public hearings – in person on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 and virtually on Thursday, September 1, 2022 – to receive comments on the draft plan approval.
DEP provided an information sheet at the public hearings to provide background on the proposal and DEP’s review.
- Information Sheet (PDF)
On January 15, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a request for determination (RFD) of changes of minor significance and exemption from plan approval/operating permit requirements for a gas filling unit.
On June 17, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a Title V Permit Renewal Application (TV-PA-65-00767). DEP determined the application administratively incomplete.
On June 25, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded to DEP’s administrative incompleteness determination with updates to its application.
On June 30, 2015, DEP approved the transfer of the landfill’s general permit from Tervita LLC to Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC.
- PAR506110A-1 (6-30-2015) (PDF)
Since the transfer in ownership, DEP authorized a statewide NPDES general permit for stormwater discharges associated with industrial activity (PAG-03) which went into effect on September 24, 2016. The PAG-03 is renewed every five years and expires on September 23, 2021. Coverage under the PAG-03 serves as the existing permit for the facility and coverage under it is automatically extended. Landfills are covered by Appendix C.
More information on the PAG-03 General Permit can be found on DEP’s webpage on industrial stormwater.
DEP reviews NPDES applications in accordance with the federal Clean Water Act and Pennsylvania Clean Stream’s Law and establishes limits on what can be discharged, monitoring and reporting requirements, and other provisions to ensure that treated leachate and wastewater discharges from this facility do not pose a threat to public health or the environment. If DEP approves this individual NPDES permit application, it would replace the existing PAG-03 permit and the PAG-03 for this site would be terminated.
On June 17, 2024, DEP received an individual NPDES permit application. On July 25, 2024, DEP identified technical deficiencies. On December 9, 2024, DEP received an updated sample results summary.
- NPDES Application (June 17, 2024) (PDF)
- Technical Dificiency Notice (July 25, 2024) (PDF)
- Analytical Results Summary (PDF)
- Updated Analytical Results Summary (PDF)
On February, 14, 2024, DEP published a draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.
- Draft NPDES cover letter (PDF)
- Draft Individual NPDES Permit (PDF)
- Draft NPDES Fact Sheet (PDF)
On February 19, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application “to identify leachate evaporation as the primary method of disposal and offsite trucking as an interim and emergency method of disposal” of leachate for Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.
On April 14, 2020, DEP sent a letter to Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill outlining technical deficiencies with the landfill’s request for minor modification for its Leachate Management Plan. Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded on June 10, 2020.
- Technical Deficiency Letter (4-14-2020) (PDF)
- Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill Response (6-10-2020) (PDF)
On July 17, 2020, DEP sent a letter outlining remaining technical deficiencies with Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s application. On August 16, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded to DEP’s letter.
- Technical Deficiency Letter (7-17-2020) (PDF)
- Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill Response (8-16-2020) (PDF)
On August 28, 2020, DEP sent a third letter outlining technical deficiencies with Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s application and subsequent responses. On September 10, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded to DEP’s letter.
- Technical Deficiency Letter (8-28-2020) (PDF)
- Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill Response (9-10-2020) (PDF)
On September 11, 2020 following DEP’s review of the proposed financial assurance cost estimates, DEP sent Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill a letter with the total bond liability associated with this permit and calculated the bond worksheets. DEP approved surety bonds and additional bond endorsements on December 17, 2020 and February 5, 2021.
- Bond Demand Letter (09-11-2020) (PDF)
- Bond Approval Letter (12-17-2020) (PDF)
- Bond Approval Letter (02-05-2021) (PDF)
On January 12, 2024, DEP issued a letter notifying Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill that its waste permit modification application for the leachate evaporator should be submitted as a major modification. On August 9, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill withdrew the minor permit modification application. On August 12, 2024, DEP acknowledged the withdrawal.
On May 29, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to update Pollution Prevention Control (PPC), Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure (SPCC), and Form 14 - Operation Plans.
- Submission Cover Letter (5-29-21) (PDF)
- Checklist (5-29-21) (PDF)
- Form 14 Operation Plan (5-29-21) (PDF)
- Form A (5-29-21) (PDF)
- Form B and B1 (5-29-21) (PDF)
- Form L PPC and SPCC Plans (5-29-21) (PDF)
- Form MRW-C (5-29-21) (PDF)
- GIF (5-29-21) (PDF)
On September 27, 2021, DEP issued the minor modification of Solid Waste Permit No. 100277 authorizing revisions to the Contingency Plan for Emergency Procedures and the Operation Plan.
On May 13, 2022, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to construct a new approximate 0.3-mile roadway from the scale area to a new access onto Tyrol Boulevard located to the north of the existing entrance area. This proposed longer road is intended to limit the mud tracking onto Tyrol Boulevard by improving the truck queuing and allowing soil to separate from vehicles as they drive out from the site. Once constructed, the proposed entrance area would be the only entrance and exit utilized at the site.
- Minor Permit Modification Cover Letter (PDF)
- Form A – Application for Municipal Waste Permit (PDF)
- Form B – Professional Certification and Form B1 – Application Form Certification (PDF)
- Checklist – Minor Modification to a Municipal Waste Landfill Permit (PDF)
- General Information Form - Authorization Application (PDF)
- Form I – Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Controls (PDF)
- Form K – Gas Management (PDF)
- Form MRW-C – Identification of Interests & Compliance History (PDF)
- Drawings (PDF)
On June 1, 2022, DEP determined the application to be administratively complete and is now conducting a technical review of the application.
On November 5, 2024, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter.
On November 11, 2024, WSL withdrew its application. On December 5, 2024, WSL submitted a revised Corrective Action Plan (CAP). On December 10, 2024, DEP acknowledged receipt of the withdrawal and revised CAP.
- Withdrawal Letter (PDF)
- CAP Revision (PDF)
- DEP Acknowledgement Letter (PDF)
On July 26, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill (WSL) submitted a waste permit renewal application. On August 14, 2023, DEP issued an incompleteness letter. On August 25, 2023, WSL responded. On September 8, 2023, DEP accepted the application as administratively complete. On July, 26, 2024, DEP issued a permit renewal. On August 20, 2024, WSL requested an extension to respond to DEP’s July 2024 letter.
- Application Cover Letter (PDF)
- Application Checklist (PDF)
- General Information Form (PDF)
- Form 1 (PDF)
- Form A (PDF)
- Form B & B1 (PDF)
- Form 46 (PDF)
- Administrative Incompleteness Letter (PDF)
- WSL Incompleteness Response (PDF)
- Form MRW-C COMPLIANCE HISTORY (PDF)
- Incompleteness Letter (PDF)
- Incompleteness Response (PDF)
- Completeness Letter (PDF)
- Permit Renewal (PDF)
- Extension Request (PDF)
On November 30, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to satisfy corrective actions required under the November 1, 2023 consent order and agreement (COA). On June 28, 2024, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter.
- Cover Letter (PDF)
- Application Checklist (PDF)
- General Information Form (PDF)
- Form A (PDF)
- Form B & B1 (PDF)
- Form MRW-C COMPLIANCE HISTORY (PDF)
- Form L (PDF)
- Form 25 (PDF)
- Administrative Completeness Letter (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- WSL TDL Response (PDF)
On September 26, 2024, DEP issued a second technical deficiency letter (TDL). On October 15, 2024, WSL responded to DEP’s technical deficiency.
- Technical Deficiency Comment (PDF)
- Additional Technical Deficiency (PDF)
- WSL TDL Response (PDF)
- Revised Form 25 (PDF)
- Revised Form A (PDF)
On October 31, 2024, DEP issued the minor permit modification.
On January 31, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to revise basegrade elevations. On May 6, 2024, DEP issued an administrative incompleteness letter. On June 7, 2024, WSL responded to DEP's incompleteness letter. On September 30, 2024, DEP issued the minor permit modification.
- Application Cover Letter (PDF)
- Application Checklist (PDF)
- General Information Form (PDF)
- Form 1 (PDF)
- Form A (PDF)
- Form B & B1 (PDF)
- Drawings (PDF)
- Administrative Incompleteness Letter (PDF)
- WSL Incompleteness Response (PDF)
- REVISED Form A (PDF)
- REVISED Form B & B1 (PDF)
- Form MRW-C COMPLIANCE HISTORY (PDF)
- Minor Modification Approval (PDF)
On July 8, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a letter regarding a demonstration project the facility wishes to pursue. On August 8, 2024, DEP responded with additional information on permitting requirements.
- Demonstration Project Letter (PDF)
- DEP Response Letter (PDF)
On February 13, 2025, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to conduct a 24-month trial project for on-site treatment of leachate.
- Minor Permit Modification Cover Letter (PDF)
- Minor Modification Checklist (PDF)
- General Information Form (PDF)
- Minor Modification Form A (PDF)
- Minor Modification Form B-B1 (PDF)
- Minor Modification Form MRW-C Compliance History (PDF)
- Minor Modification Form 25 Leachate Management Phase II (PDF)
- Minor Modification Application Drawings (PDF)
On May 5, 2025, the application was accepted as complete. On May 8, 2025, WSL submitted an addendum to the application. On September 2, 2025, DEP sent a technical deficiency letter and received a response from WSL on November 3, 2025
- Application Acceptance Letter (PDF)
- Addendum #1 – Cover Letter (PDF)
- Addendum #1 – Form A (PDF)
- Addendum #1 – Form A Attachment A-1 (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- Response to Technical Deficiency Letter
On November 19, 2025, DEP issued the minor permit modification.
On January 13, 2025, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to modify the groundwater monitoring network to add groundwater monitoring point PZ-6A. On January 24, 2025, DEP issued an administrative completeness letter. On January 30, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter, and on February 2, 2025, WSL responded to DEP’s technical deficiency letter. On March 10 and 17, 2025, WSL submitted addendums to the groundwater monitoring plan. On April 24, 2025, DEP issued the minor permit modification.
- Minor Permit Modification Application (PDF)
- Administrative Completeness Letter (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- WSL’s Response to DEP’s Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- March 10, 2025, Addendum to Groundwater Monitoring Plan (PDF)
- March 17, 2025, Addendum to Groundwater Monitoring Plan (PDF)
- Minor Permit Modification – Modification of Groundwater Monitoring Network (PDF)
On September 13, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a minor permit modification application to seek approval for several Alternative Daily Covers. On March 27, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter. On April 11, 2025, WSL responded to DEP’s technical deficiency letter and then DEP issued a technical deficiency email message on April 11, 2025.
- Minor Permit Modification Application for Alternative Daily Cover (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- WSL Response to DEP’s Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- DEP’s Technical Deficiency Email Response (PDF)
On June 11, 2025, WSL submitted a response to DEP's April 11, 2025 email. On July 9, 2025, DEP issued the minor permit modification.
- WSL Narrative Response (PDF)
- Minor Permit Modification (PDF)
On July 2, 2026, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC submitted a minor permit modification application to construct a new entrance for the landfill on Tyrol Boulevard which will be located to the north of the existing entrance. This minor permit modification was required by Paragraph 9 of the June 2, 2026 First Amendment to the Nov. 1, 2023 Consent Order and Agreement. This proposed new entrance is intended to limit the mud tracking onto Tyrol Boulevard by improving the truck queuing and allowing soil to separate from vehicles as they drive out from the site. Once constructed, the proposed entrance area would be the only entrance and exit utilized at the site.
- Sanitary-Landfill Cover Letter (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill Drawings (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form 1 (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form 24 (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form A (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form B-B1 (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form Checklist (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form E (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form GIF (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form I (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form MRW-C (PDF)
- Sanitary-Landfill-Form X (PDF)
Compliance/Enforcement
On March 18, 2026, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty (CACP) to address violations of the Solid Waste Management Act.
- CACP 2026 (PDF)
On June 24, 2025, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty (CACP) to address violations of the Solid Waste Management Act.
- CACP 2025 (PDF)
On November 1, 2023, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed a COA to address violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and Clean Streams Law.
- COA (11-1-2023) (PDF)
Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill is required to provide DEP with notice of a responsible official with the landfill who will complete daily activity and weekly inspection reports according to the COA.
On December 1, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill provided notice that it had selected consultants to satisfy the roles of environmental auditor, Environmental Management System (EMS) consultant, and EMS auditor as required in the November 1, 2023 COA. On December 29, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted an EMS Manual. On March 25, 2024, DEP outlined deficiencies to be addressed. On April 9, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a revision to the EMS Manual. On July 1, 2024, DEP approved the revised EMS Plan.
- Notice of Environmental Auditor, EMS Consultant, and EMS Auditor (12-1-2023) (PDF)
- EMS Manual (PDF)
- DEP Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- Revised EMS Manual (PDF)
- DEP Approval Letter (PDF)
On December 28, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill provided a letter to document completion of Pond C improvements, which is a required corrective action under the November 1, 2023 COA.
On December 29, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted an Environmental Audit Outline. On January 24, 2024, DEP requested additional information. On February 5, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a revised Environmental Audit Outline. On February 13, 2024, DEP requested air quality information be included in the Environmental Audit Outline. On February 27, 2024, DEP requested additional air quality information. On March 13, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a revised Environmental Audit Outline. On March 22, 2024, DEP approved the Environmental Audit Outline.
- Environmental Audit Outline (PDF)
- DEP Revision Request (PDF)
- Revised Environmental Audit Outline (PDF)
- DEP Request for Air Quality Info (PDF)
- DEP Request for Additional Air Quality Info (PDF)
- Revised Environmental Audit Outline (PDF)
- DEP Environmental Audit Outline Approval (PDF)
Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill is required to submit Quarterly Progress Reports to DEP as part of corrective actions prescribed in the November 1, 2023 COA.
- 2023-Q4 Quarterly Progress Report (1-31-2024) (PDF)
- 2024-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (4-30-2024) (PDF)
- 2024-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (7-26-2024) (PDF)
- 2024-Q3 Quarterly Progress Report (11-1-2024) (PDF)
- 2024-Q4 Quarterly Progress Report (1-30-2025) (PDF)
- 2025-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (4-30-2025) (PDF)
- 2025-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (7-31-2025) (PDF)
- 2025-Q3 Quarterly Progress Report (10-31-2025) (PDF)
- 2025-Q4 Quarterly Progress Report (1-26-2026) (PDF)
- 2026-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (4-29-2026) (PDF)
- 2026-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (7-29-2026) (PDF)
On July 20, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted Interim and Final Environmental Audit Reports. On August 24, 2024, DEP outlined deficiencies to be addressed. On September 12, 2024, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill responded to DEP's comments. On September 24, 2024, DEP approved the Interim and Final Audit Reports.
- Interim Environmental Audit Report (PDF)
- Final Environmental Audit Report (PDF)
- DEP Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- WSL Response Letter (PDF)
- DEP Approval Letter (PDF)
On June 2, 2026, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed the first amendment to the November 1, 2023 COA. This amendment identifies obligations of the November 1, 2023 COA which have been completed or no longer applicable, updates the approach to leachate handling methods, and requires submission of a permit modification application to construct a new entrance road.
On February 15, 2023, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty (CACP) to address violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and Air Pollution Control Act.
- CACP 2023 (PDF)
On April 28, 2021, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC also executed a CACP to address violations of the Solid Waste Management Act.
- CACP (4-28-2021) (PDF)
On April 28, 2021, DEP, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC, and County Hauling, LLC executed a COA to address violations of the Waste Transportation Safety Act (Act 90 of 2002, Chapter 62).
- COA (4-28-2021) (PDF)
On October 7, 2020, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed a COA to address violations of the landfill’s permit and the Solid Waste Management Act.
- COA (10-7-2020) (PDF)
On October 26, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a proposed Operational Improvement Plan, a required corrective action item in the October 7, 2020 COA. DEP approved this plan on November 4, 2020.
On November 6, 2020, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a proposed Corrective Action Plan and revised Form 14-Operation Plan, required corrective action items in the October 7, 2020 COA. DEP approved the Corrective Action Plan on December 28, 2020 and sent a technical deficiency letter for the Form 14-Operation Plan on December 30, 2020.
On January 11, 2021, DEP requested additional revisions to the Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill’s proposed Corrective Action Plan based on current site conditions. On February 15, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a revised Corrective Action Plan. DEP approved both the revised Corrective Action Plan and revised Form 14-Operation Plan on March 4, 2021.
- Proposed Corrective Action Plan (PDF)
- DEP Approval Letter (PDF)
- Revised Form 14-Operation Plan (11-6-2020) (PDF)
- Form 14 Technical Deficiency Letter (12-30-2021) (PDF)
- Form 14 Response (1-29-2021) (PDF)
- Revised Corrective Action Plan (2-15-2021) (PDF)
- DEP Revised CAP and Revised Form 14 Approval Letter (3-4-2021) (PDF)
On March 24, 2021, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted a report summarizing short-term stormwater and erosion and sedimentation control improvements completed through March 12, 2021 at the facility in accordance with the approved revised Corrective Action Plan.
On December 5, 2024, WSL submitted a revised Corrective Action Plan (CAP). On December 10, 2024, DEP acknowledged receipt of the revised CAP.
- Withdrawal Letter (PDF)
- CAP Revision (PDF)
On February 13, 2020, DEP and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, LLC executed a COA to address violations of the landfill’s permit and the Solid Waste Management Act.
- COA (2-13-2020) (PDF)
Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill is required to submit Quarterly Progress Reports to DEP as part of corrective actions prescribed in the February 12, 2020 COA.
- 2020-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (10-26-2020) (PDF)
- 2020-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (10-26-2020) (PDF)
- 2020-Q3 Quarterly Progress Report (10-30-2020) (PDF)
- 2020-Q4 Quarterly Progress Report (1-29-2021) (PDF)
- 2021-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (4-29-2021) (PDF)
- 2021-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (07-31-2021) (PDF)
- 2021-Q3 Quarterly Progress Report (10-29-2021) (PDF)
- 2021-Q4 Quarterly Progress Report (1-27-2022) (PDF)
- 2022-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (4-30-2022) (PDF)
- 2022-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (7-28-2022) (PDF)
- 2022-Q3 Quarterly Progress Report (10-6-2022) (PDF)
- 2022-Q4 Quarterly Progress Report (1-24-2023) (PDF)
- 2023-Q1 Quarterly Progress Report (4-28-2023) (PDF)
- 2023-Q2 Quarterly Progress Report (7-27-2023) (PDF)
- 2023-Q3 Quarterly Progress Report (10-30-2023) (PDF)
On February 24, 2022, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted notification and requested approval to modify its landfill leachate transportation practices. On March 30, 2022, DEP granted approval.
On August 1, 2022 and February 1, 2023, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill submitted notification and requested approval to modify its landfill leachate transportation practices. On February 6, 2023, DEP granted approval.
Public Participation
Public Notice and Comment Period
On February 15, 2025, DEP published a draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill. DEP accepted comments on the draft discharge permit until April 3, 2025, and held a public hearing to receive testimony from the public.
- Pennsylvania Bulletin Notice (starts on page 1543)
Public Hearing – March 20, 2025
On March 20, 2025, DEP held a public hearing, and members of the public had the opportunity to present up to three minutes of oral testimony relevant to the draft NPDES permit.
March 20, 2025 from 6:00 to 8:30 PM
Rostraver Central Fire Department
Social Hall
1100 Fells Church Road
Rostraver Township, PA 15012
Those wishing to register for the public hearing must contact Emily Green, Southwest Regional Environmental Justice Coordinator, by email at emgreen@pa.gov or by calling 412-442-4042 at least 24 hours before the hearing.
Testimony is limited to three (3) minutes in length. DEP requests that organizations designate one spokesperson to present testimony on their behalf. Individuals should provide a copy of their testimony and exhibits for submission to DEP at the hearing. DEP will accept written comments on the draft NPDES permit through close of business on April 3, 2025. Comments can be emailed to EPNPDES_SWRO@pa.gov or mailed to the DEP’s Southwest Regional Office:
C/O Clean Water Program
400 Waterfront Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Comments should contain the name, address, email, and telephone number of the person submitting the comments, identification of the draft NPDES [PA0285358], and a concise statement and the relevant facts upon which the comments are based.
Individuals wishing to attend who require an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodations to participate should contact Emily Green. The Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service is available by calling 1-800-654-5984 (TTD users) or 1-800-654-5988 (voice users) and request that the call be relayed to Emily Green at 412-442-4042.