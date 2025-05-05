Southcentral Regional Office
909 Elmerton Ave
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Office Hours: 8am—4pm
Phone: 717-705-4700
Regional Director: Robert DiGilarmo
Counties Served
Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York.
Directions to Southcentral Regional Office
- Take exit 67 (Cameron Street/Farm Show Complex)
- At the 1st traffic light turn Left onto Elmerton Ave
- Turn Right at the 1st traffic light into DEP's drive way
- Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot
- Take exit 23 (Second Street)
- At first traffic light turn Right onto Paxton Street
- At first traffic light turn Left onto Cameron Street
- Continue to the 6th traffic light, turn Right onto Elmerton Avenue
- Go to the first traffic light and turn Right into DEP's drive way
- Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot
- Take exit 226 (Carlisle)
- Turn left onto Route 11
- Continue on Route 11 to I-81 North
- Take exit 67 (Cameron Street/Farm Show Complex)
- At the 1st traffic light turn Left onto Elmerton Ave
- Turn Right at the 1st traffic light into DEP's parking lot
- Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot
- Take exit 247 (Harrisburg East)
- Leaving the tollbooth take Route 283 North
- Stay in the Right lane to merge onto I-83 North
- Stay in the Left lane to merge onto I-81 South
- Take exit 67 (Cameron Street/Farm Show Complex)
- At the 1st traffic light turn Left onto Elmerton Ave
- Turn Right at the 1st traffic light into DEP's drive way
- Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot
District Offices
Altoona Office
3001 Fairway Drive
Altoona, PA 16602
Phone:
814-946-7290 (business hours)
Reading District Office
1005 Crossroads Boulevard
Reading, PA 19605
Phone:
610-916-0100 (business hours)
Directions to the Altoona District Office
- Take 81 South to exit 52
- Take exit 52 (I-76/Pennsylvania Turnpike)
- Follow signs for I-76/Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Take I-76 West (Pennsylvania Turnpike) towards Pittsburgh
- Take exit 11 (US-220/I-99) toward Bedford/Altoona/Johnstown
- Turn onto US-220/I-99 North via the Left ramp
- Take the Frankstown Road exit
- At light turn Right onto Frankstown Road
- At the next traffic light turn Right onto Fairway Drive
- The Fairway Centre is on your Right
Directions to the Reading District Office
- Take 81 North to 78 East
- Continue on 78 East to the Strausstown exit (PA - 183 South)
- Take the Strausstown exit
- At the end of the ramp turn Right (183 South)
- Continue to Route 222 North
- Continue to the exit for Route 61 South
- Get off onto Route 61 South
- At the first traffic light turn Left onto Crossroads Boulevard
- DEP is on your Left
Southcentral Community Information
DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially when they are of significant local interest and may have an impact over an extended period of time.
This Community Information section is intended to provide residents with convenient, accessible information about major environmental issues within the 15 counties of DEP's Southcentral Region. Please note the "Related Information" column to the right containing topics of interest, in addition to other items posted below.
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AAMPA Warehouse - Ritner Highway
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Antis Township Rutters 82
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Aspen Solar Project
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A&M Composting Fire
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Bivouac Permit Application
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Brunner Island
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Chambersburg Waste Paper
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Clearview PFAS Site
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Crane Clean Energy Center (CCEC)
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J.C. Cleaners
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Maiden Creek Warehouse
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Middle Spring Creek
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Modern Landfill NPDES or Solid Waste
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Newberry Township PFC Site
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Pioneer Crossing Landfill
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Prologis West Hanover Township
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Sherman’s Valley Aggregates
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Smithfield Township Rutter’s #93
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Specialty Granules Quarry
Data Centers
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Carlisle Development Partners, LLC GP052103226-001 GP072103225-004 Signed Registration Form
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PA Department of Environmental Protection GP052103226-001 GP072103225-004 Wetland Road Crossing Acknowledgement (February 25, 2026)
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Carlisle Development Partners, LLC GP052103225-002 Signed Registration Form
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PA Department of Environmental Protection GP052103225-002 Country Club Road Acknowledgement (October 16, 2025)
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US Army Corps of Engineers GP052103225-002 PASPGP-6 Conditions
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Carlisle Development Partners, LLC GP052103225-003 Signed Registration Form
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PA Department of Environmental Protection GP052103225-003 Pennsylvania Digital 1 Acknowledgement (December 24, 2025)
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PA Department of Environmental Protection Blasting Activity Permit 21264110
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PA Department of Environmental Protection Sewage Planning Module Checklist
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Middlesex Township Municipal Authority Transmittal Letter for Sewage Facilities Planning
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Middlesex Township Municipal Authority Resolution for Plan Revision for New Land Development
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Middlesex Township Municipal Authority Water and Sewer Tapping Fee Payment Agreement
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Carlisle Development Partners, LLC Publication Receipt
Phone Directory
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Director Robert DiGilarmo
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Assistant Regional Director Andrea Blosser
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Environmental Justice Regional Coordinator Eli Downie
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Regional Communications Manager John Repetz
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External Affairs Manager Andrea Fields
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Service Representative Valerie Marx
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Environmental Program Manager William Weaver
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East Section Permitting Chief Vincent Pascucci, P.E.
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West Section Permitting Chief Tom Bianca, P.E.
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Operations Section Kelley Matty
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Regional Counsel Dawn Herb
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Supervisory Counsel Elizabeth Davis
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Supervisory Counsel Dennis Yuen
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Assistant Counsel Angela Bransteitter Davis
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Assistant Counsel Alicia Duke
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Assistant Counsel Robert Pawlinski
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Assistant Counsel Cherise Pabia
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Assistant Counsel Robyn Katzman Bowman
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Assistant Counsel Daniel Schramm
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Assistant Counsel Beverly Rampaul
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Assistant Counsel David Smith
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Investigator Matthew Shope
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Legal Office Administrator Dara Whistler
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Environmental Program Manager Maria Bebenek, P.E.
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Permits Section Dan Martin
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Planning Section Brian Schlauderaff
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Operations, Monitoring, and TMDL Section Summer Stawiarski
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Program Manager Walter Bair
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Program Manager Ben Thonus
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Hazardous Sites Cleanup Section (HSCA) Steve DeMars, P.E.
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Special Projects Pam Trowbridge, P.G.
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Storage Tanks Section Gregory Bowman
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Information Technology Administrator Harry Scantling
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Energy Program Specialist Tristyne Youngbluth
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Program Manager Vacant
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Materials Safety Section Frank Peffer
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X-Ray Section Dennis Ferguson
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Program Manager Joe Mattucci
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Operations and Monitoring Section Susan Werner
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Planning and Conservation Section Andrea Stewart
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Technical and Financial Services Section Shawn Cable
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Program Manager Carrie Fleming
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Operations Section Kalen Boyer
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Technical Services Section Domenico Tuzzato, P.E.
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Environmental Program Manager Scott Williamson
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Conservation, Restoration, and Inspection Section David Gates
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Dam Safety, Waterways and Wetlands Section Bethany Kavulich, P.E
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Permits Section Nathan Phillips, P.E.