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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    DEP Regional Offices

    Southcentral Regional Office

    In case of an environmental emergency, please call our 24-hour hotline:

     1-800-541-2050

    Report Incidents and Complaints
    Southcentral Newsroom
    Southcentral Regional Office

    Southcentral Regional Office


    909 Elmerton Ave
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Office Hours: 8am—4pm

    Phone: 717-705-4700

    Regional Director: Robert DiGilarmo
     

    Southcentral At-A-Glance (PDF)

    Counties Served

    Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York.

    DEP Southcentral Region counties: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York.

    Directions to Southcentral Regional Office

    • Take exit 67 (Cameron Street/Farm Show Complex)
    • At the 1st traffic light turn Left onto Elmerton Ave
    • Turn Right at the 1st traffic light into DEP's drive way
    • Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot

    • Take exit 23 (Second Street)
    • At first traffic light turn Right onto Paxton Street
    • At first traffic light turn Left onto Cameron Street
    • Continue to the 6th traffic light, turn Right onto Elmerton Avenue
    • Go to the first traffic light and turn Right into DEP's drive way
    • Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot

    • Take exit 226 (Carlisle)
    • Turn left onto Route 11
    • Continue on Route 11 to I-81 North
    • Take exit 67 (Cameron Street/Farm Show Complex)
    • At the 1st traffic light turn Left onto Elmerton Ave
    • Turn Right at the 1st traffic light into DEP's parking lot
    • Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot

    • Take exit 247 (Harrisburg East)
    • Leaving the tollbooth take Route 283 North
    • Stay in the Right lane to merge onto I-83 North
    • Stay in the Left lane to merge onto I-81 South
    • Take exit 67 (Cameron Street/Farm Show Complex)
    • At the 1st traffic light turn Left onto Elmerton Ave
    • Turn Right at the 1st traffic light into DEP's drive way
    • Continue to the back of the building to the parking lot

    District Offices

    Altoona Office

    3001 Fairway Drive
    Altoona, PA 16602

    Phone: 
    814-946-7290 (business hours)

    Reading District Office

    1005 Crossroads Boulevard
    Reading, PA 19605

    Phone: 
    610-916-0100 (business hours)

    Directions to the Altoona District Office

    • Take 81 South to exit 52
    • Take exit 52 (I-76/Pennsylvania Turnpike)
    • Follow signs for I-76/Pennsylvania Turnpike
    • Take I-76 West (Pennsylvania Turnpike) towards Pittsburgh
    • Take exit 11 (US-220/I-99) toward Bedford/Altoona/Johnstown
    • Turn onto US-220/I-99 North via the Left ramp
    • Take the Frankstown Road exit
    • At light turn Right onto Frankstown Road
    • At the next traffic light turn Right onto Fairway Drive
    • The Fairway Centre is on your Right

    Directions to the Reading District Office

    • Take 81 North to 78 East
    • Continue on 78 East to the Strausstown exit (PA - 183 South)
    • Take the Strausstown exit
    • At the end of the ramp turn Right (183 South)
    • Continue to Route 222 North
    • Continue to the exit for Route 61 South
    • Get off onto Route 61 South
    • At the first traffic light turn Left onto Crossroads Boulevard
    • DEP is on your Left

    Southcentral Community Information

    DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially when they are of significant local interest and may have an impact over an extended period of time.

    This Community Information section is intended to provide residents with convenient, accessible information about major environmental issues within the 15 counties of DEP's Southcentral Region. Please note the "Related Information" column to the right containing topics of interest, in addition to other items posted below. 

    Data Centers

    Pennsylvania Digital 1 (PAX-1)

    This a three-campus hyperscale data center development located on approximately 700 acres in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, PA. The project includes the construction of three data center campuses over four million square feet. Each campus will include six purpose-built data center buildings supported by dedicated 450 MW electrical substation. The overall site will be anchored by a newly planned PPL 500 kV to 138 kV switching station. Construction is anticipated to begin soon, with an initial 450 MW of power expected to be delivered in Q2 2027.

    Data Center Fact Sheet

    Phone Directory

    • Director Robert DiGilarmo
    • Assistant Regional Director Andrea Blosser
    • Environmental Justice Regional Coordinator Eli Downie
    • Regional Communications Manager John Repetz
    • External Affairs Manager Andrea Fields
    • Service Representative Valerie Marx

    • Environmental Program Manager William Weaver
    • East Section Permitting Chief Vincent Pascucci, P.E.
    • West Section Permitting Chief Tom Bianca, P.E.
    • Operations Section Kelley Matty

    • Regional Counsel Dawn Herb
    • Supervisory Counsel Elizabeth Davis
    • Supervisory Counsel Dennis Yuen
    • Assistant Counsel Angela Bransteitter Davis
    • Assistant Counsel Alicia Duke
    • Assistant Counsel Robert Pawlinski
    • Assistant Counsel Cherise Pabia
    • Assistant Counsel Robyn Katzman Bowman
    • Assistant Counsel Daniel Schramm
    • Assistant Counsel Beverly Rampaul
    • Assistant Counsel David Smith
    • Investigator Matthew Shope
    • Legal Office Administrator Dara Whistler

    • Environmental Program Manager Maria Bebenek, P.E.
    • Permits Section Dan Martin
    • Planning Section Brian Schlauderaff
    • Operations, Monitoring, and TMDL Section Summer Stawiarski

    • Program Manager Walter Bair

    • Program Manager Ben Thonus
    • Hazardous Sites Cleanup Section (HSCA) Steve DeMars, P.E.
    • Special Projects Pam Trowbridge, P.G.
    • Storage Tanks Section Gregory Bowman

    • Information Technology Administrator Harry Scantling

    • Energy Program Specialist Tristyne Youngbluth

    • Program Manager Vacant
    • Materials Safety Section Frank Peffer
    • X-Ray Section Dennis Ferguson

    • Program Manager Joe Mattucci
    • Operations and Monitoring Section Susan Werner
    • Planning and Conservation Section Andrea Stewart
    • Technical and Financial Services Section Shawn Cable

    • Program Manager Carrie Fleming
    • Operations Section Kalen Boyer
    • Technical Services Section Domenico Tuzzato, P.E.

    • Environmental Program Manager Scott Williamson
    • Conservation, Restoration, and Inspection Section David Gates
    • Dam Safety, Waterways and Wetlands Section Bethany Kavulich, P.E
    • Permits Section Nathan Phillips, P.E.