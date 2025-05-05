DEP’s Response

The federal government has primary jurisdiction related to operation of the pipeline itself under the Pipeline Safety Act. At the state level, DEP has been closely involved with water testing and remediation and will continue to stand with residents until the cleanup is complete.

Third-party environmental consultants – working under DEP oversight – have conducted water tests at impacted homes, testing well water for petroleum contamination. To date, treatment systems have been installed at 112 residences, seven of which had results above drinking water standards for petroleum products and with detectable contamination at other residences. Treatment systems are scheduled to be installed at many other homes. The point-of-entry treatment (POET) filtration systems that have been installed are designed to remove all contaminants from drinking water, ensuring residents can have access to clean water in their homes.

On March 6, 2025, the Shapiro Administration issued an order (PDF) directing Energy transfer to continue providing bottled water to affected residents and sample and maintain the treatment systems that have been installed on homes. Additionally, DEP has required Energy Transfer to submit a long-term cleanup plan and set up a way for affected residents and the community to access cleanup plans. Under the order, Energy Transfer must also provide a point of contact for residents to ask questions and give feedback.

DEP participated in five public meetings (February 4, 6, 13, and 27, and March 11, 2025) with Upper Makefield Township, the PA Department of Health, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), Energy Transfer, and the Bucks County Health Department to respond to residents’ questions and concerns. In the public meetings, DEP gave a summary of our involvement which includes addressing resident’s complaints, providing oversight of the supply well sampling, reviewing sampling plans and sampling results, and communicating with agency partners.

PHMSA issued a Notice of Proposed Safety Order on February 13, 2025, which requires a reduction on operating pressure of the pipeline as well as responses for requests of documentation.

DEP receives daily updates from Energy Transfer, participates in weekly meetings with Energy Transfer, and weekly meetings with the PADOH and PHMSA. DEP has responded to over a dozen resident calls and complaints, and we have performed seven site visits.

Water Quality

DEP’s Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields program staff are overseeing hydrology testing on site to characterize the subsurface affected area and better understand groundwater flow, which will help inform Energy Transfer’s longer-term remediation plan.

DEP conducted stream assessments and water chemistry sampling of three tributaries in the vicinity of the release: Dyers Creek, Houghs Creek, and an unnamed tributary. Water chemistry sampling was also conducted at 3 locations on the Delaware Canal, directly downstream of Dyers Creek and the unnamed tributary and above Houghs Creek. Please note Houghs Creek does not enter the Canal but discharges directly to the Delaware River. Samples were analyzed by DEP’s Bureau of Laboratories.

Stream Assessment Results

Each stream station was observed clear, no abnormal odors, no oil and grease in amounts that caused a film or sheen at each location.

Sample results of these showed NON-DETECT results for all petroleum compounds.

results for all petroleum compounds. No evidence was documented to suggest the release from the Twin Oaks - Newark pipeline was impacting the surface waters surveyed.

April 2, 2025, Cause & Effect Survey on Houghs and Dyers Creeks

Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands (BWEW)

The Water Obstruction and Encroachment Division is responsible for protecting public health, safety, and the environment in Pennsylvania by issuing authorization or permits for activities in streams, water bodies, or wetlands.

Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (SPLP) received three CHAPTER 105 WATER OBSTRUCTIONS AND ENCROACHMENT general permits from DEP on March 24, 2025, to conduct exploratory investigations on the Twin Oaks Pipeline in Delaware and Montgomery counties. These permits are required because the earth disturbance activities will encroach on a stream or wetland. SPLP proposed exposing the pipeline and conducting appropriate investigative and maintenance activities. The following activities will take place at the following locations.