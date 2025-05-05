Site Facts
Municipality/County:
Upper Makefield, Bucks County
Location:
Mt. Eyre Manor Neighborhood Wells
What's New
Pursuant to DEP’s March 6, 2025, order, SPLP will be submitting a remedial action plan on or before June 21, 2026. The plan will describe how SPLP proposes to attain DEP’s Act 2 cleanup standard. The remedial action plan will be available for public review and comment.
Please see Energy Transfer’s Upper Makefield Response webpage for latest activities and updates from Sunoco Pipeline, LP (SPLP). You may also type https://uppermakefield.incidentupdates.com/background/.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call SPLP at 1-877-397-3383 or email uppermakefieldresponse@energytransfer.com.
What Happened
On January 31, 2025, Energy Transfer confirmed that its pipeline had leaked petroleum, contaminating seven wells in the Mt. Eyre Manor neighborhood in Upper Makefield Township.
Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - December 8, 2025
Due to time constraints, all questions submitted for the December 8 Virtual Public Meeting were not addressed during the virtual meeting. Please see the remaining questions answered here (PDF). For all other questions addressed during the December 8 Virtual Public Meeting, please see the video recording above.
Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - September 9, 2025
Due to time constraints, all questions submitted for the September 9 Virtual Public Meeting were not addressed during the virtual meeting. Please see the remaining questions answered here (PDF). For all other questions addressed during the September 9 Virtual Public Meeting, please see the video recording above.
Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - May 1, 2025
Due to time constraints, all questions submitted for the May 1 Virtual Public Meeting were not addressed during the virtual meeting. Please see the remaining questions answered here (PDF). For all other questions addressed during the May 1 Virtual Public Meeting, please see the video recording above.
Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - April 10, 2025
DEP’s Response
The federal government has primary jurisdiction related to operation of the pipeline itself under the Pipeline Safety Act. At the state level, DEP has been closely involved with water testing and remediation and will continue to stand with residents until the cleanup is complete.
Third-party environmental consultants – working under DEP oversight – have conducted water tests at impacted homes, testing well water for petroleum contamination. To date, treatment systems have been installed at 112 residences, seven of which had results above drinking water standards for petroleum products and with detectable contamination at other residences. Treatment systems are scheduled to be installed at many other homes. The point-of-entry treatment (POET) filtration systems that have been installed are designed to remove all contaminants from drinking water, ensuring residents can have access to clean water in their homes.
On March 6, 2025, the Shapiro Administration issued an order (PDF) directing Energy transfer to continue providing bottled water to affected residents and sample and maintain the treatment systems that have been installed on homes. Additionally, DEP has required Energy Transfer to submit a long-term cleanup plan and set up a way for affected residents and the community to access cleanup plans. Under the order, Energy Transfer must also provide a point of contact for residents to ask questions and give feedback.
DEP participated in five public meetings (February 4, 6, 13, and 27, and March 11, 2025) with Upper Makefield Township, the PA Department of Health, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), Energy Transfer, and the Bucks County Health Department to respond to residents’ questions and concerns. In the public meetings, DEP gave a summary of our involvement which includes addressing resident’s complaints, providing oversight of the supply well sampling, reviewing sampling plans and sampling results, and communicating with agency partners.
PHMSA issued a Notice of Proposed Safety Order on February 13, 2025, which requires a reduction on operating pressure of the pipeline as well as responses for requests of documentation.
DEP receives daily updates from Energy Transfer, participates in weekly meetings with Energy Transfer, and weekly meetings with the PADOH and PHMSA. DEP has responded to over a dozen resident calls and complaints, and we have performed seven site visits.
Water Quality
DEP’s Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields program staff are overseeing hydrology testing on site to characterize the subsurface affected area and better understand groundwater flow, which will help inform Energy Transfer’s longer-term remediation plan.
DEP conducted stream assessments and water chemistry sampling of three tributaries in the vicinity of the release: Dyers Creek, Houghs Creek, and an unnamed tributary. Water chemistry sampling was also conducted at 3 locations on the Delaware Canal, directly downstream of Dyers Creek and the unnamed tributary and above Houghs Creek. Please note Houghs Creek does not enter the Canal but discharges directly to the Delaware River. Samples were analyzed by DEP’s Bureau of Laboratories.
Stream Assessment Results
- Each stream station was observed clear, no abnormal odors, no oil and grease in amounts that caused a film or sheen at each location.
- Sample results of these showed NON-DETECT results for all petroleum compounds.
- No evidence was documented to suggest the release from the Twin Oaks - Newark pipeline was impacting the surface waters surveyed.
- April 2, 2025, Cause & Effect Survey on Houghs and Dyers Creeks
Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands (BWEW)
The Water Obstruction and Encroachment Division is responsible for protecting public health, safety, and the environment in Pennsylvania by issuing authorization or permits for activities in streams, water bodies, or wetlands.
Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (SPLP) received three CHAPTER 105 WATER OBSTRUCTIONS AND ENCROACHMENT general permits from DEP on March 24, 2025, to conduct exploratory investigations on the Twin Oaks Pipeline in Delaware and Montgomery counties. These permits are required because the earth disturbance activities will encroach on a stream or wetland. SPLP proposed exposing the pipeline and conducting appropriate investigative and maintenance activities. The following activities will take place at the following locations.
- The subject pipeline project (Dig 1) (PDF) is in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, PA. An emergent wetland will be temporarily affected during construction activities.
- The subject location (Dig 4) (PDF) is in Middletown Township, Delaware County, PA. near Chester Creek and its tributaries.
- The subject location (Dig 16) (PDF) is in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County, near Fort Washington, PA. The proposed project is located adjacent to an unnamed tributary (UNT) to Pine Run.
Background Inspections and Reports
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May 29, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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May 26, 2026 (PDF)Observance of well installation
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May 22, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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May 22, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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May 18, 2026 (PDF)Observance of well installation
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May 15, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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May 15, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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May 13, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well
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May 11, 2026 (PDF)Observance of well gauging
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May 4, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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May 1, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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April 30, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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April 27, 2026 (PDF)Observance of well installation
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April 24, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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April 23, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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April 22, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well drilling
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April 22, 2026 (PDF)Approval of interim site characterization report
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April 17, 2026 (PDF)Observed drilling of Well C near Glenwood Drive and Walker Road intersection
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April 17, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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April 16, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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April 15, 2026 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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April 10, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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April 3, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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March 27, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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March 23, 2026 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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March 20, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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March 16, 2026 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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March 13, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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March 6, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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March 2, 2026 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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February 27, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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February 25, 2026 (PDF)Oversight of monitoring well installation
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February 20, 2026 (PDF)Home well testing results
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February 18, 2026 (PDF)Investigation of sulfur odor at residence
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February 13, 2026 (PDF)Approval of Remedial Action Progress Report #3
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February 13, 2026 (PDF)Home well testing results
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February 7, 2026 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities & review of residential water
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February 2, 2026 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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February 2, 2026 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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November 26, 2025 (PDF)Observance of Gauging Activities
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November 21, 2025 (PDF)Letter of Deficiency for Interim Site Characterization Report
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November 19, 2025 (PDF)Observance of new potable well pump test
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November 17, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging and bailing activities
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November 14, 2025 (PDF)Approval of Remedial Action Progress Report #2
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November 14, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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November 10, 2025 (PDF)Observance of hydrofracking of newly installed potable well
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November 7, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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November 5, 2025 (PDF)Observance of pipeline replacement along Taylorsville Road
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October 31, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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October 29, 2025 (PDF)Observance of pipeline activities
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October 27, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities and customer interaction
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October 24, 2025 (PDF)SPLP home well testing results
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October 20, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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October 17, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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October 10, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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October 6, 2025 (PDF)Observance of measuring and gauging activities
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October 3, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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September 30, 2025 (PDF)Observance of pipeline activities and field work
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September 29, 2025 (PDF)Observance of pipeline anomaly investigation
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September 26, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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September 23, 2025 (PDF)Observance of supply well installation
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September 19, 2025 (PDF)Observance of supply well installation
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September 19, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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September 18, 2025 (PDF)Observance of potable well installation
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September 17, 2025 (PDF)Field narrative on drilling
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September 16, 2025 (PDF)Observance of supply well installation
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September 15, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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September 12, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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September 12, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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September 11, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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September 10, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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September 9, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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September 8, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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September 5, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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September 2, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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August 29, 2025 (PDF)Approval of site characterization work plan
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August 29, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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August 26, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitor well installation
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August 25, 2025 (PDF)Field Narrative
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August 22, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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August 18, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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August 15, 2025 (PDF)Remedial action progress report approval
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August 15, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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August 15, 2025 (PDF)Vapor intrusion progress report approval
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August 11, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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August 8, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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August 7, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installations
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August 6, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installations
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August 5, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installations
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August 4, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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August 1, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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August 1, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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July 31, 2025 (PDF)Oversight of monitoring well installation
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July 30, 2025 (PDF)Oversight of monitoring well installation
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July 29, 2025 (PDF)Oversight of monitoring well installation
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July 28, 2025 (PDF)Oversight of gauging & monitoring well installations
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July 25, 2025 (PDF)Observance of monitoring well installation
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July 25, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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July 24, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging & monitor well installation
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July 23, 2025 (PDF)Oversight of monitoring well observance
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July 21, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging & monitoring well installations
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July 18, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging & measuring activities
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July 18, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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July 14, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging and bailing activities
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July 11, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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July 9, 2025 (PDF)DEP letter to SPLP on site characterization plan
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July 7, 2025 (PDF)Observance of gauging activities
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July 5, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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June 30, 2025 (PDF)Observed gauging & bailing activities
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June 27, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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June 23, 2025 (PDF)Observed gauging & bailing activities
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June 20, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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June 18, 2025 (PDF)Observed measuring & gauging activities, resident odor complaint
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June 13, 2025 (PDF)Observed measuring and gauging activities
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June 13, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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June 13, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Revised vapor intrusion progress report
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June 9, 2025 (PDF)Observe measuring and gauging activities
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June 6, 2025 (PDF)DEP Public Involvement Plan Approval Letter
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June 6, 2025 (PDF)Observe gauging of wells
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June 6, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home well testing results
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June 2, 2025 (PDF)Observe measuring and gauging activities
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June 2, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Public Involvement Plan
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May 30, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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May 30, 2025 (PDF)Observe well gauging and bailing activities
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May 23, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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May 23, 2025 (PDF)Observe installation of recovery wells
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May 22, 2025 (PDF)Field Narrative information The Department was onsite to observe the installation of recovery wells that were strategically placed near the release. Free phase liquid petroleum was encountered in one of the recovery wells which will further the remedial phase of the project.
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May 21, 2025 (PDF)Oversight of recovery well installation
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May 20, 2025 (PDF)Observance of Recovery Wells Installation Along Glenwood Drive
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May 19, 2025 (PDF)Observe installation of recovery wells
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May 16, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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May 13, 2025 (PDF)Letter of Deficiency to SPLP for Site Characterization Work Plan
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May 12, 2025 (PDF)Observance of Well Gauging and Bailing
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May 9, 2025 (PDF)DEP Approval Letter for Interim Remedial Action Plan
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May 9, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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May 9, 2025 (PDF)Observed Potable Well Gauging and Bailing at Walker Road, Glenwood Drive, and Spencer Road
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May 6, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Recovery Well Installation Plan
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May 5, 2025 (PDF)DEP Observance of Well Measuring and Gauging
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May 2, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Home Well Testing Results
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April 29, 2025 (PDF)SPLP's Response to DEP Letter Regarding Public Involvement Plan
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April 29, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Revised Public Involvement Plan
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April 28, 2025 (PDF)DEP Observance of Well Measuring and Gauging
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April 25, 2025 (PDF)Sunoco Pipeline Potable well sample results
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April 25, 2025 (PDF)DEP Observance of Well Gauging Field Narrative
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April 23, 2025 (PDF)DEP Observance of Well Measuring and Gauging Field Narrative
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April 18, 2025 (PDF)Site characterization work plan
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April 18, 2025 (PDF)Site characterization work plan figures
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April 18, 2025 (PDF)Sunoco Pipeline, L.P. Potable Well Samples
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April 18, 2025 (PDF)Well Testing Observance
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April 16, 2025 (PDF)Response to DEP Letter of Deficiency for the Interim Remedial Action Plan
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April 16, 2025 (PDF)Site visit to observe gauging and bailing activities
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April 15, 2025 (PDF)DEP deficiency letter for public involvement plan
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April 14, 2025 (PDF)DEP approval letter for implementation schedule
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April 11, 2025 (PDF)SPLP home well sample results
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April 10, 2025 (PDF)SPLP revised implementation schedule
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April 10, 2025 (PDF)DEP water sampling conducted
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April 9, 2025 (PDF)DEP deficiency letter for interim remedial action plan
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April 8, 2025 (PDF)DEP deficiency letter for implementation schedule
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April 4, 2025 (PDF)Energy Transfer home well sample results.
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April 3, 2025 (PDF)Observed well logging using advanced logic technology
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April 2, 2025 (PDF)Vapor Intrusion Progress Report.
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March 3, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted sampling of residential potable wells at Spencer Road, Walker Road and Crestwood Road
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March 5, 2025 (PDF)Energy Transfer's letter responding to the Notice of Violation
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March 5, 2025 (PDF)Attachments from Energy Transfer's NOV response
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March 6, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted an inspection at Glenwood Drive and Washington Crossing to observe activities conducted by Energy Transfer
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March 10, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted sampling of residential potable wells at Spencer Road and Walker Road
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March 14, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted an inspection at Glenwood Drive and Walker Road to observe activities conducted by Energy Transfer.
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March 14, 2025 (PDF)DEP received Energy Transfer’s site characterization, remediation, and Act 2 implementation schedule as required by the 3/6/2025 administrative order
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March 14, 2025 (PDF)Energy Transfer home well sample results
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March 14, 2025DEP was notified by Energy Transfer that drilling of two recovery wells at 108 Spencer Road will commence on 3/19/2025. This activity will include vehicles and equipment, noise, and waste storage
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March 17, 2025 (PDF)DEP received Energy Transfer's revised notice of intent to remediate
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March 19, 2025 (PDF)DEP Received Energy Transfer’s interim remedial action plan
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March 19, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted an inspection at 108 Spencer Road to observe the recovery well that was being installed.
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March 20, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted an inspection to oversee recovery well installation activities at the Spencer Road property.
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March 21, 2025 (PDF)Energy Transfer’s proposed public involvement plan
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March 26, 2025 (PDF)DEP conducted an inspection to observe activities at the site.
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March 28, 2025 (PDF)Energy Transfer home well sample results.
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March 31, 2025 (PDF)SPLP Response to Administrative Order.
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February 28, 2025 (PDF)DEP field staff conducted an inspection at Glenwood Drive and Walker Road
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February 21, 2025 (PDF)DEP field staff conducted an inspection at a home regarding complaints of petroleum odors from a kitchen faucet
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February 19, 2025 (PDF)DEP field staff conducted an inspection at Glenwood Drive and Walker Road
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February 18, 2025 (PDF)DEP issued a Notice of Violation for the pipeline discharge to waters of the Commonwealth in violations of the Clean Streams Law
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February 14, 2025 (PDF)DEP field staff conducted an inspection at Glenwood Drive to observe work conducted by Groundwater Environmental Science (GES)
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February 13, 2025 (PDF)Energy transfer submitted their Act 2 Notice of Intent to Remediate
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February 7, 2025 (PDF)DEP field staff conducted an inspection after receiving an odor complaint
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February 4, 2025 (PDF)DEP field staff conducted an inspection at Glenwood Drive to observe work being conducted by Sunoco
What are the Chemicals of Concern?
Potential fuels released from the leak were “Jet A” fuel, diesel, and gasoline. These contaminants are complex mixtures that have many different chemicals present. They are primarily composed of hydrocarbons.
The PA Department of Health created a fact sheet with additional information.
Report an Environmental Health Concern
Bucks County Residents with an environmental health concern are encouraged to contact the Bucks County Office of Public Health.
Pennsylvanians with environmental health related questions can contact the PA Department of Health (PA DOH), where they will be evaluated and referred to an appropriate program area for potential investigation and follow-up.
Contact Information
DEP Site-Related Questions:
Contact our ECB Program
RA-EPUMPIPELINE@pa.gov
DEP Community and Media Relations:
Robyn Briggs,
Regional Communications Manager :
484-250-5965 or robbriggs@pa.gov
DEP Legislative Inquiries:
Lisa Strobridge P.G.,
External Affairs Manager:
484-250-5817 or
lstrobridg@pa.gov
Municipality Information:
Upper Makefield Township | Bucks County PA