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    Southeast Regional Office

    Upper Makefield Pipeline

    This page was last updated on July 24, 2026

    Site Facts

    Municipality/County:
    Upper Makefield, Bucks County 

    Location: 
    Mt. Eyre Manor Neighborhood Wells
     

    What's New

    Pursuant to DEP’s March 6, 2025, order, SPLP will be submitting a remedial action plan on or before June 21, 2026. The plan will describe how SPLP proposes to attain DEP’s Act 2 cleanup standard. The remedial action plan will be available for public review and comment.

    Please see Energy Transfer’s Upper Makefield Response webpage for latest activities and updates from Sunoco Pipeline, LP (SPLP). You may also type https://uppermakefield.incidentupdates.com/background/.

    If you have any questions or concerns, please call SPLP at 1-877-397-3383 or email uppermakefieldresponse@energytransfer.com.

    What Happened

    On January 31, 2025, Energy Transfer confirmed that its pipeline had leaked petroleum, contaminating seven wells in the Mt. Eyre Manor neighborhood in Upper Makefield Township.

    Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - December 8, 2025

    Due to time constraints, all questions submitted for the December 8 Virtual Public Meeting were not addressed during the virtual meeting. Please see the remaining questions answered here (PDF). For all other questions addressed during the December 8 Virtual Public Meeting, please see the video recording above.

    Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - September 9, 2025

    Due to time constraints, all questions submitted for the September 9 Virtual Public Meeting were not addressed during the virtual meeting. Please see the remaining questions answered here (PDF). For all other questions addressed during the September 9 Virtual Public Meeting, please see the video recording above.

    Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - May 1, 2025

    Due to time constraints, all questions submitted for the May 1 Virtual Public Meeting were not addressed during the virtual meeting. Please see the remaining questions answered here (PDF). For all other questions addressed during the May 1 Virtual Public Meeting, please see the video recording above.

    Status Update: Upper Makefield Township, Washington Crossing Pipeline - April 10, 2025

    DEP’s Response

    The federal government has primary jurisdiction related to operation of the pipeline itself under the Pipeline Safety Act. At the state level, DEP has been closely involved with water testing and remediation and will continue to stand with residents until the cleanup is complete.

    Third-party environmental consultants – working under DEP oversight – have conducted water tests at impacted homes, testing well water for petroleum contamination. To date, treatment systems have been installed at 112 residences, seven of which had results above drinking water standards for petroleum products and with detectable contamination at other residences. Treatment systems are scheduled to be installed at many other homes. The point-of-entry treatment (POET) filtration systems that have been installed are designed to remove all contaminants from drinking water, ensuring residents can have access to clean water in their homes.

    On March 6, 2025, the Shapiro Administration issued an order (PDF) directing Energy transfer to continue providing bottled water to affected residents and sample and maintain the treatment systems that have been installed on homes. Additionally, DEP has required Energy Transfer to submit a long-term cleanup plan and set up a way for affected residents and the community to access cleanup plans. Under the order, Energy Transfer must also provide a point of contact for residents to ask questions and give feedback.  

    DEP participated in five public meetings (February 4, 6, 13, and 27,  and March 11, 2025) with Upper Makefield Township, the PA Department of Health, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), Energy Transfer, and the Bucks County Health Department to respond to residents’ questions and concerns. In the public meetings, DEP gave a summary of our involvement which includes addressing resident’s complaints, providing oversight of the supply well sampling, reviewing sampling plans and sampling results, and communicating with agency partners.

    PHMSA issued a Notice of Proposed Safety Order on February 13, 2025, which requires a reduction on operating pressure of the pipeline as well as responses for requests of documentation.

    DEP receives daily updates from Energy Transfer, participates in weekly meetings with Energy Transfer, and weekly meetings with the PADOH and PHMSA. DEP has responded to over a dozen resident calls and complaints, and we have performed seven site visits.

    Water Quality 

    DEP’s Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields program staff are overseeing hydrology testing on site to characterize the subsurface affected area and better understand groundwater flow, which will help inform Energy Transfer’s longer-term remediation plan.  

    DEP conducted stream assessments and water chemistry sampling of three tributaries in the vicinity of the release: Dyers Creek, Houghs Creek, and an unnamed tributary. Water chemistry sampling was also conducted at 3 locations on the Delaware Canal, directly downstream of Dyers Creek and the unnamed tributary and above Houghs Creek. Please note Houghs Creek does not enter the Canal but discharges directly to the Delaware River.  Samples were analyzed by DEP’s Bureau of Laboratories.

    Stream Assessment Results

    • Each stream station was observed clear, no abnormal odors, no oil and grease in amounts that caused a film or sheen at each location.
    • Sample results of these showed NON-DETECT results for all petroleum compounds.
    • No evidence was documented to suggest the release from the Twin Oaks - Newark pipeline was impacting the surface waters surveyed.
    • April 2, 2025, Cause & Effect Survey on Houghs and Dyers Creeks

    Bureau of Waterways Engineering and Wetlands (BWEW)

    The Water Obstruction and Encroachment Division is responsible for protecting public health, safety, and the environment in Pennsylvania by issuing authorization or permits for activities in streams, water bodies, or wetlands.

    Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (SPLP) received three CHAPTER 105 WATER OBSTRUCTIONS AND ENCROACHMENT general permits from DEP on March 24, 2025, to conduct exploratory investigations on the Twin Oaks Pipeline in Delaware and Montgomery counties. These permits are required because the earth disturbance activities will encroach on a stream or wetland. SPLP proposed exposing the pipeline and conducting appropriate investigative and maintenance activities. The following activities will take place at the following locations. 

    • The subject pipeline project (Dig 1) (PDF) is in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, PA. An emergent wetland will be temporarily affected during construction activities.
    • The subject location (Dig 4) (PDF) is in Middletown Township, Delaware County, PA. near Chester Creek and its tributaries.
    • The subject location (Dig 16) (PDF) is in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County, near Fort Washington, PA. The proposed project is located adjacent to an unnamed tributary (UNT) to Pine Run.

    Background Inspections and Reports

    What are the Chemicals of Concern? 

    Potential fuels released from the leak were “Jet A” fuel, diesel, and gasoline. These contaminants are complex mixtures that have many different chemicals present. They are primarily composed of hydrocarbons. 

    The PA Department of Health created a fact sheet with additional information.
     

    Report an Environmental Health Concern

    Bucks County Residents with an environmental health concern are encouraged to contact the  Bucks County Office of Public Health. 

    Pennsylvanians with environmental health related questions can contact the PA Department of Health (PA DOH), where they will be evaluated and referred to an appropriate program area for potential investigation and follow-up. 

    Contact Information 

    DEP Site-Related Questions:  
    Contact our ECB Program 
    RA-EPUMPIPELINE@pa.gov

    DEP Community and Media Relations:  
    Robyn Briggs,
    Regional Communications Manager :
    484-250-5965 or   robbriggs@pa.gov

    DEP Legislative Inquiries:  
    Lisa Strobridge P.G.,  
    External Affairs Manager:
    484-250-5817 or   
    lstrobridg@pa.gov

    Municipality Information:   
    Upper Makefield Township |  Bucks County PA

     

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