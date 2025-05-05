Explore Funding For You
Do you need help finding funding for a project? Are you overwhelmed by all the options and don’t know where to begin?
I’m here to help! As your Funding Concierge, I will help you navigate DEP’s funding landscape to find the opportunities that are right for you.
Here’s how it works:
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Click the bell icon below to book a 30-minute virtual meeting with me.
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Select the date and time that work best for you.
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Answer a few simple questions about your needs, and that’s it!
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You will automatically receive a Teams meeting invite and confirmation email
You can reschedule or cancel your meeting at any time.
During the call, I will learn more about your project or funding needs and help you find programs that align with your goals. Afterwards, I will send a personalized follow-up email with my funding recommendations and next steps.
I look forward to guiding your path to success!
Louie Krak
Funding Concierge
Pennsylvania DEP