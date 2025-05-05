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    Explore Funding For You

    Do you need help finding funding for a project? Are you overwhelmed by all the options and don’t know where to begin?

    I’m here to help! As your Funding Concierge, I will help you navigate DEP’s funding landscape to find the opportunities that are right for you. 

    Types of Funding Available

    Several types of projects qualify for funding, including but not limited to:

    • Stormwater
    • Water Quality
    • Recycling
    • Energy Efficiency
    • Land Remediation/Cleanup
    • Air Quality.
    Projects Photos

    Here’s how it works:

    1. 1

      Click the bell icon below to book a 30-minute virtual meeting with me.

    2. 2

      Select the date and time that work best for you.

    3. 3

      Answer a few simple questions about your needs, and that’s it!

    4. 4

      You will automatically receive a Teams meeting invite and confirmation email

       You can reschedule or cancel your meeting at any time.

    During the call, I will learn more about your project or funding needs and help you find programs that align with your goals.  Afterwards, I will send a personalized follow-up email with my funding recommendations and next steps.

    I look forward to guiding your path to success!

    Louie Krak
    Funding Concierge
    Pennsylvania DEP

    Contact

    E-mail

    You can e-mail the Funding Concierge at

    lkrak@pa.gov

    Call

    You can call the Funding Concierge at

    717-787-6107