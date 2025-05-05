​Southeast Regional Office

Data Centers

Amazon Data Center - Falls Township

Amazon is constructing a digital infrastructure campus at 600 Ben Fairless Drive, Falls Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which was approved by Falls Township in March 2025.

In July 2025, DEP issued Air Quality Plan Approval 09-0261 to Amazon Data Services, Inc.

In August 2025, a Waterways and Wetlands Chapter 102 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit was issued.

In November 2025, DEP issued a Minor Plan Approval Modification of 09-0261 to Amazon Data Services, Inc.

In April 2026, Amazon submitted to DEP a plan approval application for the installation of two hundred eighty (280) natural gas-fired generator engines and three (3) diesel-fired emergency generator engines. The public comment period for this application is now open.

Note: The generator engines in the plan approval application will only provide backup electricity to the data center in the event of a main utility power supply interruption and for other limited testing and maintenance purposes

We want to hear from you!

The public comment period on DEP’s proposed decision on the air quality plan approval will be open for 30 days starting on July 18 after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The public can send comments to ra-epseroaqpubcom@pa.gov until August 16, 2026.

On July 14, 2026, DEP held a community meeting at the Pennsbury East High School to allow the public to learn more about the current air quality plan approval application submitted by Amazon to DEP. (See DEP’s Presentation) Presentations were also given by Amazon, North Point, PECO, Morrisville Municipal Authority, and Williams, giving an overview of the Amazon Falls Township Data Center project.

Does DEP regulate where data centers go?

No. Municipalities ensure that proposed industries are in compliance with local zoning requirements. DEP’s authority is limited to environmental permitting and compliance. Once the zoning for a data center is approved, DEP reviews all applicable state and federal environmental requirements.