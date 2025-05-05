Southeast Regional Office
2 E Main St
Norristown, PA 19401
Office Hours: 8am—4pm
Phone: 484-250-5900 (24 hours)
Regional Director: Patrick Patterson
Counties Served
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
Directions to Southeast Regional Office
DEP’s Southeast Regional Office is located at 2 East Main Street in Norristown, across the street from the Montgomery County Courthouse. For those who drive to our office, parking is available in several garages on Main and Lafayette streets. The Norristown Transportation Center, located directly behind our building on Lafayette Street, is served by SEPTA’s Route 100 Suburban Rail Line, 69th Street Terminal to Norristown and SEPTA's Manayunk/Norristown regional rail line. SEPTA also has many bus routes that come into Norristown's Transportation Center. For more information, visit septa.org. The Schuylkill River Trail runs directly behind the Norristown Transportation Center and Southeast office. Secured bicycle parking can be arranged for DEP Southeast Regional Office visitors.
Exit the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Exit 333 (Norristown) and go east on Germantown Pike about .5 miles to Chemical Road. Make a right turn onto Ridge Pike and follow it west for about 4 miles until it becomes Main Street in Norristown. Follow until you come to the intersection of Main and Swede streets. The Southeast Regional Office is on your left.
Stay on I-476 (Blue Route) to Exit 18. Bear right onto Ridge Pike West and follow for about 3 miles until Ridge becomes Main Street in Norristown. Continue until you come to the intersection of Main and Swede streets.
From I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) or I-95, take I-476 (Blue Route) North and exit at Norristown (18 B). At the off-ramp, make a right turn and follow Chemical Road to the next intersection with Ridge Pike. Make a right turn onto Ridge Pike and follow west for about 4 miles until Ridge becomes Main Street in Norristown. Continue until you come to the intersection of Main and Swede streets.
Take Rt. 202 North. Pass the King of Prussia Mall (on your left). Continue straight ahead on Rt. 202 for about 3 miles. Instead of following the signs for 202 North (which bears off to the right into Bridgeport), continue straight on E. Dekalb Pike across the Dannehower Bridge over the Schuylkill River, where the road becomes Markley Street. At the first stop light, make a right turn onto Main Street and proceed past three traffic lights. The Southeast Regional Office will be on your right at the corner of Main and Swede streets, across from the Montgomery County Court House.
Take Route 202 South past Suburban Community Hospital to Johnson Highway. Turn right onto Johnson Highway and go to the second traffic light (Markley Street.) Turn left onto Markley Street and continue for approximately 6 blocks, until you come to Swede Street. Turn left and follow for eight blocks to intersection of Main and Swede streets.
Northeast Community Information
DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially those issues that are of significant local interest and impact over an extended period of time. It is the purpose of the Community Involvement section to make information about major environmental issues within the five counties of southeastern Pennsylvania conveniently located and accessible to all residents.
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Alliance 51st St / Bartram’s Garden Mile Trail
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Bishop Tube
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Boyertown Landfill HSCA Site
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ETMT (Formerly SPMT)
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Gibraltar Rock
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Hoff VC
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Monroe Energy’s MIPC, LLC
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Neshaminy Creek Fish Advisory
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New Hope Crushed Stone
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Nockamixon TCE HSCA
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RACT III
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ReWorld Delaware Valley
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ReWorld Plymouth, LLC
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Rock Hill Quarry
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SPS Technologies
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Upper Makefield Pipeline Release
Data Centers
Amazon Data Center - Falls Township
Amazon is constructing a digital infrastructure campus at 600 Ben Fairless Drive, Falls Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which was approved by Falls Township in March 2025.
In July 2025, DEP issued Air Quality Plan Approval 09-0261 to Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Amazon Air Quality Plan Approval Application for Phase 1 (PDF)
- Air Quality Permit Approval Phase 1 (PDF)
In August 2025, a Waterways and Wetlands Chapter 102 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit was issued.
In November 2025, DEP issued a Minor Plan Approval Modification of 09-0261 to Amazon Data Services, Inc.
In April 2026, Amazon submitted to DEP a plan approval application for the installation of two hundred eighty (280) natural gas-fired generator engines and three (3) diesel-fired emergency generator engines. The public comment period for this application is now open.
- Air Quality Proposed Plan Approval, 09-0261A (PDF)
- Amazon Air Quality Plan Approval Application for Phase 2 (PDF)
- Air Quality Plan Approval Phase 2 Information Sheet (PDF)
Note: The generator engines in the plan approval application will only provide backup electricity to the data center in the event of a main utility power supply interruption and for other limited testing and maintenance purposes
We want to hear from you!
The public comment period on DEP’s proposed decision on the air quality plan approval will be open for 30 days starting on July 18 after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The public can send comments to ra-epseroaqpubcom@pa.gov until August 16, 2026.
On July 14, 2026, DEP held a community meeting at the Pennsbury East High School to allow the public to learn more about the current air quality plan approval application submitted by Amazon to DEP. (See DEP’s Presentation) Presentations were also given by Amazon, North Point, PECO, Morrisville Municipal Authority, and Williams, giving an overview of the Amazon Falls Township Data Center project.
Does DEP regulate where data centers go?
No. Municipalities ensure that proposed industries are in compliance with local zoning requirements. DEP’s authority is limited to environmental permitting and compliance. Once the zoning for a data center is approved, DEP reviews all applicable state and federal environmental requirements.
Phone Directory
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Director Patrick Patterson
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Assistant Regional Director Sachin Shankar P.E.
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Emergency Response Program Manager Rex Miller
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Emergency Response Program Coordinator Ben Russell
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Regional Communications Manager Robyn Briggs
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External Affairs Manager Lisa Strobridge
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Service Representative Lisa Miller
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Environmental Justice Coordinator Amani Reid
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Energy Programs Office, Regional Energy Specialist Heather Cowley
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Regional Information Manager Gary Shedlock
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Environmental Program Manager James Rebarchak
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New Source Review James Beach, P.E.
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Facilities Section Janine Tulloch-Reid P.E.
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Operations Section Jillian Gallagher
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District Supervisor (Montgomery County) Helen Morris
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District Supervisor (Chester & Delaware Counties) Heather Henry
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District Supervisor (Bucks County) Henry Kim
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Regional Chief Counsel Adam Bram
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Supervisory Counsel Brian Glass
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Supervisory Counsel Andrea Costello
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Supervisory Counsel William Gelles
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Assistant Counsel Patrick Donovan
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Assistant Counsel William Gerlach
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Assistant Counsel Robert "Rob" McDivitt
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Assistant Counsel Gina Thomas
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Assistant Counsel Vacant
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Assistant Counsel Vacant
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Legal Analyst Vacant
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Legal Office Administrator Lauryn Beepot
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Investigator Thomas Buterbaugh
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Environmental Program Manager Ragesh Patel
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Corrective Actions Rich Staron
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Hazardous Sites Cleanup (HSCA) Section Bonnie McClennen
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Solid Waste Supervisor (HSCA) Christine McCarthy
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Solid Waste Supervisor (HSCA) Timothy Cherry
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Storage Tanks Section Tom Canigiani
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor (Tanks) Sarah McCarthy
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Special Projects Section (Act 2) C. David Brown
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Business Manager Tracy Crumbliss
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Records Management Ron Mintz
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Human Resources Joshua Shutt
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Fiscal Management Vacant
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Environmental Program Manager Jennifer "Niki" Minnick
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X-ray & Accelerator David Gaisior
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Radioisotopes Safety & Special Project Unit Victoria Parker
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Environmental Program Manager Shawn Mountain
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Operations Section Kevin Bauer
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Solid Waste Supervisor (Montgomery County) Betsie Drust
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Solid Waste Supervisor (Chester and Delaware Counties) Jason Oseredzuk
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Solid Waste Supervisor (Philadelphia and Bucks Counties) Jonathan Bower
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Engineering Services Section Mohamad Mazid Ph.D., P.E.
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Environmental Program Manager Thomas Magge
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Watershed Manager David Burke
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Permits Section Pravin Patel, P.E.
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Planning Section Elizabeth Mahoney
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Sewage Planning Supervisor Kelly Sweeney
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Operations Section Robert Bauer
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor Andrew Sinclair
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor David Wolfinger
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Biosolids Coordinator Kevin Nuble
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Water Aquatic Biology Unit Supervisor Steve Unger
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Environmental Program Manager Rob Woolston
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Technical Services Chief Andrew Strubilla, P.E.
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Operations Chief Don Detweiler
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Sanitarian Supervisor Noah Fitzgerald
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Sanitarian Supervisor Nate Elder
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Environmental Program Manager Ranjana Sharp, P.E.
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Construction Permits Section (Ch. 102) Christopher Smith, P.E.
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Dams, Waterways, and Wetlands Section (Ch. 105) Paul Suanlarm, P.E.
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Operations Section Robert Page
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Aquatic Biologist Supervisor Chris Vlot
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Coastal Zone Management Representative Emily Ashberry