The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania created the Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (commission) by enacting the Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact Act, Pennsylvania Act 1985-120.

Under the authority of this act, the states of Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania formed a compact to provide for the regional management and disposal of low-level radioactive waste (LLRW) in response to federal law, Low-Level Radioactive Waste Policy Act of 1980 and Low-level Radioactive Waste Policy Amendment Act of 1985. Congress consented to the Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact in May 1988.

The commission currently consists of 10 members: four from Pennsylvania and two each from Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia.

The commission became operational June 4, 1990. The commission is required to hold an annual meeting. The chairman, a majority of the Commission members, or two Commission members from the host state can call additional meetings during the year. Since the suspension of the siting process, the commission has only been holding annual meetings. These meetings are held in Harrisburg and are open to the public.

The Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compact Act, Pennsylvania Act 1985-120, empowers the commission to carry out certain duties, the most significant of which are as follows:

Conduct research and establish regulations to promote reduction in volume and curie content of LLRW generated within the region.

Ensure the LLRW generated within the region is safely disposed.

Designate "host states" to establish LLRW disposal facilities as required by the compact.

Prepare contingency plans for the management and disposal of LLRW if a regional disposal facility is closed or unavailable.

Examine all records or operators of regional disposal facilities pertaining to operating costs, profits, charges, fees or surcharges and make recommendations to the host state.

Provide public information concerning LLRW management and disposal needs, technologies and problems.

Keep current and annual inventories of all generators by name and quantity of LLRW generated within the region. Inventory information shall include volume, curie content, chemical composition and toxicity of such waste.

Keep an inventory of all regional facilities and specialized facilities in the nation.

Enter into temporary agreements with non-party states or other regional boards for the emergency disposal of the regional LLRW.

Publish an annual report detailing its programs, operations and finances.

The Appalachian States Compact Commission adopted the following resolutions: