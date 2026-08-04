-
August 04, 2026 Department of Environmental Protection to Conduct Mosquito Controls in Delaware CountyDEP will conduct operation in Ridley Township and Ridley Park Borough on August 6, 2026
-
August 03, 2026 DEP Staff Recognized with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for Efforts on Watershed Restoration ProjectsCommonwealth employees received the Governor's Awards for Excellence for their public service contributions to key state efforts DEP teams were awarded for collaboration on two watershed restoration projects, resulting in cleaner water, flood resiliency, habitat improvement, and vibrant farms and communities
-
July 31, 2026 DEP Reschedules Public Hearing for BRADS site in Schuylkill County
-
July 24, 2026 Shapiro Administration Announces New Methane Rules to Reduce Pollution from Oil and Gas OperationsThe Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will develop regulations to reduce methane emissions from new and existing oil and gas sources across Pennsylvania Proposed rules will require leak detection and repairs while phasing out venting and flaring — two of the major sources of methane emissions
Department of Environmental Protection
Our mission is to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources while ensuring the health and safety of all residents and visitors to the commonwealth.