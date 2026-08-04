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    Department of Environmental Protection

    Our mission is to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources while ensuring the health and safety of all residents and visitors to the commonwealth.

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    Susquehanna
    Have permits reviewed faster with SPEED, Now Open. Approved stamp in background.
    Available Now:

    Streamlining Permits for Economic Expansion and Development (SPEED)

    Open now, SPEED is a quick pathway to expedite permit reviews and move your project along faster. Have your application reviewed by a DEP-qualified professional first; then to ensure environmental standards are met, DEP makes the final permit decision.

     

    Chapter 102, 105, Dam Safety, Air Quality, and Storage Tanks SSIP permits are now open to apply for the SPEED Program.

     

    CAFO (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations), Mining, and Storage Tanks IFBs are now open for Qualified Professionals to apply to review these permit types.

    About SPEED
    About Permit Modernization

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    PAyback

    Eligible for a refund of your permits, licenses, or certification application fees?​ 

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