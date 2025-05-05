Regulated Medical/Chemotherapeutic (RMCW) Waste General Permits

RMCW general permits may be issued on a regional or statewide basis for a category of RMCW processing facilities. The processing facilities and the waste to be processed in the category must be substantially similar. Persons may be authorized to operate under an existing general permit via a registration or determination of applicability. Fees include:

general permit - $1000

registration - $250

determination of applicability - $500.

General Permit Forms for Processing of Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste