Regulated medical and chemotherapeutic waste can only be picked up or delivered commercially in Pennsylvania by an infectious and chemotherapeutic waste transporter licensed by the Pennsylvania Department Of Environmental Protection.
Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste
- Fact Sheets
- Safety from the Seat’s Sharps and Medication Disposal Location Tool
- Additional Information Sources
- Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Regulations
- Inspection Forms
- Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste Generator 2540-40-FM-BWM0334
- Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste Permit-by-Rule Facility 2540-FM-BWM0145
- Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste Transporter 2540-FM-BWM0426
Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Transportation
- List of Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Transporters (Interactive Report)
- Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Shipping Log 2540-FM-BWM0240 (PDF)
- Annual Report Form for Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Transporters 2520-FM-BWM0333
- Affidavit Form for Regulated Medical and Chemotherapeutic Waste Transporters 2500-FM-BWM0278
Regulated Medical/Chemotherapeutic (RMCW) Waste General Permits
RMCW general permits may be issued on a regional or statewide basis for a category of RMCW processing facilities. The processing facilities and the waste to be processed in the category must be substantially similar. Persons may be authorized to operate under an existing general permit via a registration or determination of applicability. Fees include:
- general permit - $1000
- registration - $250
- determination of applicability - $500.
General Permit Forms for Processing of Regulated Medical or Chemotherapeutic Waste
- General Information Form for a Residual or Municipal Waste General Permit 4700-PM-CEE0001
- Form B - Professional Certification 2540-PM-BWM0358
- Form E - GP Contractual Consent of Landowner 2540-PM-BWM0217
- Form MRW-C - Identification of Interests & Compliance History 2540-FM-BWM0124
- Form L - Contingency Plan 2540-PM-BWM0384
- Form 20RMCW - General Permit Application for Regulated Medical/Chemotherapeutic Waste Processing 2540-PM-BWM0124
- Form 27M - Acceptance of General Permit Conditions (if required by department) 2540-PM-BWM0146