Office Locations

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Rachel Carson State Office Building
Northeast Regional Office
Regional Director: Joseph J. Buczynski, P.E.
Serving: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming
2 Public Square
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Phone: (570) 826-2511
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Northwest Regional Office
Regional Director: Erin Wells
Serving: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mckean, Mercer, Venango, Warren
230 Chestnut Street
Meadville, PA 16335
Phone, Business Hours: (814) 332-6945
Phone, After Hours: (800) 373-3398
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Southcentral Regional Office
Regional Director: Robert M. DiGilarmo
Serving: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
909 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: (717) 705-4700
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Northcentral Regional Office
Regional Director: Jared Dressler
Serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union
208 West Third Street, Suite 101
Williamsport, PA 17701
Phone: (570) 327-3636
Fax: (570) 327-3565 or (570) 327-3420
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Southeast Regional Office
Regional Director: Patrick Patterson
Serving: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
2 East Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
Phone: (484) 250-5900
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Southwest Regional Office
Regional Director: Eric Gustafson
Serving: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
400 Waterfront Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4745
Phone: (412) 442-4000
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Altoona District Office
Serving: Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin
3001 Fairway Drive
Altoona, PA 16602
Phone: (814) 946-7290
Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs
California District Office
Serving: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland.
25 Technology Drive
California Technology Park
Coal Center, PA 15423
Phone: (724) 769-1100
Fax: (724) 769-1102
Services offered: Underground mining permits issued
Knox District Office
Serving: Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren
White Memorial Building
P.O. Box 669
Knox, PA 16232-0669
Phone: (814) 797-1191
Fax: (814) 797-2706
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
New Castle District Office
Lawrence, Butler, Mercer, parts of Crawford, Venango
121 North Mill Street
New Castle, PA 16101
Phone: (724) 656-3160
Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs
Pocono District Office
HC 1 Box 95–B
Swiftwater, PA 18370
Phone: (570) 895-4040
Fax: (570) 895-4041
Reading District Office
Serving: Berks
1005 Cross Roads Boulevard
Reading, PA 19605
Phone: (610) 916-0100
Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs
Bethlehem District Office
Serving: Lehigh, Northampton
4530 Bath Pike
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Phone: (610) 861-2070
Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs
Cambria District Office
Serving: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset
286 Industrial Park Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: (814) 472-1900
Fax: (814) 472-1898
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Moshannon District Office
Serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union
186 Enterprise Drive
Philipsburg, PA 16866
Phone: (814) 342-8200
Fax: (814) 342-8216
Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs
New Stanton District Office
Serving: Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland
131 Broadview Road
New Stanton, PA 15672
Phone: (724) 925-5500
Fax: (724) 925-5557
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Pottsvile District Office
Serving: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, York
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901
Phone: (570) 621-3118
Fax: (570) 621-3110
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs
Scranton District Office
Serving: Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wayne
321 Biden Street, Suite 300
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone: (570) 963-4521
Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs