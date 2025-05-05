Office Locations

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    DEP_Office_Location_Map_10-1-2022
    Blue Star

    Rachel Carson State Office Building

    400 Market Street

    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Phone: (717) 783-2300

    Driving Directions

    Red Star

    Northeast Regional Office

    Regional Director: Joseph J. Buczynski, P.E.

    Serving: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming

    2 Public Square

    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

    Phone: (570) 826-2511

    Driving Directions

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Northwest Regional Office

    Regional Director: Erin Wells

    Serving:  Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mckean, Mercer, Venango, Warren

    230 Chestnut Street

    Meadville, PA 16335

    Phone, Business Hours: (814) 332-6945
    Phone, After Hours: (800) 373-3398

    Driving Directions

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Southcentral Regional Office

    Regional Director: Robert M. DiGilarmo

    Serving: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York

    909 Elmerton Avenue

    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Phone: (717) 705-4700

    Driving Directions

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Northcentral Regional Office

    ​Regional Director: Jared Dressler

    Serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union

    208 West Third Street, Suite 101

    Williamsport, PA 17701

    Phone: (570) 327-3636
    Fax: (570) 327-3565 or (570) 327-3420

    Driving Directions

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Southeast Regional Office

    Regional Director: Patrick Patterson

    Serving: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    2 East Main Street

    Norristown, PA 19401

    Phone: (484) 250-5900

    Driving Directions

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Southwest Regional Office

    Regional Director: Eric Gustafson

    Serving: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene,  Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland

    400 Waterfront Drive

    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4745

    Phone: (412) 442-4000

    Driving Directions

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Yellow Star

    Altoona District Office

    Serving: Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin

    3001 Fairway Drive

    Altoona, PA 16602

    Phone: (814) 946-7290

    Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs

    California District Office

    Serving: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland.

    25 Technology Drive
    California Technology Park

    Coal Center, PA 15423

    Phone: (724) 769-1100
    Fax: (724) 769-1102

    Services offered: Underground mining permits issued

    Knox District Office

    Serving: Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren

    White Memorial Building
    P.O. Box 669

    Knox, PA 16232-0669

    Phone: (814) 797-1191
    Fax: (814) 797-2706

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    New Castle District Office

    Lawrence, Butler, Mercer, parts of Crawford, Venango

    121 North Mill Street

    New Castle, PA 16101

    Phone: (724) 656-3160

    Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Pocono District Office

    HC 1 Box 95–B

    Swiftwater, PA 18370

    Phone: (570) 895-4040
    Fax: (570) 895-4041

    Reading District Office

    Serving: Berks

    1005 Cross Roads Boulevard

    Reading, PA 19605

    Phone: (610) 916-0100

    Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Bethlehem District Office

    Serving: Lehigh, Northampton

    4530 Bath Pike

    Bethlehem, PA 18017

    Phone: (610) 861-2070

    Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Cambria District Office

    Serving: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset

    286 Industrial Park Road

    Ebensburg, PA 15931

    Phone: (814) 472-1900
    Fax: (814) 472-1898

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Moshannon District Office

    Serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union

    186 Enterprise Drive

    Philipsburg, PA 16866

    Phone: (814) 342-8200
    Fax: (814) 342-8216

    Services offered: Inspection and enforcement for all environmental programs

     

    New Stanton District Office

    Serving: Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland

    131 Broadview Road

    New Stanton, PA 15672

    Phone: (724) 925-5500
    Fax: (724) 925-5557

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Pottsvile District Office

    Serving: Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, York

    5 West Laurel Boulevard

    Pottsville, PA 17901

    Phone: (570) 621-3118
    Fax: (570) 621-3110

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs

    Scranton District Office

    Serving: Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wayne

    321 Biden Street, Suite 300

    Scranton, PA 18503

    Phone: (570) 963-4521

    Services offered: Permitting, inspection, and enforcement for all environmental programs