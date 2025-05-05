​​​Smithfield Township Rutter’s #93

Rutter’s is proposing to construct a single-story convenience store at the intersection of William Penn Highway and the Route 26 North/Route 22 East interchange in Smithfield Township, Huntingdon County. The proposed plan also includes fuel island canopies, an underground storage tank field, parking areas, drive lanes, retaining wall and stormwater management facilitates.
Public comments may be submitted to DEP from April 1-May 18, 2023 for the M&G Realty, Inc. Rutter’s Store 93 project NPDES permit application number PAD310013, at the following resource account: RA-EPWW-SCRO@pa.gov
Minor Permit Amendment, July 1, 2024
- Application Checklist (PDF)
- Application Form (PDF)
- Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan Set (PDF)
- General Information Form (GIF) (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Index (PNDI) (PDF)
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Plan Set (PDF)
- Submission Letter (PDF)
Redline Change Approval, March 18, 2024
NPDES Permit Issuance January 31, 2024
Additional Documents Received August 23, 2023
Draft NPDES Permit March 31, 2023
- Draft Permit Notice
- Draft Permit
- Draft Permit Fact Sheet
- Public Hearing Notice
- Draft Permit Issuance Letter
Individual Permit Application February 13, 2023
Technical Deficiency Response January 5, 2023
- Deficiency Response Letter
- Erosion and Sedimentation Plan Set
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Module
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Plan Set
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Report
Time Extension Approval December 9, 2022
Time Extension Request November 21, 2022
Notification of Elevated Review--November 21, 2022
Technical Deficiency Response Documents September 9, 2022
- Aquatic Resource Identification and Delineation Report
- Comment Response Summary
- Erosion and Sedimentation Control Module 1 and Supporting Calculations
- Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan Sheets
- PNDI Receipt
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Module 2 and Spreadsheet
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Plan Sheets
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Report
- Truck Turning Template
- Technical Deficiency Letter August 10, 2022
- Cover Letter to Huntingdon County Conservation District
- Municipal and County Notifications
- Notice of Intent Form
- Notice of Intent Checklist
- Geotechnical Engineering Report
- Erosion and Sedimentation Module 1 and Supporting Calculations
- Erosion and Sedimentation Plan Set
- Aquatic Resource Identification and Delineation Report
- PNDI Receipt
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Report
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Plan Sheets
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Module 2 and Spreadsheets
Major Amendment 2026
- Application Checklist
- Application Form
- Deficiency Response Letter
- Draft Permit
- E&S Plan 04-24-26
- ES Plan Set 07-02-26
- General Information Form
- Huntingdon Transmittal Sheet
- Issuance Public Notice
- Module 1
- Module 2
- Module 3
- Municipal and County Notifications
- PCSM Plan 04-17-26
- PCSM Plan Set 07-02-26
- PCSM Report
- Signed Final PNDI
- Technical Deficiency Letter 20260623