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    Southcentral Community Information

    ​​​Smithfield Township Rutter’s #93

    Rutter’s is proposing to construct a single-story convenience store at the intersection of William Penn Highway and the Route 26 North/Route 22 East interchange in Smithfield Township, Huntingdon County. The proposed plan also includes fuel island canopies, an underground storage tank field, parking areas, drive lanes, retaining wall and stormwater management facilitates.

    Public comments may be submitted to DEP from April 1-May 18, 2023 for the M&G Realty, Inc. Rutter’s Store 93 project NPDES permit application number PAD310013, at the following resource account: RA-EPWW-SCRO@pa.gov

    Minor Permit Amendment, July 1, 2024

    Redline Change Approval, March 18, 2024

    NPDES Permit Issuance January 31, 2024

    Additional Documents Received August 23, 2023

    Draft NPDES Permit March 31, 2023

    Individual Permit Application February 13, 2023

    Technical Deficiency Response January 5, 2023

    Time Extension Approval December 9, 2022

    Time Extension Request November 21, 2022

    Notification of Elevated Review--November 21, 2022

    Technical Deficiency Response Documents September 9, 2022

    ​​Major Amendment 2026