The hazardous waste program regulates the generation, storage, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous waste.
The Division of Hazardous Waste Management:
- Develops regulations on hazardous waste management;
- Issues Hazardous Waste Transporter Licenses;
- Provides technical support and guidance on the Minimization and management of hazardous waste containing persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic chemicals;
- Provides guidance on Permitting and compliance monitoring of hazardous waste generators, permit-by-rule facilities, treatment facilities, storage facilities, surface impoundment facilities, incinerators, and land disposal facilities;
- Manages the EPA RCRA grant; and
- Coordinates the RCRA Corrective Action Program
The Regional Solid Waste Management Programs:
- Provides technical support and guidance on the minimization and management of hazardous waste;
- Perform inspections; and
- Enforce regulations.
Electronic Notification of RCRA Subtitle C Activities (8700-12 Form)
DEP has developed an electronic tool that will replace the paper 8700-12 form utilized for acquiring an EPA Identification number, making a subsequent notification, updating your facility information, meeting the re-notification requirement for SQGs, submitting an episodic generation notification, etc. (Note: Paper submittals with original, wet signatures will still be accepted. AI generated or modified forms will not be accepted.)
The electronic 8700-12 form operates through GreenPort within the ePermitting module. Once logged in, you simply complete the form online just as you have been completing the form on paper. The system will notify you upon receipt of your submission, for deficiency notifications and successfully processed notifications.
Visit the GreenPort to get started. Questions on creating a GreenPort account should be made to the Help Desk Support Line at 717-787-HELP (4357) or the Contact Us link on the Greenport homepage.
Note to user: If you already possess an EPA Identification number, please submit your 8700-12 submittal as a “Subsequent Notification,” even if you are using ePermitting for the first time. Only use the “Initial Notification” if you are requesting an EPA Identification number.
SQG Re-Notification by September 1, 2029
Under the HW Generator Improvements Rule, effective in PA on May 30, 2017, EPA made over 60 changes to the hazardous waste generator regulations that clarify existing requirements, increase flexibility, and improve environmental protection. One change that was made is the requirement for SQGs to re-notify starting in 2021 and every four years thereafter using the EPA RCRA Subtitle C Site Identification Form (8700-12 form). This re-notification must be submitted by September 1st of each year in which re-notifications are required (40 CFR 262.18(d)). Those SQGs who have submitted an EPA RCRA Subtitle C Site Identification Form (8700-12 form) since September 2, 2025, will have met the requirement for re-notification by September 1, 2029.
Re-Notification Requirement for Small Quantity Generators
DEP’s Hazardous Waste Mailing List
The Division of Hazardous Waste Management is creating an email distribution list to periodically alert interested parties of news and announcements concerning the Department’s hazardous waste program. The distribution list will be a valuable tool to notify the regulated community, consultants, stakeholders, or virtually anyone with an interest in the hazardous waste program, of upcoming regulations, regulatory deadlines, events, and other information pertaining to the generation, treatment, storage, disposal, or transportation of hazardous waste under the regulations incorporated by DEP and the US EPA.