The hazardous waste program regulates the generation, storage, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous waste.



The Division of Hazardous Waste Management:

Develops regulations on hazardous waste management;

Issues Hazardous Waste Transporter Licenses;

Provides technical support and guidance on the Minimization and management of hazardous waste containing persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic chemicals;

Provides guidance on Permitting and compliance monitoring of hazardous waste generators, permit-by-rule facilities, treatment facilities, storage facilities, surface impoundment facilities, incinerators, and land disposal facilities;

Manages the EPA RCRA grant; and

Coordinates the RCRA Corrective Action Program

The Regional Solid Waste Management Programs:

Provides technical support and guidance on the minimization and management of hazardous waste;

Perform inspections; and

Enforce regulations.

Electronic Notification of RCRA Subtitle C Activities (8700-12 Form)

DEP has developed an electronic tool that will replace the paper 8700-12 form utilized for acquiring an EPA Identification number, making a subsequent notification, updating your facility information, meeting the re-notification requirement for SQGs, submitting an episodic generation notification, etc. (Note: Paper submittals with original, wet signatures will still be accepted. AI generated or modified forms will not be accepted.)

The electronic 8700-12 form operates through GreenPort within the ePermitting module. Once logged in, you simply complete the form online just as you have been completing the form on paper. The system will notify you upon receipt of your submission, for deficiency notifications and successfully processed notifications.

Visit the GreenPort to get started. Questions on creating a GreenPort account should be made to the Help Desk Support Line at 717-787-HELP (4357) or the Contact Us link on the Greenport homepage.