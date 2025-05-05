The Mine Subsidence Insuring Agreement defines mine subsidence. It is the movement of the ground surface due to the collapse of underground coal or clay mines.

This includes the roof, floor, and pillars of those mines linked to the tunnels and voids created by extracting coal and clay.

A Mine Subsidence Insurance Policy covers damage caused by mine subsidence. Coverage also extends to losses from the movement of the ground due to a sudden and unexpected discharge of water, known as a mine water blowout. For further explanations of coverage, please refer to the Insuring Agreement.

Mine subsidence features usually take the form of either ground collapse (often called "sinkholes") or troughs. Ground collapse is common in areas overlying shallow room-and-pillar mines. Open holes occur when a mine roof collapses into a mine opening. This causes the overlying ground to cave in, creating a depression in the surface.

Please note that Mine Subsidence Insurance does not apply to sinkholes that occur as a result of limestone weathering.

Most collapses develop where the cover is less than 50 feet. The cover is the vertical distance between the coal seam and the surface.

This type of subsidence is usually localized. It affects a small area of the overlying surface. However, subsidence often causes severe damage to structures and surfaces. It can be quite dramatic and costly. Ground collapse related to mine subsidence has caused extensive damage to many homes and properties.

Modern active underground mines are too deep to cause ground collapse or “sinkhole” subsidence.

The DEP will not allow underground mining beneath structures where the overburden is less than 100 feet (30.5 m), per current regulations. This is unless a subsidence control plan shows that the mine workings will be stable and will not damage the structures.

Subsidence troughs induced by room-and-pillar mining can occur over active or abandoned mines. The damage from surface impacts can be similar. However, the causes of the subsidence are very different.

In abandoned mines, troughs usually occur when the overburden sags. This can happen due to failed, remnant mine pillars. Or the pillars may have punched into a soft mine floor or roof.

It is difficult to predict if or when an abandoned mine will fail. Abandoned mines may collapse decades after mining ends. This is true if the mine workings were not designed for long-term support.