Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates for Consumers

To apply, use the eGrants electronic application submission process. Please be sure to select Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program in the application system. No forms or documentation need to be sent to DEP. All information is contained in the online application submission.

Email confirmation will be sent to you when your application is processed. Please check your spam folders as this email may be caught by your spam filters.

Rebates are offered to Pennsylvania residents only. (Companies, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies are invited to apply for Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants.)

Rebates are offered on a first-come, first-served basis as long as funding is available. Rebates are subject to the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Guidelines in effect at time of application, not date of vehicle purchase.

All applicants should read the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Guidelines for important details on eligibility and rebate amounts and the AFV Rebate instructions on how to submit an application.

You must submit your rebate application no later than 6 months from the date of vehicle purchase.

For assistance with the eGrants system, please contact:

Customer Service

833-448-0647

egrantshelp@pa.gov

Instructional video: AFV Rebate - General Info & Required Documents (MP4)

For information on the AFV Rebate Program call: (717) 705-0374