Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates for Consumers

The Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program is closed.
Program Details
The Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program Guidelines provide everything you need to know about eligibility and other details.
1. The maximum household income levels eligible for a rebate
|Family size
|Max. household income* eligible for rebate
|Max. household income** eligible for an extra $1,000 rebate
|1
|$46,950
|$23,475
|2
|$63,450
|$31,725
|3
|$79,950
|$39,375
|4
|$96,450
|$48,225
|5
|$112,950
|$56,475
|6
|$129,450
|$64,475
|7
|$145,950
|$72,975
|8
|$162,450
|$81,225
|Household income is what's reported in line 9 of the federal 1040 tax form.
*Levels are no more than 300 percent above the federal income poverty level at time of program renewal, as defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
**Levels are no more than 150 percent above the federal income poverty level at time of program renewal.
The additional $1,000 is available to applicants who meet low-income requirements. For details, see Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Guidelines.
2. Rebate amounts for new and one-time pre-owned alternative fuel vehicles
- Battery electric cars and trucks qualify for a $3,000 rebate (up from $2,000). Example: A family of two with a household income of $60,000 is eligible for a $3,000 rebate for a battery electric vehicle. A family of two with a household income of $25,000 is eligible for a $4,000 rebate for a battery electric vehicle.
- Plug-in hybrid cars and trucks qualify for a $1,500 rebate.
- All other alternative fuel vehicles, and electric motorcycles, qualify for a $500 rebate.
How to Apply
To apply, use the eGrants electronic application submission process. Please be sure to select Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program in the application system. No forms or documentation need to be sent to DEP. All information is contained in the online application submission.
Email confirmation will be sent to you when your application is processed. Please check your spam folders as this email may be caught by your spam filters.
Rebates are offered to Pennsylvania residents only. (Companies, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies are invited to apply for Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants.)
Rebates are offered on a first-come, first-served basis as long as funding is available. Rebates are subject to the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Guidelines in effect at time of application, not date of vehicle purchase.
All applicants should read the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Guidelines for important details on eligibility and rebate amounts and the AFV Rebate instructions on how to submit an application.
You must submit your rebate application no later than 6 months from the date of vehicle purchase.
For assistance with the eGrants system, please contact:
Customer Service
833-448-0647
egrantshelp@pa.gov
Instructional video: AFV Rebate - General Info & Required Documents (MP4)
For information on the AFV Rebate Program call: (717) 705-0374
Eligible Vehicles
New, Pre-Owned, and Demonstration vehicles with a final purchase price of $45,000 or less (purchase or lease):
$3,000 rebate on:
- Battery electric vehicle
$1,500 rebate on:
- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle
$500 rebate on:
- Compressed natural gas vehicle
- Propane fueled vehicle
- Electric motorcycle (Does not include electric scooters)
One-time pre-owned vehicles:
- Odometer reading of 75,000 miles or less
- Maximum of seven years old
- Final purchase price of $45,000 or less
- Purchased from a registered dealer
Demonstration vehicles:
- From a registered dealer
- Final purchase price of $45,000 or less
- Odometer reading: Over 500 and less than 10,000 miles
The additional $1,000 is available to applicants who meet low-income requirements. For details, see Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Guidelines.