Bureau of Waste Management



The Bureau of Waste Management provides management oversight and support for the state through hazardous, municipal, and residual waste programs; municipal waste planning and recycling programs. Waste Management also provides technical and administrative support to the department's Solid Waste Advisory Committee. In addition, Waste Management administers the host municipality inspector program and manages the Recycling, Solid Waste Abatement and Waste Transportation and Safety Funds.

Bureau of Waste Management

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Post Office Box 69170

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9170

Bureau Director - Chris Solloway

Program Development - Laura Henry

Phone: 717-787-9870

Fax: 717-787-1904

Divisions/Programs

Hazardous Waste Program - Tom Mellott

Manages and maintains the hazardous waste management program in coordination with the Federal hazardous waste (RCRA) program. Provides generator, transporter and treatment, storage and disposal facility (TSDF) support. Issues permits for hazardous waste and regulated medical/chemotherapeutic waste transporters.

Manages and maintains the municipal and residual waste program. Develops and maintains regulations, technical guidance documents, forms and fact sheets. Develops beneficial use and general permits and issues authorizations for municipal waste, residual waste, and waste tire transporters. Provides permit and technical expertise to Regional Office staff relative to municipal and residual waste permitting issues.

Phone: 717-787-7381

Fax: 717-787-1904

Beneficial Use/General Permit Email *

Municipal and Residual Waste Email *

Division of Waste Minimization and Planning - Mark Vottero



DEP administers the municipal solid waste planning, recycling, and grant programs, resource recovery development grants program, and household hazardous waste (HHW) program.

Phone: 717-787-7382



Fax: 717-787-1904

Pennsylvania Recycling Hotline: 800-346-4242



Email: ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov​



Division of Reporting and Fee Collection – Lucas Swanger

Collects and manages receipt of Act 101 recycling fees, Act 108 hazardous waste fees, and Act 90 waste disposal fees. Processes hazardous, municipal, and residual waste reports and provides information on hazardous, municipal, and residual waste generated, managed, and disposed in Pennsylvania.

Manages the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Authorization Program.

PA Department of Environmental Protection

Bureau of Waste Management

Division of Reporting and Fee Collection

P.O. Box 8550

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8550

Phone: 717-783-9258

Fax: 717-772-5739

Biennial and Quarterly Reporting Email *

Waste Transportation Email *

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