The Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT) standards were created to satisfy the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ozone. The NAAQS are established by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the maximum concentrations in the atmosphere for specific air contaminants to protect public health and welfare. The RACT requirements apply statewide to the owner or operator of any major Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emitting facility, any major Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emitting facility or both when the installation/modification of the source(s) occurred on or before August 3, 2018. More details are available here.

RACT III Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)

The facilities listed below are seeking approval from the EPA for their proposed revised State Implementation Plan (SIP).

Public Hearings

All hearings for facilities seeking SIP revisions will be held in DEP's Northwest Regional Office, located at 230 Chestnut Street Meadville, PA 16335. Those wishing to provide comments at the hearings are asked to contact Tom Decker, Regional Communications Manager, at 814-332-6615 at least one week prior to each hearing. Oral testimony will be limited to 10 minutes per individual and two written copies of the oral testimony are requested. Each organization is asked to designate one presenter per group. If there is no public interest in a particular facility, the hearing will be canceled. Written comments for each facility will still be accepted to the DEP's Northwest Regional Office during the periods listed below.

Information on hearings for other facilities will be posted here as they become available.

DEP will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at the Northwest Regional Office, 230 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM and 11:00 AM – 12:00PM. The public hearing will be held to accept oral and written testimony on the proposed RACT III alternative compliance plan action and the proposed SIP revision. All comments, whether submitted to DEP in writing or delivered orally at the hearing, shall merit equal consideration. Persons wishing to present testimony at the public hearing should register with Tom Decker, Regional Communications Manager for DEP’s Northwest Region, at thomadecke@pa.gov or phone 814.332.6615. Speakers must pre-register in order to testify at the hearing. Registration to testify will close at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. In the event that no one registers for the hearing by July 31, 2024, the hearing will be cancelled.

Webco Industries Inc., Oil City Tube Division

56 Pa. Bulletin 37, September 12, 2026 (page 6106)

The last day to pre-register to speak at a hearing, if one is held, will be October 7, 2026.

Domtar Paper Co, Johnsonburg Mill

56 Pa. Bulletin 17, April 25, 2026 (page 2329)

CANCELED - No requests received by May 20, 2026

Wheatland Tube, LLC Council Avenue Plant

54 Pa. Bulletin 52, December 28, 2024 (page 8554)

CANCELED - No requests received by January 24, 2025

Owens Illinois Inc. – Owens Brockway Glass Container Plants 18 and 19

Pennsylvania Bulletin Vol. 54, NO. 27, July 6, 2024 (Special notice begins on Bulletin page 3808)



CANCELED - No requests received by July 31, 2024​

