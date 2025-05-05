Quaker Valley High School Campus Construction

Site Background
Quaker Valley School District has proposed a new high school campus in Leet Township, Edgeworth Borough, and Leetsdale Borough, Allegheny County. The total proposed site area is approximately 158 acres with construction activities proposed on 69.9 acres. This proposed project requires environmental permits for water obstructions and/or encroachments and for discharges of stormwater associated with construction activities from the DEP.
Permitting / Approvals
Joint Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit [E0205225-004] Application
On January 24, 2025, DEP received a joint water obstruction and encroachment permit application. The joint permitting process combines Pennsylvania DEP’s Chapter 105 water obstruction and encroachment permitting and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 404 of Federal Clean Water Act permitting.
- Joint Permit Application (PDF)
- Hydrologic and Hydraulic Report (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control Plan (PDF)
On February 7, 2025, DEP issued an administrative incompleteness letter outlining items missing from the application submission. On April 9, 2025, DEP received a response to the administrative incompleteness letter and updated documents.
- Administrative Incompleteness Letter (PDF)
- Response to DEP Administrative Incompleteness Letter (PDF)
On April 18, 2025, DEP issued a second administrative incompleteness review letter. On April 22, 2025, DEP received a response to the second incompleteness review letter.
- Second Administrative Incompleteness Letter (PDF)
- Response to Second Administrative Incompleteness Review Letter (PDF)
On May 8, 2025, DEP issued a completeness review notification letter. On May 24, 2025, DEP issued a notice of receipt for the application. DEP accepted public comment through June 23, 2025.
- Completeness Notification Letter (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Bulletin Notice (starts on page 3651)
On June 16, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter. On August 14, 2025, DEP received a response to the technical deficiency letter.
- Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- Response to DEP Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- Updated Plan Drawings (PDF)
- Revised Attachment H: Project Description Narrative (PDF)
- Revised Attachment J: Environmental Assessment (PDF)
- Revised Attachment O: Risk Assessment (PDF)
- Revised Hydrologic and Hydraulic Report (PDF)
- Revised Professional Engineer Certification (PDF)
During a virtual meeting on September 10, 2025, DEP requested additional information. On September 23, 2025, Streamline Engineering, Inc. submitted a response to DEP.
On October 21, 2025, DEP issued a second technical deficiency letter. On November 20, 2025, DEP received a response to the second technical deficiency letter.
On February 20, 2026, DEP issued a third technical deficiency letter. On June 11, 2026, Quaker Valley and its design team responded to the third technical deficiency letter with revised application package.
- Technical Deficiency Letter (PDF)
- Joint Permit Application (JPA) Part 1 Attachments A-E (PDF)
- JPA Part 2 Attachments F-I Project Descriptions (PDF)
- JPA Part 3 Attachment J Environmental Assessment (PDF)
- JPA Part 3A Wetland Determination and Water Resource Evaluation (PDF)
- JPA Part 4 Attachments K-Q (PDF)
- Hydrologic and Hydraulic Report (PDF)
National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Application
On January 24, 2025, Allegheny County Conservation District (ACCD) received a NPDES permit application for the discharge of stormwater associated with construction activities. Once ACCD has deemed the application complete, DEP will receive the application and begin its technical review.
- NPDES Application and Checklist (PDF)
- Municipal and County Notifications (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control (PDF)
- Post Construction Stormwater Management (PDF)
- Antidegradation Analysis (PDF)
- Post Construction Stormwater Management Spreadsheets (PDF)
- Wetland Determination and Water Resource Evaluation Report (PDF)
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment Report (PDF)
- Geotechnical Exploration and Engineering Report (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Review (PDF)
On March 3, 2025, the ACCD issued an administrative incompleteness letter outlining items missing from the application submission.
On April 11, 2025, ACCD received a 60-day extension request to address comments from the administrative incompleteness letter dated March 3, 2025. On April 14, 2025, the ACCD granted the extension.
On August 27, 2025, DEP received the complete NPDES package.
- Incompleteness Letter Response (PDF)
- ACCD Marked Incompleteness Letter Response (PDF)
- NPDES Application (PDF)
- Act 14 Notifications and Receipts (PDF)
- PNDI Review (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control (PDF)
- Post-Construction Stormwater Management (PDF)
- Antidegradation Analysis (PDF)
- PCSM Spreadsheet (PDF)
- PCSM Drawing Set (PDF)
- Wetland Determination and Water Resource Evaluation Report (PDF)
- Phase 1 Environmental Assessment Report (PDF)
- Soil Sample Report (PDF)
- Revised Geotechnical Exploration and Engineering Report Part 1 (PDF)
- Revised Geotechnical Exploration and Engineering Report Part 2 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Review (PDF)
- Archaeology Study (PDF)
On December 24, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter. On January 2, 2026, Quaker Valley School District asked for a 30-day extension to respond to DEP’s technical deficiency letter.
On February 13, 2026, Quaker Valley School District asked for a further 90-day extension to respond to DEP’s December 24, 2025, technical deficiency letter. On February 18, DEP granted the extension with a due date of May 22.
On June 19, 2026, Quaker Valley School District responded to DEP’s December 24, 2025 technical deficiency letter.
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- Quaker Valley Response (PDF)
- Cultural Resources MOA Email Chain (PDF)
- Revised Site Plans (PDF)
- Stage 9 Key Maps (PDF)
- Stage 10 Key Maps (PDF)
- Final Stage Key Maps (PDF)
- Channel Profiles Maps (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control Details Maps (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control Narrative (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control Module 1 (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Module 1 Calculations (PDF)
- Erosion Potential Analysis (PDF)
- Stage 1 Erosion and Sediment Control Maps (PDF)
- Table of Contents (PDF)
- PCSM Memorandum (PDF)
- PCSM Module 2 (PDF)
- Landscape Plans (PDF)
- Stage 2 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Stage 3 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Stage 4 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Stage 5 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Stage 6 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Stage 7 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Stage 8 Erosion and Sediment Control Plan Maps (PDF)
- Post-Construction Stormwater Management Plan (PDF)
- POI 1 PCSM Spreadsheet 1 (PDF)
- POI 2 PCSM Spreadsheet 2 (PDF)
- POI 3 PCSM Spreadsheet 3 (PDF)
- POI 4 PCSM Spreadsheet 4 (PDF)
Also included in this package are updated geotechnical documents.
- Lower Entrance Drawings (PDF)
- Upper Entrance Drawings (PDF)
- High Side cut Drawings (PDF)
- MSE Wall #1 Drawings (PDF)
- MSE Wall #2 Drawings (PDF)
- MSE Wall #3 Drawings (PDF)
- MSE Wall #5 Drawings (PDF)
- MSE Wall #6 Drawings (PDF)
- Reinforced Soil Slope Drawings (PDF)
- SWMF-2 Construction Drawings (PDF)
- Geotechnical Engineering Report I – Building (PDF)
- Geotechnical Report Part II Mass Grading (PDF)
- Field Exploration Plan (PDF)
- Geotechnical Test Boring Records (PDF)
- Post Report Shear Strength Related Laboratory Testing Program (PDF)
Public Participation
Public Notice and Comment Period
Both the joint permit and NPDES permit processes include public comment periods prior to DEP making a decision on each application. DEP will notice the public comment periods in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.