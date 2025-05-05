Quaker Valley High School Campus Construction

Permitting / Approvals

Joint Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit [E0205225-004] Application

On January 24, 2025, DEP received a joint water obstruction and encroachment permit application. The joint permitting process combines Pennsylvania DEP’s Chapter 105 water obstruction and encroachment permitting and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 404 of Federal Clean Water Act permitting.

On February 7, 2025, DEP issued an administrative incompleteness letter outlining items missing from the application submission. On April 9, 2025, DEP received a response to the administrative incompleteness letter and updated documents.

On April 18, 2025, DEP issued a second administrative incompleteness review letter. On April 22, 2025, DEP received a response to the second incompleteness review letter.

On May 8, 2025, DEP issued a completeness review notification letter. On May 24, 2025, DEP issued a notice of receipt for the application. DEP accepted public comment through June 23, 2025.

On June 16, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter. On August 14, 2025, DEP received a response to the technical deficiency letter.

During a virtual meeting on September 10, 2025, DEP requested additional information. On September 23, 2025, Streamline Engineering, Inc. submitted a response to DEP.

On October 21, 2025, DEP issued a second technical deficiency letter. On November 20, 2025, DEP received a response to the second technical deficiency letter.

On February 20, 2026, DEP issued a third technical deficiency letter. On June 11, 2026, Quaker Valley and its design team responded to the third technical deficiency letter with revised application package.

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Application

On January 24, 2025, Allegheny County Conservation District (ACCD) received a NPDES permit application for the discharge of stormwater associated with construction activities. Once ACCD has deemed the application complete, DEP will receive the application and begin its technical review.

On March 3, 2025, the ACCD issued an administrative incompleteness letter outlining items missing from the application submission.

On April 11, 2025, ACCD received a 60-day extension request to address comments from the administrative incompleteness letter dated March 3, 2025. On April 14, 2025, the ACCD granted the extension.

On August 27, 2025, DEP received the complete NPDES package.

On December 24, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter. On January 2, 2026, Quaker Valley School District asked for a 30-day extension to respond to DEP’s technical deficiency letter.

On February 13, 2026, Quaker Valley School District asked for a further 90-day extension to respond to DEP’s December 24, 2025, technical deficiency letter. On February 18, DEP granted the extension with a due date of May 22.

On June 19, 2026, Quaker Valley School District responded to DEP’s December 24, 2025 technical deficiency letter.

Also included in this package are updated geotechnical documents.