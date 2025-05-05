​​Cambria District Mining Office

DEP Cambria District Office
286 Industrial Park Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: 814-472-1900
Fax: 814-472-1898
Email: RA-EPCAMBRIADMO@pa.gov
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office -
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
District Mining Manager: Cory Seese
Permits Chief: Shawn McMullen, P.G.
Counties Served and Inspector Assignments
Counties served : Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset