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    Bureau of District Mining Operations

    ​​Cambria District Mining Office

    DEP Cambria District Office

    286 Industrial Park Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Phone: 814-472-1900
    Fax: 814-472-1898
    Email: RA-EPCAMBRIADMO@pa.gov

    Directions

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office -
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    District Mining Manager: Cory Seese
    Permits Chief: Shawn McMullen, P.G.

    Counties Served and Inspector Assignments

    Counties served : Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset

    Organizational Chart

     