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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Energy Programs Office

    Energy Data and Maps

    As the state's energy office, we receive numerous requests for energy data. Energy data is a very complex area - there is information about fuel types, power generation, pricing, security, distribution, usage, renewables, efficiency programs, and types, etc.

    Here you will find two ways to dig deeper into energy data:

    Energy Data

    Energy Data Chart

    An organized set of links, with brief descriptions as to what you'll be able to find there – most of PA's energy data, and other energy data, is not collected by our agency, but rather through a variety of partners.

    Energy Maps

    Energy Map

    Interactive maps, with information about programs and projects specifically assisted by the efforts of DEP's Energy Office over the years. These range from basic GIS maps to Green Energy Loan Fund and Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority story maps and some include links to detailed case studies or success stories.