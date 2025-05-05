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    Bureau of District Mining Operations

    ​Pottsville District Mining Office

    Pottsville District Mining Office

    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110
    Email: RA-EPPOTTSVILLEDMO@pa.gov

    Directions

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office -
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    District Mining Manager: Michael Kutney, P.G.
    Permit Chief: Tiffany Folk, P.G.
    Compliance Chief: Ross Klock

    Counties Served and Inspector Assignments

    Counties served : Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming and York Counties.

    Organizational Chart​​