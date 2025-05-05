Pottsville District Mining Office
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
Email: RA-EPPOTTSVILLEDMO@pa.gov
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office -
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
District Mining Manager: Michael Kutney, P.G.
Permit Chief: Tiffany Folk, P.G.
Compliance Chief: Ross Klock
Counties Served and Inspector Assignments
Counties served : Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming and York Counties.