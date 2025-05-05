The CCAC serves as the advisory committee mandated under the Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) to provide advice to the Department regarding the implementation of the provisions of Act 70.

The CCAC is comprised of 18 appointed members and 3 ex officio members. Appointed members are representatives from the scientific, business and industry, transportation, environmental, social, outdoor and sporting, labor, and other affiliated communities. Ex officio members are the Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and the Chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission or their designees.

Liaison: Lindsay Byron (lbyron@pa.gov or 717-772-8951)

