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    Advisory Committees

    ​​​​​​​​​​​Climate Change Advisory Committee (CCAC)

    Find all the information you need to know about the Climate Change Advisory Committee, including this year's meeting schedule, climate change reports, and information about previous years' meetings.

    View the membership list
    View the Bylaws

    The CCAC serves as the advisory committee mandated under the Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) to provide advice to the Department regarding the implementation of the provisions of Act 70.

    The CCAC is comprised of 18 appointed members and 3 ex officio members. Appointed members are representatives from the scientific, business and industry, transportation, environmental, social, outdoor and sporting, labor, and other affiliated communities. Ex officio members are the Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and the Chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission or their designees.

    Liaison: Lindsay Byron (lbyron@pa.gov or 717-772-8951) 

     

    2026 Meeting Information and Materials

    December 15, 2026

    October 29, 2026

    August 25, 2026 (Canceled)

    July 21, 2026

    Meeting Link & Dial-In:

    Microsoft Teams meeting

    Join Meeting

    Dial in by phone

    +1 267-332-8737,,501958965# United States, Philadelphia

    Find a local number

    Phone conference ID: 501 958 965#

    June 23, 2026 (Canceled)

    April 22, 2026

    February 19, 2026

    Pennsylvania Climate Change Reports

    The Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) requires DEP to prepare and update every three years the Climate Change Action Plan in consultation with the CCAC.

    The Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) requires DEP to update every three years a report on the anticipated impacts of climate change to Pennsylvania.