The CCAC serves as the advisory committee mandated under the Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) to provide advice to the Department regarding the implementation of the provisions of Act 70.
The CCAC is comprised of 18 appointed members and 3 ex officio members. Appointed members are representatives from the scientific, business and industry, transportation, environmental, social, outdoor and sporting, labor, and other affiliated communities. Ex officio members are the Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and the Chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission or their designees.
Liaison: Lindsay Byron (lbyron@pa.gov or 717-772-8951)
- Membership (PDF)
- Bylaws (PDF)
- 2026 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
2026 Meeting Information and Materials
December 15, 2026
October 29, 2026
August 25, 2026 (Canceled)
July 21, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from April 22, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- July 21 Meeting Slides (PDF)
- ICF Presentation (PDF)
Meeting Link & Dial-In:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Dial in by phone
+1 267-332-8737,,501958965# United States, Philadelphia
Phone conference ID: 501 958 965#
June 23, 2026 (Canceled)
April 22, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Final Minutes from February 19, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- April 22 Meeting Slides (PDF)
- ICF Presentation (PDF)
February 19, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from December 16, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- February 19 Meeting Slides (PDF)
- Large Loads 101 – Georgetown Climate Center (PDF)
- Regulatory & Policy Efforts – PA Public Utility Commission (PDF)
- Utility Perspective – Energy Association of PA (PDF)
- Rate Payer Impacts – PULP (PDF)
- Environmental Org. Perspective - NRDC (PDF)
Pennsylvania Climate Change Reports
The Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) requires DEP to prepare and update every three years the Climate Change Action Plan in consultation with the CCAC.
- Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2024 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2021 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan 2018 (PDF)
- Energy Assessment Report (PDF)
- 2015 Climate Change Action Plan Update (PDF)
- 2013 Climate Change Action Plan Update (PDF)
- 2013 Climate Change Action Plan Update Appendix (PDF)
- 2009 Pennsylvania Climate Change Action Plan (PDF)
The Pennsylvania Climate Change Act (Act 70 of 2008) requires DEP to update every three years a report on the anticipated impacts of climate change to Pennsylvania.
- 2024 Climate Change Impacts Assessment (PDF)
- 2021 Pennsylvania Climate Impacts Assessment Update (PDF)
- 2020 Pennsylvania Climate Impacts Assessment Update (PDF)
- 2015 Pennsylvania Climate Impacts Assessment Update (PDF)
- 2013 Pennsylvania Climate Impacts Assessment Update (PDF)
- 2009 Pennsylvania Climate Impacts Assessment (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2025 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory - 2024 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory - 2023 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2022 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2021 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2020 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2019 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2018 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory – 2017 (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Greenhouse Gas Inventory - 2016 (PDF)
- Please visit DEP's Climate Change website for more information.
- Pennsylvania's Wildlife Action Plan can be viewed at either the Game Commission or Fish & Boat Commission's websites.