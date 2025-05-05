Crane Clean Energy Center (CCEC)

What is the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Involvement in This Proposed Project?

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has played a regulatory role in the site’s decommissioning. It will also play a role in the effort to reopen the site by ensuring compliance with state environmental laws. DEP will review permit applications, conduct environmental impact assessments, and work in coordination with the NRC to protect public health and the environment.

DEP is also the certifying agency under Section 401 of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (“Clean Water Act”). Section 401 requires a state water quality certification for any federal license or permit that may result in a discharge into navigable waters of the United States. This certification ensures that the proposed activity will comply with state water quality standards.