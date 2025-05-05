History of the Office of Environmental Justice
2026
- The Environmental Justice Policy which guides the work of DEP which was adopted on January 3, 2026. See the EJ Policy Page for more information on this Policy.
2023
- DEP adopted an interim final Environmental Justice Policy on September 16, 2023, which was in effect until the final publication on January 3, 2026. This adoption included the first release of PennEnviroScreen to determine EJ areas. During the time that DEP operated under the Interim-Final EJ Policy, consideration was made to how implementation improvements could be made to incorporate a more effective final document. This also allowed for an update of the PennEnviroScreen tool to update EJ Areas with the latest data.
2021
- An Executive Order on environmental justice was issued on October 28, 2021. The executive order permanently establishes the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Office of Environmental Justice, headed by a director of Environmental Justice appointed by the DEP secretary. The order also formally establishes the Environmental Justice Advisory Board and an Environmental Justice Interagency Council. The order also outlines activities that executive branch agencies should take to further environmental justice goals.
2018
- In 2018, DEP conducted a process of revising the EJ Policy that was released for public comment. The Policy focused on enhancing public participation during permit reviews for specific trigger permits that warranted additional public input and engagement in specific geographic areas, known as EJ areas. The draft Policy included several revisions and updates but continued to focus solely on public engagement in the permit review process. Comments received during the public comment period suggested that the Policy extend beyond enhancing public outreach and engagement during the permit review process. After reviewing all comments received, the Department decided in October 2020 to withdraw the draft 2018 EJ Public Participation Policy in order to develop a Policy that would focus on public participation and integrating EJ into other Department practices and policies.
2015
- The Office of Environmental Advocate was renamed the Office of Environmental Justice.
2004
- With the creation of the Environmental Justice Public Participation Policy in 2004, residents in environmental justice communities were granted enhanced public participation opportunities during the department’s permitting process with certain major permit applications, in addition to the normal course of public involvement. The policy provides EJ communities the opportunity of an informational public meeting, a summary of the proposed application, increased outreach and access to information on permit applications, and the involvement of a regional coordinator to facilitate communication between the industry, DEP, and the community.
2002
- In 2002, DEP established the Office of Environmental Advocate as a resource and a point of contact for addressing environmental concerns, and to foster community involvement by increasing community awareness. By doing so, DEP would be better prepared to serve all residents of Pennsylvania. This recommendation comes from the Environmental Justice Working Group report.
2001
- In 2001, the Environmental Justice Work Group produced the Environmental Justice Work Group Report which recommended to the DEP to develop an Environmental Justice Advisory Board and an Office within DEP to address environmental justice issues. The group recommended the creation of environmental policy in Pennsylvania based on respect and sensitivity towards everyone, and with special considerations to protect vulnerable communities. The goal was the inclusion of community.
1999
- In 1999, DEP developed a statewide Environmental Justice Work Group.
Documents & Media
DEP hosted nine listening sessions across the state between April 12, 2017, and May 25, 2017, soliciting feedback on DEP’s policies regarding environmental justice, the principle that communities should not be disproportionately exposed to adverse environmental impacts.
- The Department solicited input on the following questions:
- What environmental justice concerns are most pressing in your community?
- Do you feel that the current definition of an environmental justice community (20% poverty and/or 30% minority) properly represents the needs of your community and the Commonwealth at large?
- Do you feel the DEP is engaged with marginalized communities to ensure that they have a voice in the decision making process? How can the DEP be more engaged with these communities?
- What tools have you used to find out information on DEP permitting/enforcement actions?
- What ways can the DEP be more effective at sharing information with the public?
- How can the DEP be more effective at receiving public input?
- What resource(s) is your community lacking that the DEP can provide that would assist in efforts to ensure environmental equity?
- What additional steps can be taken by the Department to effectively reach out to these vulnerable communities to ensure that their concerns are taken into consideration?
As a result of the feedback received during the Listening Tour, DEP is analyzing how environmental justice communities are defined, examining potential improvements to the public participation process, and developing best practices for engaging communities during decision-making processes, among other topics. Throughout this review, DEP will continue to facilitate conversations with the public and the Environmental Justice Advisory Board regarding revisions to DEP’s existing policies and procedures.
- Comment Document
- Greene County Listening Session Transcript
- Allegheny County Listening Session Transcript
- Lycoming County Listening Session Transcript
- Erie County Listening Session Transcript
- Dauphin County Listening Session Transcript
- Lehigh County Listening Session Transcript
- Lancaster County Listening Session Transcript
- Delaware County Listening Session Transcript
- Philadelphia County Listening Session Transcript
DEP’s release of the listening tour transcripts and comment document is part of DEP’s ongoing efforts to improve the public’s access to information and to increase communities' environmental awareness.