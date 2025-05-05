In accordance with the Department of Environmental Protection's mission, the Storage Tank Program will protect Pennsylvania's air, land and water from storage tank releases and provide for the health and safety of its citizens. Storage Tank Program staff will work as partners with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses to prevent releases from storage tanks and restore our natural resources when releases do occur. Under the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, which became effective on Aug. 5, 1989, the Storage Tank Program is responsible for developing and implementing regulations for aboveground and underground storage tanks. Specific program responsibilities include the following: tank registration and payment of an annual registration fee, certification of tank handling and inspection individuals and companies, permitting of tanks, establishment of technical and operational standards for aboveground and underground storage tank systems, and procedures for reporting of releases and corrective action by tank owners.



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