In accordance with the Department of Environmental Protection's mission, the Storage Tank Program will protect Pennsylvania's air, land and water from storage tank releases and provide for the health and safety of its citizens. Storage Tank Program staff will work as partners with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses to prevent releases from storage tanks and restore our natural resources when releases do occur. Under the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, which became effective on Aug. 5, 1989, the Storage Tank Program is responsible for developing and implementing regulations for aboveground and underground storage tanks. Specific program responsibilities include the following: tank registration and payment of an annual registration fee, certification of tank handling and inspection individuals and companies, permitting of tanks, establishment of technical and operational standards for aboveground and underground storage tank systems, and procedures for reporting of releases and corrective action by tank owners.
What's New in Storage Tanks
- Storage Tanks Site-Specific Installation Permits are now eligible to participate in the SPEED program. The SPEED program may accelerate the time until a permit decision for your application. Find out More: Streamlining Permits for Economic Expansion and Development (SPEED)
- PFOS and/or PFOA and related substances in Storage Tanks (PDF)
- Electronic payments and document submittals:
- Quick Pay for registration fees
- Online Registration & Fee Payment
- Payment Change: Beginning May 1st, 2026, payments made to the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will include a 2% credit card processing fee. Customers have the option to select ACH (Telecheck) when submitting payments to avoid the new credit card processing fees. This change is specific to DEP; If you conduct business with another Commonwealth of PA Agency, please consult Agency specific guidance.
- Public Upload Portal for Document Submissions | Instructions (PDF)
- Summary Information on Underground Storage Tanks (USTs) (PDF)
- Updated 12/23/2025
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2018 Revisions to Pennsylvania's Storage Tank Regulations
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About Storage Tanks
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Storage Tank ePermitting
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Storage Tank Data / Searches
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Fact Sheets
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Technical Guidance Documents
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Forms and Applications
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Aboveground Storage Tanks
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Underground Storage Tanks
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Register a Storage Tank
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Storage Tank Permitting
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Installer and Inspector Certification
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Report Closure of Storage Tank System
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Storage Tank Delivery Prohibition
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Financial Assistance
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Pollution Prevention Grant
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Resources
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Storage Tank Advisory Committee