Air
- Letter Re Draft Proposed Changes to EQB Petition Process
- Letter on Draft Final Control of VOC Emissions from Large Petroleum Dry Cleaners, Shipbuilding and Repair Coating Operations, and SOCMI Reactors, Distillation, and Air Oxidation Processes Rulemaking
- Letter on RACT III Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Draft Final Control of Existing Sources of Emissions from the Oil and Natural Gas Industry Rulemaking
- Letter on ZEV Draft Proposed Rulemaking
- Letter on Draft Final RGGI Rulemaking
- Letter on VOC Proposed Rulemaking
- Letter on RACT III Proposed Rulemaking
- Letter on RGGI Proposed Rulemaking
- Letter on Air Quality Fees Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Draft Final No. 2 and Lighter Fuel Oil Sulfur Limits Rulemaking
- Letter on PM 2.5 Precursor Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Draft Proposed RACT Rulemaking for Control of VOC Emissions from Oil and Natural Gas Sources
- Letter on Proposed Stage II Requirements at Gasoline Dispensing Facilities Rulemaking
- Letter on PM2.5 Precursor Proposed Rulemaking
- Letter on SO2 Nonattainment Areas
- Letter on Final Rulemaking for Gasoline Volatility Requirements
- Letter on MMPP Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Proposed Rulemaking to Repeal RVG Requirements
- Letter on NOx and VOC Major Stationary Source RACT Limits Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Fiberglass Boat Manufacturing RACT Limits Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Control of VOC Emissions from ALDT Operations Final Rulemaking
- Letter on Control of VOC Emissions from Aerospace Manufacturing and Rework and Industrial Cleaning Solvents Proposed Rulemaking
Annual Reports
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2024 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2023 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2022 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2021 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2020 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2019 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2018 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2017 Annual Report
- Citizens Advisory Council's 2016 Annual Report
Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields
- CAC Letter to Gov. Wolf On HSCF Funding
- 2019 CAC HSCF Letter to the Senate
- 2019 CAC HSCF Letter to the House of Representatives
- 2021 CAC HSCF Letter to the Senate
- 2021 CAC HSCF Letter to the House of Representatives
Mining
- CAC Comments on 5th Act 54 Report
- CAC Cover Letter to Comments on 5th Act 54 Report
- Letter on Reauthorization of Federal Abandoned Mine Land Fund
*Sent to each member of the PA Congressional Delegation.*
- Act 54 Report on the Impacts of Underground Coal Mining
Miscellaneous
- DEP Employee Thank You Letter
- CAC Keystone Tree Fund Letter to the Senate
- CAC Keystone Tree Fund Letter to the House of Representatives
- Vision 2022: CAC's Environmental Policy Goals for Governor Wolf's Second Term
- Executive Director Comments on PUC's Consumer Advisory Council
- Letter to Senate on HB 1486 PN 1893
- Comment Letter on DEP Policy for the Development and Publication of Technical Guidance
- Comment Letter on DEP Policy for the Development and Review of Regulations