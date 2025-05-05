Deploying Cleaner Technologies for Pennsylvania



Reducing emissions from diesel engines is one of the most significant air quality challenges facing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

To help Pennsylvania meet its diesel emissions reduction goals, the Commonwealth has developed grant and rebate programs to improve air quality in Pennsylvania and drive transformation from older, polluting diesel engines to clean technologies.

New engine technologies like electric, compressed natural gas, propane, and clean diesel can significantly reduce pollutants from freight and delivery trucks, transit and school buses, cargo handling equipment, ocean going vessels in port, forklifts, tugs, and freight switchers that rely on older diesel technology.

To learn more and view the full plan, click here to visit the Driving PA Forward website.