David Lapadat serves as Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), where he works to strengthen relationships between the Department and the communities, governments, businesses, and organizations it serves. He focuses on making DEP’s work accessible and understandable, helping stakeholders navigate complex environmental issues, and ensuring clear communication across local, state, and regional partners.
David began his career in state government in 2011 as a Temporary Clerk, giving him a ground-level perspective on state operations and a strong appreciation for clear communication and responsive service. Prior to joining DEP, he served at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation since 2012, growing from a Clerk 1 to Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs. As Deputy Director, he supported executive decision-making, strengthened partnerships with the General Assembly and local governments, and helped translate complex policy initiatives into clear, actionable information for the public. His work on initiatives such as REAL ID pre-verification and distracted driving legislation reflects his ability to align policy objectives with public understanding, reduce confusion, and build trust.
Outside of work, David enjoys time spent with family and friends, tackling hands-on home improvement projects, and caring for his outdoor spaces, with a growing focus on incorporating native plants and species into his landscaping.