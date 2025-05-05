Deputy Secretary, Administration

Ian Harlow

Ian comes to DEP from the Department of Labor and Industry, where he served as the Acting Deputy Secretary for Administration, overseeing the Bureaus of Fiscal Management and Administrative Services, PennSERVE, and the Office of Equal Opportunity. In this role he assured effective delivery of support services for the nearly 4,200 employees and managed the department’s $1.4 billion budget. He also served as the Director of the Bureau of Disability Determination for the department, managing and coordinating the processing of disability applications on behalf of the Social Security Administration.

Prior to joining the Department of Labor and Industry, Ian held several roles in the Pennsylvania Department of State, including as the Deputy Secretary for Regulatory Programs, where he initiated and conducted internal reviews of processes and procedures to save more than $1.5 million and thousands of worker hours. He also served as the Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs, where he also improved efficiency and customer service for the end users.

Ian is a graduate of Duquesne University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree, and has received awards and recognitions, including The National Council of Disability Determination Directors Member of the Year Award and the Pennsylvania Excellence in Technology Award.