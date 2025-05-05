2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual

2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Eligibility

Eligible Applicants

Public schools and school districts (PreK-12), including intermediate units and charter schools

Incorporated private schools (under limited circumstances, private religious schools may be exempted from the incorporation requirement)

Incorporated conservation and education organizations and institutions

Universities and colleges

County conservation districts

Incorporated nonprofit organizations

Businesses (must be registered to do business in PA)

Ineligible Applicants

Entities that do not appear on th list of Eligible Applicants cannot receive 2027 Environmental Education Program funds. Ineligible applicants such as municipalities are encouraged to partner with an eligible applicant to deliver environmental education programs.

NOTE: Applicants previously awarded a DEP EE Grant but failed to meet their contractual obligations may be deemed ineligible to receive 2027 Environmental Education Grants Program funds.

2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Funding Priorities

Projects must address one or more program priorities: Land Use, Air Quality, Water, and/or Climate Change. Please refer to the 2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual for examples of projects relevant to each category.

Land Use

Land use project will expand audience understanding of environmental contamination, remediation, and brownfield re-development to make informed decisions that protect human health, leverage relationships with local governments and businesses, and effectively engage the community in acting.

Air Quality

Air quality projects will expand audience understanding of air pollution, the Air Quality Index (AQI), and potential threats to human health to identify when and what actions should be taken in the event of unhealthy air quality.

Water

Water quality projects will expand audience understanding of watersheds to identify and address non-point source and point source water pollution. Projects may emphasize subjects such as stormwater management, soil and water conservation, groundwater, agricultural nutrient management, abandoned mine drainage/reclamation, private water wells, road treatment, water quality monitoring, riparian buffers, and cold-water habitats.

Climate Change

Climate change projects will expand audience understanding of the human behavior/climate change relationship, identify and adopt practical solutions to develop resiliency against extreme weather, pests, disease, agricultural disruptions, groundwater changes, and other climate change influenced threats to human and environmental health.

Environmental Justice

Programs should be designed to meaningfully engage people of all demographics who live, work, recreate, and/or attend school within Environmental Justice areas. Strong proposals will demonstrate established and developing relationships with trusted local organizations or leaders and an understanding of local needs and include community input and support in project design and implementation.

Use the DEP PennEnvironScreen to verify an audience is located within an EJ area.

Grant Award Amounts

DEP EE Grants Program Award Tracks are structurally designed to encourage capacity and sustainability growth and development. The three (3) award tracks are available for projects:

Seed Grant (up to $5,000) may be awarded for local (school, county, partnering municipality, or other defined area) environmental education projects. Grow Grant ($5,001 - $30,000) may be awarded for implementation of large-scale environmental education projects, such as school district-wide projects, multiple community or county collaborations, countywide, regional, or statewide projects. Impact Grant ($30,001 - $65,000) may be awarded as a first-time project or for previously awarded DEP EE Grants project(s) for capacity and sustainability development. These projects must engage a broad-scale audience at county, regional, and state levels.

Required Application Documents

This list is an overview of required materials. Please review to the 2027 EE Grants Manual for more details and further guidance.

All applications must include the following:

Project Narrative

Project Proposal

Scope of Work

Detailed Budget Sheet

Letter(s) of Commitment

Project Narrative

The project narrative is a brief overview of the project. This includes the Name of the Applying Organization and Project Title; a brief project summary not to exceed three to four sentences; and a summary of project outcomes addressing anticipated audience behavior and/or knowledge change and overall project accomplishments aligned with DEP priority area(s).

Project Proposal

A written proposal describing key project elements such as a complete description of the project; credentials of the applying organization and key staff; targeted audience; priority area(s) addressed; project activities and anticipated outcomes; and inclusion of PA Academic Standards and/or best management practices.

This is not a comprehensive list of all proposal elements. Please see the 2027 EE Grants Manual for more details.

Scope of Work

The Sope of Work is the project work plan. The Scope of Work standardized form must be fully completed to describe project benchmarks and target dates of completion.

Detailed Budget Sheet

The Detailed Budget Sheet reflects costs necessary to implement the Scope of Work. Expense categories include People, Travel, Resources, Other, and Match. All costs must be itemized. Carefully follow the instructions listed on the form.

NOTE: All grants require Match (cash and/or in-kind) in some amount. Seed Grants require Match in any amount, but Match equivalent to at least 20% is encouraged. Grow and Impact Grants require a minimum of 20% match of the requested grant fund amount. Likewise, partnerships are encouraged but not required for Seed Grants. Partnerships are required for Grow and Impact Grants.

Letter(s) of Commitment

Signed Letters of Commitment are required from the applying organization and/or Partner(s) substantiating project match.

Other 2027 Environmental Education Grant Forms