Each year, Pennsylvania invests in its schools, colleges and universities, county conservation districts, nonprofit organizations and businesses to improve environmental literacy among youth and adults.
Administered through DEP, the Environmental Education (EE) Grants Program provides funds to support a wide range of environmental education projects including meaningful, hands-on programs for students, teacher training workshops, and community conservation projects for adults.
Wildlands Conservancy's "Climate Change in Our Watershed" middle school program, funded with an Environmental Education Grant
Environmental Education Grant Awards
The Environmental Education Grants Program, established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, mandates that five percent of all pollution fines and penalties collected annually by the Department of Environmental Protection be set aside for environmental education. Since its inception the Environmental Education Grants Program has provided more than $16 million to support environmental education throughout Pennsylvania.
2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Round
DEP’s Environmental Education Grants Program welcomes applications for the development of innovative formal and non-formal environmental education projects that: 1) Address grant program priorities; 2) Provide opportunities to expand the public’s understanding of Pennsylvania’s environmental issues; and 3) Develop skills required to make informed decisions and take responsible action on behalf of the environment.
Grant funding is provided on a reimbursement basis.
Application Round Opens: October 5, 2026
Application Deadline: November 13, 2026
2026 Project Period: July 1, 2027 – June 30, 2028
Incomplete applications and/or those submitted prior to the opening date or after the deadline will not be considered.
Apply
Applications, including a written proposal and required documents, must be submitted electronically through the Keystone Login. First-time users will need to register. Review the 2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual carefully before and while developing an application for submission.
2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Webinar
A public webinar will be held on October 13, 2026, from Noon to 1:00 PM. Presenters will provide an overview of the 2027 Environmental Education Grants Program, application instructions and tips, and an opportunity to ask questions. A recording of the webinar will be provided for those who cannot attend or wish to reference training information during proposal development.
Grant Information
2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual
2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Eligibility
Eligible Applicants
- Public schools and school districts (PreK-12), including intermediate units and charter schools
- Incorporated private schools (under limited circumstances, private religious schools may be exempted from the incorporation requirement)
- Incorporated conservation and education organizations and institutions
- Universities and colleges
- County conservation districts
- Incorporated nonprofit organizations
- Businesses (must be registered to do business in PA)
Ineligible Applicants
- Entities that do not appear on th list of Eligible Applicants cannot receive 2027 Environmental Education Program funds. Ineligible applicants such as municipalities are encouraged to partner with an eligible applicant to deliver environmental education programs.
NOTE: Applicants previously awarded a DEP EE Grant but failed to meet their contractual obligations may be deemed ineligible to receive 2027 Environmental Education Grants Program funds.
2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Funding Priorities
Projects must address one or more program priorities: Land Use, Air Quality, Water, and/or Climate Change. Please refer to the 2027 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual for examples of projects relevant to each category.
Land Use
Land use project will expand audience understanding of environmental contamination, remediation, and brownfield re-development to make informed decisions that protect human health, leverage relationships with local governments and businesses, and effectively engage the community in acting.
Air Quality
Air quality projects will expand audience understanding of air pollution, the Air Quality Index (AQI), and potential threats to human health to identify when and what actions should be taken in the event of unhealthy air quality.
Water
Water quality projects will expand audience understanding of watersheds to identify and address non-point source and point source water pollution. Projects may emphasize subjects such as stormwater management, soil and water conservation, groundwater, agricultural nutrient management, abandoned mine drainage/reclamation, private water wells, road treatment, water quality monitoring, riparian buffers, and cold-water habitats.
Climate Change
Climate change projects will expand audience understanding of the human behavior/climate change relationship, identify and adopt practical solutions to develop resiliency against extreme weather, pests, disease, agricultural disruptions, groundwater changes, and other climate change influenced threats to human and environmental health.
Environmental Justice
Programs should be designed to meaningfully engage people of all demographics who live, work, recreate, and/or attend school within Environmental Justice areas. Strong proposals will demonstrate established and developing relationships with trusted local organizations or leaders and an understanding of local needs and include community input and support in project design and implementation.
Use the DEP PennEnvironScreen to verify an audience is located within an EJ area.
Grant Award Amounts
DEP EE Grants Program Award Tracks are structurally designed to encourage capacity and sustainability growth and development. The three (3) award tracks are available for projects:
- Seed Grant (up to $5,000) may be awarded for local (school, county, partnering municipality, or other defined area) environmental education projects.
- Grow Grant ($5,001 - $30,000) may be awarded for implementation of large-scale environmental education projects, such as school district-wide projects, multiple community or county collaborations, countywide, regional, or statewide projects.
- Impact Grant ($30,001 - $65,000) may be awarded as a first-time project or for previously awarded DEP EE Grants project(s) for capacity and sustainability development. These projects must engage a broad-scale audience at county, regional, and state levels.
Required Application Documents
This list is an overview of required materials. Please review to the 2027 EE Grants Manual for more details and further guidance.
All applications must include the following:
- Project Narrative
- Project Proposal
- Scope of Work
- Detailed Budget Sheet
- Letter(s) of Commitment
Project Narrative
The project narrative is a brief overview of the project. This includes the Name of the Applying Organization and Project Title; a brief project summary not to exceed three to four sentences; and a summary of project outcomes addressing anticipated audience behavior and/or knowledge change and overall project accomplishments aligned with DEP priority area(s).
Project Proposal
A written proposal describing key project elements such as a complete description of the project; credentials of the applying organization and key staff; targeted audience; priority area(s) addressed; project activities and anticipated outcomes; and inclusion of PA Academic Standards and/or best management practices.
This is not a comprehensive list of all proposal elements. Please see the 2027 EE Grants Manual for more details.
Scope of Work
The Sope of Work is the project work plan. The Scope of Work standardized form must be fully completed to describe project benchmarks and target dates of completion.
- Scope of Work Instructions (PDF)
- Scope of Work Form (DOCX)
Detailed Budget Sheet
The Detailed Budget Sheet reflects costs necessary to implement the Scope of Work. Expense categories include People, Travel, Resources, Other, and Match. All costs must be itemized. Carefully follow the instructions listed on the form.
NOTE: All grants require Match (cash and/or in-kind) in some amount. Seed Grants require Match in any amount, but Match equivalent to at least 20% is encouraged. Grow and Impact Grants require a minimum of 20% match of the requested grant fund amount. Likewise, partnerships are encouraged but not required for Seed Grants. Partnerships are required for Grow and Impact Grants.
- Detailed Budget Sheet (XLSX)
Letter(s) of Commitment
Signed Letters of Commitment are required from the applying organization and/or Partner(s) substantiating project match.
Other 2027 Environmental Education Grant Forms
2026 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual
2026 Environmental Education Grants Program Eligibility
Eligible Applicants
- Public schools and school districts (PreK-12), including intermediate units and charter schools
- Incorporated private schools (under limited circumstances, private religious schools may be exempted from the incorporation requirement)
- Incorporated conservation and education organizations and institutions
- Universities and colleges
- County conservation districts
- Incorporated nonprofit organizations
- Businesses (must be registered to do business in PA)
Ineligible Applicants
- Entities that do not appear on th list of Eligible Applicants cannot receive 2026 Environmental Education Program funds. Ineligible applicants such as municipalities are encouraged to partner with an eligible applicant to deliver environmental education programs.
NOTE: Applicants that were previously awarded a DEP EE Grant but failed to meet their contractual obligations may be deemed ineligible to receive 2026 Environmental Education Grants Program funds.
2026 Environmental Education Grants Program Funding Priorities
Projects must address one or more program priorities: Land Use, Air Quality, Water, Climate Change, and/or Environmental Justice. Please refer to the 2026 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual for examples of projects relevant to each category.
Land Use
Land use project will expand audience understanding of environmental contamination, remediation, and brownfields re-development to make informed decisions that protect human health, leverage relationships with local governments and businesses, and effectively engage the community in acting.
Air Quality
Air quality projects will expand audience understanding of air pollution, the Air Quality Index (AQI), and potential threats to human health to identify when and what actions should be taken in the event of unhealthy air quality.
Water
Water quality projects will expand audience understanding of water sheds to identify and address non-point source and point source water pollution. Projects may emphasize subjects such as stormwater management, soil and water conservation, groundwater, agricultural nutrient management, abandoned mine drainage/reclamation, private water wells, road treatment, water quality monitoring, riparian buffers, and cold-water habitats.
Climate Change
Climate change projects will expand audience understanding of the human behavior/climate change relationship, identify and adopt practical solutions to develop resiliency against extreme weather, pests, disease, agricultural disruptions, groundwater changes, and other climate change influenced threats to human and environmental health.
Environmental Justice
Programs funded under this priority should be designed to meaningfully engage people of all demographics who live, work, recreate, or attend school within Environmental Justice areas. Strong proposals will demonstrate an understanding of local needs, include community input in project design, and, where possible, partner with trusted local organizations or leaders. Use the DEP PennEnvironScreen to verify an audience is located within an EJ area.
Grant Award Amounts
DEP EE Grants Program Award Tracks are structurally designed to encourage capacity and sustainability growth and development. The three (3) award tracks are available for projects:
- Seed Grant (up to $5,000) may be awarded for local (school, county, partnering municipality, or other defined area) environmental education projects.
- Grow Grant ($5,001 - $30,000) may be awarded for implementation of large-scale environmental education projects, such as school district-wide projects, multiple community or county collaborations, countywide, regional, or statewide projects.
- Impact Grant ($30,001 - $65,000) may be awarded as a first-time project or for previously awarded DEP EE Grants project(s) for capacity and sustainability development. These projects should allow for broad-scale audience engagement at three (3) different levels: county, regional, and state.
Required Application Documents
This list is an overview of required materials. Please review to the 2026 EE Grants Manual for more detail and further guidance.
All applications must include the following:
- Project Narrative
- Project Proposal
- Scope of Work
- Detailed Budget Sheet
- Letter(s) of Commitment
Project Narrative
The project narrative is a brief overview of the project. This includes the Name of the Applying Organization and Project Title; a brief project summary not to exceed 3-4 sentences; and a summary of project outcomes addressing anticipated audience behavior change and overall project accomplishments.
Project Proposal
A written proposal describing key project elements such as a complete description of the project; credentials of the applying organization and key staff; targeted audience; priority area(s) addressed; project activities and anticipated outcomes; and inclusion of PA Academic Standards.
This is not a comprehensive list of all proposal elements. Please see the 2026 EE Grants Manual for more detail.
Scope of Work
The Sope of Work is the project work plan. The Scope of Work form must be filled out thoroughly and completely to describe project benchmarks and target dates of completion.
- Scope of Work Instructions (PDF)
- Scope of Work Form (DOCX)
Detailed Budget Sheet
The Detailed Budget Sheet reflects costs necessary to implement the Scope of Work. Expense categories include People, Travel, Resources, Other, and Match. All costs must be itemized. Be sure to carefully follow the instructions listed on the form.
NOTE: All grants require Match (cash and/or in-kind) in some amount. Seed Grants require Match in any amount, but Match equivalent to at least 20% is encouraged. Grow and Impact Grants require a minimum of 20% match of the requested amount of grant funds. Likewise, partnerships are encouraged but not required for Seed Grants. Partnerships are required for Grow and Impact Grants.
- Detailed Budget Sheet (XLSX)
Letter(s) of Commitment
Signed Letters of Commitment are required from the applying organization and/or Partner(s) substantiating project match.
Other 2026 Environmental Education Grant Forms
2026 Environmental Education Grants Program Webinar
2025 Environmental Education Grants Program Webinar - October 10, 2024
The session has been recorded and can be viewed here
During the webinar, DEP staff provided an overview of the 2025 Environmental Education Grants Program including project proposal tips and instructions for completing the required forms. The program concluded with a Q&A session.
2025 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual
2025 Environmental Education Grants Program Manual (PDF)
Required Application Documents
Please refer to the 2025 EE Grants Manual for guidance.
Applications must include the following: 1) Project Proposal; 2) Scope of Work; 3) Detailed Budget Sheet; and 4) Letter(s) of Commitment. Applications that fail to provide all required documents will be considered incomplete and ineligible for EE Grant Program funding.
Project Proposal
A written proposal describing key project elements including the EE Grant Program Priorities, intended audience(s), anticipated project outcome(s), project assessment and a plan to sustain the project after grant funds expire.
Scope of Work
A form reflecting the project benchmarks (major tasks to be completed), submitted in a sequential timeline, by anticipated target date of completion.
Detailed Budget
A form reflecting eligible grant expenses, needed to complete the Scope of Work benchmarks, including People, Travel, Resource and Other costs and Match (Cash or In-Kind). General Grants require a 20% Match. Mini-Grants requireMatch in any amount; 20% Match is encouraged.
Grant Detailed Budget Sheet (Excel)
Letters of Commitment
Signed Letters of Commitment are required from the applying organization and/or Partner(s) substantiating project Match. General Grants require Project Partners.
General questions about the Environmental Education Grants Program may be directed to: RA-epEEgrants@pa.gov
Environmental Education Grant Program Priorities
Projects must address one or more program priorities: Water, Climate Change, and Environmental Justice.
Water
Education programs promoting effective ways to reduce non-point source and source water pollution to improve water quality.
Climate Change
Education projects that promote practical solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the negative impacts of climate change including floods, changes to groundwater, pests, disease, agricultural disruptions, and potential threats to human health.
Environmental Justice
Education programs designed to engage audiences (youth and/or adults) living and/or working within Environmental Justice (EJ) areas. Use the DEP PennEnviroScreen to verify an audience is located within an Environmental Justice area.
Grant Award Amounts
Funding is available for Non-formal education (projects outside of the formal, PreK-12 school/higher education setting) or Formal education (projects integrated into the formal, PreK-12 school/higher education curriculums). Two types of awards are available:
Mini Grants of up to $5,000 may be awarded for local (school, county, municipality or other defined area) environmental education projects. Mini-grants are strongly encouraged, but not required, to form project partnerships and include a project match (Cash or In-Kind).
General Grants: - General grants are offered at two funding levels:
General Grants (Level I): From $5,001 up to $30,000 may be awarded for implementation of large-scale, regional and/or statewide environmental education projects.
General Grants (Level II): From $30,001 to $65,000 may be awarded for non-formal environmental education programs designed to widely* engage teachers and youth at the county, state and national levels. (*Teachers and students from at least 60 Pennsylvania counties must directly participate in the project). Additionally, the project must demonstrate that at least 30% of program participants are community members of an Environmental Justice Area.
Other 2025 Environmental Education Grant Forms
2024 Environmental Education Grants Annual Report
2024 Grant Recipient Check-In
The annual EE Grants Program Check-In was held on December 4, 2024. During the session, current awardees were provided guidance for submitting required Progress Reports and Requests for reimbursement. Please click here to access the recording: 2024 EE Grants Program Awardees Check-In
Reporting Forms for 2024 EE Grant Recipients
2026 Environmental Education Grant Awards
DEP awarded $1,019,523 in Environmental Education Grants to 46 projects that promote environmental education and stewardship across Pennsylvania. Nearly all the projects support people in environmental justice communities, communities composed of Pennsylvanians that are more threatened by climate change, air pollution and water pollution.
Environmental Education grant applicants include schools and colleges, environmental and community-based organizations, county conservation districts, and eligible businesses.
Projects Funded by Region
Northumberland County
- Bucknell University: $29,997 for an “Air Quality Sensor Toolkit and Workshop for K-12 Schools.” Bucknell University will create an air quality sensor toolkit to support student-directed science education (grades 6-12) and will host a workshop for formal educators from the area, including the Lower Anthracite Coal Region, to support the use of the toolkit.
Lackawanna County
- Keystone College: $18,812 for the “Environmental Explorers: The Woodland Campus at Keystone Campus” program, which, in partnership with the Scranton School District, will host Environmental Explorers – The Woodland Campus at Keystone College program, a five-day immersive program designed to engage students through inquiry-based projects, citizen science, and cross-disciplinary activities that explore the environmental factors affecting water quality.
- Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit 19: $30,000 for the “Flowing Forward: A Watershed Education Initiative for Grades 3-5" program, which prepares teachers from over 20 local school districts to lead a Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) while incorporating instructional strategies aligned with Pennsylvania’s STEELS and Environment Literacy and Sustainability Standards.
Lehigh
- Lehigh County Conservation District: $5,000 for the “Reclaiming Roots: From Classroom to Courtyard” program, which, in partnership with Whitehall-Coplay Middle School, will transform an underutilized courtyard into a vibrant outdoor classroom that will offer hands-on learning opportunities that connect students to concepts of climate resilience, water systems, and sustainability
Luzerne
- Luzerne Conservation District: $4,987 for “Fostering Inclusive Connections to the Watershed,” which, in partnership with Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation and North Branch Land Trust, will hold six high school level workshops for underserved communities. The workshops will address PA Academic Standards and engage the audience in hands-on activities, classroom, and field experiences.
Schuylkill County
- Schuylkill Conservation District: $3,751 for the “Outdoor Wildlife Learning Summer Nature Camp,” which, partnering with Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary School in an environmental justice area, will deliver the nonformal four-week Outdoor Wilderness Learning (OWL) Summer Nature Camp in 2026, with funding requested for three weeks.
Wayne
- Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation: $29,905 for the launch of “WAVE: Water Camp: Action for a Viable Environment,” a regional education and engagement initiative designed to address the interconnected challenges of water quality and climate resilience in northeastern Pennsylvania.
- Wayne Conservation District: $867 for “Under the Leaves: Exploring the Lacakwaxen River,” a hands-on streamside workshop for members of the public to learn about stream ecology and water quality using the Stroud Leaf Pack Network, tree identification, and fishing recreation, in partnership with volunteers from Trout Unlimited chapter #462.
Erie
- Gannon University: $30,000 for the “Breaking Barriers: Shoreline Scholars Summer Program,” a free week-long summer camp designed for low-income and underserved middle school aged (grades 6-8) youth. Each day will have an educational theme based on the Lake Erie watershed, including the relation between land-based activities and water quality, and will feature science, history, and art all aligned with PA STEELS standards.
- Groundwork Erie: $29,983 for “Community Resilience Teams: Mapping, Learning, and Taking Action in Erie,” which will implement Community Resilience Teams: Mapping, Learning, and Taking Action, an intergenerational environmental education project engaging 48 residents from Erie’s Environmental Justice neighborhoods. Participants will study air, water, soil, brownfields, heat, and health through hands-on workshops, mapping, and data collection using Groundwork USA’s Environmental Justice Literacy Curriculum.
- Regional Science Consortium at Presque Isle Center: $30,000 for the “Community Environmental Workshop Series: Protection Water Quality Through Land Stewardship,” which will host four community interactive workshops for the general public/families at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, providing base knowledge about land use, stormwater runoff, pollutants (including nutrients), and water quality which provide in-home/personal property solutions.
- Presque Isle Light Station: $30,000 for “The Sunflower Project: Using Phytoremediation to Remove Heavy Metals at Historic Site,” which will develop and implement The Sunflower Project — a 4-part series spanning the academic year for students Grades 4-9 from 3-5 school districts, educating on industrial pollution.
- Erie County Conservation District: $30,000 for the “Hidden Creeks Public Art Project,” which will create and install 8 public art pieces and accompanying signs, 2 stand-alone signs, and an interactive website to highlight the history of the Mill Creek Flood, the engineering of the Mill Creek Tube, the impact on water quality by burying a creek beneath city infrastructure, and how the community can assist with the preservation and conservation of our water supply.
Dauphin
- Pennsylvania State University: $30,000 for the “Teaching the Air We Breathe: Empowering Teachers for Student-led Environmental Research” program, which will provide professional development for 20 secondary educators on using PurpleAir PM2.5 sensors, Air Quality Index (AQI) interpretation, and PA STEELS standards that emphasizes the Environmental Justice implications of air quality in marginalized communities.
Lancaster County
- Riverstewards, Inc.: $4,900 for the “Riparian Native Food Forest Pilot,” which, in partnership with educator SC Wharton, proposes to establish a 100 sq. ft. Miyawaki Native Food Forest in a riparian area of Lancaster County with the help of students in 4th and 6th grade.
Perry
- LEAF Project: $29,348 for the “From Creek to Crop: Youth Water Monitoring and Sustainability Project.” LEAF will partner with ALLARM to equip youth leaders to build a deeper relationship with Shermans Creek, the waterway that nourishes our farm and community. Youth will develop a stream-monitoring SOP to understand water quality, non-point source pollution, and soil and water conservation on our land.
Berks
- Alvernia University: $4,995 for the “Component Prototyping for Future Balloon-based Air Quality Observations Research” program, an innovative pilot program under the Seed Grant track of this funding opportunity. Undergraduate engineering students at Alvernia University will design and build high-altitude balloon (HAB) system controls to measure atmospheric and air quality data, supporting DEP priorities in air quality and environmental awareness.
Bucks
- Heritage Conservancy: $30,000 for the “Building Inclusive Environmental Literacy for All Students” program, a partnership with the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, Bristol Township School District, and Silver Lake Nature Center, that will expand inclusive Environmental Literacy (ELit) practices to increase access for students and educators in Environmental Justice communities. Focused on Land Use and Water, the project includes two Inclusive ELit professional development days, adapted lessons for diverse learners, and SEL and nature-based activities that support K–5 self-regulation and connection to the environment.
- Quakertown Community School District: $22,590 for Quakertown Community School District to integrate the Smart Hydroponics and Solar Energy Kits into grades 4-5 classrooms across 5 schools to enhance environmental literacy and STEAM skills.
- Pennsbury School District: $14,975 for the “Advancing Sustainability Education Through STEELS Science Standards in the Pennsbury School District” program. Pennsbury School District will advance sustainability education by integrating Pennsylvania’s STEELS standards into a K–12 curriculum.
Delaware
- Southeastern Pennsylvania Stormwater Authority: $5,000 for the “Stormwater: Community Education for Cleaner Streams and Safer Neighborhoods” program, which will engage residents, families, and students in learning how everyday actions impact local waterways through a series of free workshops, interactive demonstrations, educational signage near new detention basins, and printed and online resources, including “Stormwater at Home” guides and youth engagement activity sheets.
- Hiking Hound Adventures, LLC: $2,468 for “Watershed Education Through Hands-on Learning,” which integrates the EnviroScape Watershed Nonpoint Source Model into Hiking Hound Adventures’ after-school Leave No Trace (LNT) programs, Adventure Summer Camps, and public outreach events.
Montgomery
- Greener Partners: $5,000 for the “Gardening for Environmental Justice” project, which expands a youth-centered garden program at Gemma Services’ Residential Treatment Program for underserved children and adolescents who are facing loss, trauma, and significant challenges. The project will provide hands-on education in the garden at Gemma Services’ campus.
- Wissahickon Valley Watershed Assn: $30,000 for “The Environmental Literacy Learning Collaborative: A Regional Model for Transformation.” Wissahickon Trails will lead the Environmental Literacy Learning Collaborative, a coordinated system of professional learning connecting teachers, preservice educators, and nonformal partners across Montgomery County.
Philadelphia
- Green Woods Charter School: $5,000 for the “Watershed From Creek to Classroom: Expanding Watershed Literacy” project, which integrates watershed education into the Green Woods Charter School science and Green STEM curriculum to promote hands-on learning aligned with Pennsylvania’s Environmental Education Grant priority areas of Water Quality and Climate Change.
Allegheny
- Allegheny GoatScape: $4,963 for Allegheny GoatScape (AGS) to host twelve educational outreach events, called “Bleat and Greet” events, between July 2026 and June 2027. These events will offer the public opportunities to learn about the importance of land management by reducing invasive plants in our ecosystems, while meeting our hoofed teammates – four herds of goats that eat unwanted vegetation in Pittsburgh public spaces.
- Allegheny Land Trust: $29,370 for the “Aquatic Academy: Becoming Water Wise on Our Waterways” program, a series of six interactive workshops designed for educators working with students in kindergarten through 12th grade. These workshops will explore the challenges facing local watersheds, trace the journey of tap water from source to treatment, and deepen understanding of water’s role in environmental and community health.
- Grounded Strategies: $5,000 for the “Safer By Design: Youth Environmental Design Lab,” focused on how land use and greening impact community health, safety, and climate resilience with the Kingsley Association’s Teen L.E.A.D. program. Youth will explore a local vacant lot studying heat, water flow, vegetation, and maintenance patterns to reimagine it as a safer, greener, and more connected community space.
- Venture Outdoors Inc.: $29,996 for the “Venture Outdoors Learning Lab.” Venture Outdoors will partner with five Pittsburgh area schools and out-of-school time providers to teach 30 environmental education lessons and field trips to elementary, middle, and high school students. In addition to our regular lessons, each site will go on a field trip to a local park to explore the outdoors with a more in-depth learning activity.
Beaver
- Aliquippa School District: $5,000 for the “Roots of Change: A Living Laboratory for Environmental Education” program. Aliquippa Elementary School will transform its garden into an outdoor classroom where four 5th-grade classes (about 100 students) engage in hands-on environmental investigations aligned with the HMH Grade 5 Science curriculum and PA STEELS standards. Students will explore soil health, water conservation, and pollinator habitats while designing sustainable improvements to the garden.
- Riverwise Inc.: $30,000 for the “Summer Sustainability Institute 2026,” a summer program for middle and high school students in Beaver County, PA, that partners with local environmental experts and leaders to provide environmental education around the issues of food access, water and air quality, climate change, sustainable development, and environmental justice. The program uses hands-on activities, such as air and water quality testing and organic urban farming; lectures and group discussions led by experienced educators; and student-led learning through student-orchestrated interviews with environmental experts.
Washington
- Charleroi Area School District: $5,000 for the “Charleroi Area School District Edible Learning Lab,” which will convert and expand a small greenhouse to become a year-round growing lab where students learn plant science, hydroponics, and sustainable farming.
Westmoreland
- Franklin Regional Intermediate School: $4,477 for the construction of “Panther Pride in Every Drop: A Rain Garden for Franklin Regional” project, a native plant rain garden to mitigate stormwater runoff and provide an interactive outdoor classroom for K–5 students.
- Pennsylvania Resources Council, Inc: $22,485 for “Zero Waste at Home.” PRC will conduct eight Zero Waste at Home workshops for adult residents in Environmental Justice communities in Southeastern and Southwestern Pennsylvania. The program addresses common barriers to sustainable living by providing practical, low-cost strategies to reduce household waste and consumption. (Beaver, Fayette, Allegheny, and Delaware counties)
- The Watersmith Guild, Inc.: $28,894 for the “First Waves Regional Series” program that fuses paddleboarding, river exploration, conservation, and the art of filmmaking with hands-on environmental education to engage underserved youth across Western Pennsylvania. Through 20 workshops and 65 non-formal education modules, students explore waterways, conduct citizen science research, study connections between air, land, and water quality, and create their own environmental documentaries. (Cambria, Erie, Allegheny, Beaver, and Indiana counties)
- Pennsylvania State University: $30,000 for the “Supporting the Robust Environmental Education Pipeline Within Science-U Summer Camps,” project which strengthens Science-U’s Environmental Education Pipeline by delivering cohesive, grade-aligned environmental learning for students in grades 2–12. Updated 2026 programming includes Earth Keepers, Eco Investigators, Middle School Ecology, and ArtLab, each offering hands-on field studies, STEELS-aligned lessons, and citizen science investigations. (Centre and Huntingdon counties)
- Lower Merion Conservancy: $30,000 for “Growing Greener Communities: Building Resilient Neighborhoods Through Partnership and Education,” an environmental education initiative that teaches community members how green landscaping can conserve and build soil, create habitat, sequester carbon, and improve water quality. (Delaware, Philadelphia, and Montgomery counties)
- The Pennsylvania State University: $64,125 for “The Penn State K-12 Sustainability Summit,” which will bring together 50 education leaders from 25 school districts and Intermediate Units to strengthen K12-University partnerships for sustainability. This third annual two-day event will support educators in advancing STEELS standards, pursuing PDE Pathways to Green Schools recognition, and collaborating on curricular projects. (Huntingdon and Centre counties)
- Allentown City School District: $12,543 for the “Third Grade Climate Camp Water Data Detectives: Comparing PA Ecosystems” program. Third grade students at Central STREAM Academy will compare climate and water quality across three environments: Jordan Park, Hawk Mountain, and Lake Nockamixon, through field-based data collection using multiparameter kits. (Lehigh, Berks, and Bucks counties)
- BLaST Intermediate Unit 17: $29,870 for BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 to lead “Cross Connectors: Environmental Education for Real World Application,” a formal education initiative designed to connect high school, grades 9-12, and college students through environmental literacy, watershed awareness, and community action projects. (Lycoming and Bradford counties)
- Spirit and Truth Fellowship: $29,897 for “Faith-based Climate Justice Education Initiative in Philadelphia.” The Climate Witness Project (CWP), operating out of Spirit and Truth Fellowship (STF), will work with partners in the low-income community of Hunting Park (HP), Philadelphia to (a) run three more bilingual 10-wk solar installer vocational training courses prioritizing local residents; and (b) run one 4-wk course to train residents in applying cool roof coatings. (Philadelphia and Delaware counties)
- California Area School District: $29,823 for “Teaching Sustainability Through Honeybee Behavior and Genetics” workshops. California Area School District, with three partner districts, will lead nine monthly workshops on honeybee science and environmental education. Aligned with PA STEELS standards, sessions will use honeybee behavior and data to explore environmental challenges through hands-on experiments and expert guidance. (Washington and Allegheny counties)
- Women for a Healthy Environment: $30,000 for the implementation of the “Eco-Student Stewardship Program (ESSP)” for grades 6-12 in PA Environmental Justice communities. ESSP is aligned to PA STEELS standards and will be implemented through school- and community-based workshops. Workshops will cover topics including: Clean & Safe Water, Air Quality & Climate Change, and Waste, students will conduct hands-on investigations, interpret data, and design a student-led Community Service Learning (CSL) project. (Westmoreland and Allegheny counties)
- Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc.: $20,347 for “Environmental Education.” PIC Water Wise Summer Camp is a 10-day educational program in Lemont Furnace, PA, for 20 middle school students in Westmoreland or Fayette County School Districts to explore the importance of healthy waterways. (Westmoreland and Fayette counties)
- Chester County Economic Development Foundation (CCEDF): $64,982 for CCEDF to launch “The Climate Connect: PA's Weather and Air Quality Explorers,” a state-wide program engaging students in grades K-8 with hands-on environmental learning through the installation of portable weather and air-quality stations, interactive related educational lessons, and real-time data collection.(Statewide)
- Pennsylvania Envirothon Inc.: $55,173 for the “Pennsylvania Envirothon,” one of the longest-running, hands-on environmental education programs, training high school students in five STEELS-aligned topics: Soils/Land Use, Aquatic Ecology, Wildlife, Forestry, and Current Environmental Issues such as climate change and water quality. (Statewide)
Additional EE Grant Opportunities
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Grants
Chesapeake Bay Trust Environmental Education Grant
The Environmental Education Grant Program funds programs and initiatives that advance environmental literacy and result in students having the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and motivation to take informed and responsible actions to protect and improve the environment.
Chesapeake Bay Trust Youth Environmental Education Grant Program (mini grant)
The Youth Environmental Education Grant Program was established to provide accessible funds to schools, organizations, and agencies for youth environmental education opportunities and educator support. To accomplish this goal the program funds projects that involve youth and students investigating a local environmental issue, problem, or phenomenon through indoor and outdoor research culminating in developing solutions and taking action in their school or community – also known as the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) model.
Clif Family Foundation
Clif Family Foundation Grants support general operating costs or specific projects that fall within one of the following categories: Regenerative and Organic Farming, Food Production Workers’ Health and Safety, Climate Justice, Healthy Food Access, Inclusive Outdoor Access, and Indoors an Outdoors Safe from Pollution.
NEEF Grants
The National Environmental Education Foundation mobilizes public and private funding to support community-based projects and respond to critical and emerging needs in K-12 education, conservation, and health.