​Energy Storage in Pennsylvania

Consortium Meeting #12: June 3, 2025

The most recent Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on June, 2025, via teams video conference. Max Shultz, an Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator with the Governor Shapiro’s Office, provided an overview of Governor’s proposed statewide “Lightning” energy plan with emphasis on elements of the plan designed to encourage energy storage. Next, Carolyn Dougherty, Senior Analyst, Research and Industry Strategy, provided an overview of the Microgrid Study which Smart Electric Power Alliance prepared for PADEP to highlight opportunities to increase energy resilience solutions using microgrids.

Consortium Meeting #11: May 29, 2024

​This meeting looked at energy storage in PJM's market. Emily Barrett​, Sr. Lead Market Design Specialist at PJM discussed current utilization of energy storage in PJM's markets, an outlook on pending projects, and how stakeholders can participate in the market going forward and engage with PJM in shaping the use of energy storage in the market of the future.



Consortium Meeting #10: February 7, 2024

This Energy Storage Consortium meeting explored nationwide targets for energy storage deployment and took a look at two nearby states with energy storage mandates. Speakers included: Todd Olinsky-Paul, Senior Project Director, Clean Energy Group / Clean Energy States Alliance; Thomas Ferguson, Energy Storage Programs Manager, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources; Michael Hornsby, Chief Project Development Officer, NJ Board of Public Utilities, Bureau of New Technology.

Consortium Meeting #9: November 1, 2023

The 9th Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on November 1, 2023, via Teams video conference. The focus of the meeting centered on building equity into energy storage projects, bringing energy resiliency to the neighborhood level and lessons learned from a battery storage project. Speakers included: Jennifer Yoshimura from Pacific NW Laboratory, Broderick Bagert from Together New Orleans, and Robert Raker from West River Electric Association.

Consortium Meeting #8: May 24, 2023

The eighth Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on May 24, 2023, via Teams video conference. The focus of the meeting centered on the implementation of energy storage within microgrids and the associated benefits and challenges in doing so. Information was provided by a member of Legal Council at Microgrid Resources Coalition and the Founder & President at NetZero Microgrid Solutions.

Consortium Meeting #7: March 22, 2023

The seventh Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on March 22, 2023, via Teams video conference. The focus of the meeting centered on grid interconnection and the associated challenges, barriers, and proposed solutions. Information was provided by a Researcher at Applied Economics Clinic and a Chief Regulatory Engineer at Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

Consortium Meeting #6: January 25, 2023

The sixth Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on January 25, 2023, via Teams video conference. The focus of the meeting was on energy storage project case studies and the associated opportunities and challenges experienced. Information was provided by the Demonstrations Lead at Sandia National Laboratories.

Consortium Meeting #5: November 2, 2022

The fifth Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on November 2, 2022, via Teams video conference. The focus of the meeting was on energy storage funding opportunities for Pennsylvania associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Information was provided by representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) and the American Clean Power Association.

Consortium Meeting #4: May 17, 2022

The fourth Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on May 17, 2022, via Teams video conference. The meeting included a presentation of the role energy storage can play as a replacement strategy for existing fossil fuel peaker plants, and a panel discussion on Equity Considerations for Pennsylvania Energy Storage Policy.

Consortium Meeting #3: March 1, 2022

The third Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on March 1, 2022, via Teams video conference. The meeting included an update on opportunities for federal funding for energy storage provided by the DOE Office of Electricity, an overview of state policy levers for energy storage deployment provided by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and a panel discussion on developer perspectives on optimizing storage policies and programs in Pennsylvania.

Consortium Meeting #2: December 7, 2021

The second Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium meeting was held on December 7, 2021, via Teams video conference and built off the success of September’s kickoff meeting. The meeting included an overview the value proposition of energy storage followed by case studies and a panel discussion on the policy considerations, deployment, and economics of current storage initiatives in Pennsylvania. The panel featured speakers from the energy storage development sector, electric distribution companies, and the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission.

Kickoff Meeting: September 28, 2021

The September 28, 2021, Pennsylvania Energy Storage Consortium kickoff meeting was held via Teams video conference and attended by over 90 individual stakeholders representing more than 85 organizations. The meeting included a special presentation on key findings from the recently published Pennsylvania Energy Storage Assessment of opportunities in the state, purpose of the consortium as well as a robust and interactive stakeholder discussion on top priorities to advance energy storage deployment in Pennsylvania.