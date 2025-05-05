​​​​​​​​​Office of Oil and Gas Management

Orphan Well Plugging Grant Program

We are excited to announce that the Orphan Well Plugging Grant application will officially open on Wednesday, October 9th at 9:00 AM EST. The application will be located at https://grants.pa.gov/. You will need to register for a Keystone Login for the application. Go to the Pennsylvania Keystone Login Portal (pa.gov) to register if you do not have a Keystone Login. You can register for a Keystone Login in advance to ensure you can login at the grant opening. Please visit DEP’s abandoned and orphan well webpage for more information about the grant program.

In response to the passage of Act 96 and Act 136, DEP has developed the Orphan Well Plugging Grant Program that provides funding to a qualified well plugger to plug an eligible orphan well.

This grant program provides up to:

$40,000 to a Qualified Well Plugger for every eligible well plugged that is an orphan well of a depth of 3,000 feet or less or the actual cost to plug the well, whichever is less.

$70,000 to a Qualified Well Plugger for every eligible well plugged that is an orphan well of a depth greater than 3,000 feet or the actual cost to plug the well, whichever is less.

A “Qualified Well Plugger” is a “person who demonstrates access to equipment, materials, resources and services to plug wells in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements.”

An “Orphan Well” as defined in Section 3203 of the Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Act is “a well abandoned prior to April 18, 1985 that has not been affected or operated by the present owner or operator and from which the present owner, operator or lessee has received no economic benefit other than as a landowner or recipient of a royalty interest from the well.”

For any inquiries or questions about the orphan well plugging grant, please feel free to reach out via email at RA-epOilandGas@pa.gov.

