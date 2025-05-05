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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Office of Oil and Gas Management

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

    Background Information

    This website was developed to assist operators, service companies, and any supporting industries/businesses. Please feel free to submit additional questions or comments relevant to the oil and gas regulatory framework in Pennsylvania.
     