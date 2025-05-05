A & M Composting Fire

What is the situation to date?

September 10, 2026: DEP entered into a Consent Order and Agreement (COA) with A&M Composting, Inc. to resolve violations of Pennsylvania’s Solid Waste Management Act and Clean Streams Law, that occurred during two fire events in December 2025 and November 2023.

January 8, 2026: Cleanup efforts both inside and outside the building are continuing. No fire or smoke has been viewed since 01/02/2026. Removal of wastes placed in the Southeast field continues. A&M reports that approximately 1,135 tons of waste have been disposed at Pioneer Crossing Landfill from January 1 through January 7.

January 5, 2026: DEP site inspections continue. No smoking or burning waste was observed. The last observation of smoking/burning waste was Friday (1/2/26). The offsite disposal of burnt material continues. A total of 30 truckloads have been removed.

January 2, 2026: The process of removing burnt material began with 11 truckloads transported off site to Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Berks County for proper disposal.

December 31, 2025: A&M indicated that the fire in Bay 1 breached the south wall and has entered the South biofilter area.

December 28, 2025: A fire had ignited in one of the composting bays inside the building. The compost material consists of sewage sludge/biosolids and wood chips. No hazardous substances (metals, volatile or semi volatile compounds, or acid vapors) are at the facility and the offsite concerns are similar to any other fire with nuisance odors and possible accumulation of fine particulate matter at ground level in some weather conditions.

December 24, 2025: The fire in the North biofilter area was extinguished and the area was completely emptied as of December 26.

December 23, 2025: DEP revised its Order to correct the permittee name to A&M Composting Corporation. DEP also issued a Notice of Violation for failure to take all necessary steps to extinguish the fire.