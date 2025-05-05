The Rock Hill Quarry, owned by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, located in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County, has been active since it was first permitted in 1976. In 2017, R.E. Pierson was awarded a contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for turnpike construction projects and was the contract operator of the Rock Hill Quarry. In May 2020, Hanson and Pierson terminated their contract; Hanson will remain the owner/permittee, while Pierson will no longer operate at this site.
Information concerning applications, approval, and ongoing asbestos investigation associated with the quarry can be found below. Additional related documents may be found in DEP files maintained at the Pottsville District Mining or Southeast Regional Office. For more information on scheduling a file review, please visit DEP's Public Records page.
Site Facts
Municipality: East Rock Hill Township
Permitted Since: 1976
Owner: Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC
Permits Currently Issued:
- Surface Mining Permit (requires modification)
- NPDES Permit (renewed November 2018; under appeal here; renewal application submitted January 2023); 2018 NPDES Renew and Mod App; Jan 19, 2023 Renew and Mod of NPDES
Commonly Used Terms
DEP, EPA, academia and industry use many complicated terms when discussing asbestos and the associated sampling and laboratory testing. The Commonly Used Terms document (PDF) contains definitions of terms which have been used in the various documents relating to the Rock Hill Quarry posted on this site. Definitions selected in this guide were extracted from two federal resources.
Current Status
As of December 21, 2020, mining and related activities remain under a cessation order.
On December 5, 2018, DEP was notified of a positive asbestos test result from a sample of rock collected at the Quarry. DEP immediately ordered the cessation of all mining, rock crushing, sizing, and other related activities. The cessation will remain in effect until rescinded, in writing, by DEP. More information regarding the asbestos investigation can be found below. The cessation refers to quarrying activities; some activities, such as sampling, monitoring, and inspections may still be observable.
At this time, the long-term future of the Rock Hill Quarry is still undetermined. DEP must work with the property owner to assess potential future options for the site, while continuing to investigate and assess the presence of Naturally Occurring Asbestos.
As DEP works with the current owner/permittee to collect additional necessary data, the department is continuing to evaluate all available information and resources, including that which has been shared by stakeholders, sister agencies, and the community. The health and safety of residents, employees, and the environment remains a top priority and DEP is committed to continued transparency as the future of the site is evaluated.
Community Updates
To subscribe to updates, please send an email to RA-EPMining@pa.gov
Non-Coal Surface Mining
On November 18, 2020, DEP sent a technical deficiency letter to Hanson Aggregates, PA, LLC, requested additional and updated information for the Rock Hill Quarry Operations. R.E. Pierson Materials Corp., has terminated its contract operator relationship with Hanson Aggregates. Hanson Aggregates is required to update information previously submitted in an existing permit modification application that was accepted by DEP on February 20, 2018.
On June 13, 2019, DEP reviewed and approved the revised NOV abatement plan submitted on May 9, 2019, to address the erosion and sedimentation improvements to the Sediment Trap 1 area at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On May 9, 2019, DEP received a revised abatement plan in response to DEP's notice of violation contained in the March 22, 2019, Non-Coal inspection report from Hanson Aggregates, PA, LLC for Rock Hill Quarry.
On March, 18, 2019, Hanson Aggregates Revised SMP Module 16 – Large Noncoal Blast Plan, and Module 17 – Air Pollution and Noise Control Plan.
On November 28, 2018, DEP corrected existing permit No. 7974SM1, the purpose of the correction was to renew the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit No. PA0594121.
On November 27, 2018, DEP received the bond submittal information from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC for the Rock Hill Quarry in the amount of $1,248,220.
On October 25, 2018, Hanson Aggregates sent a response to DEP's September 6, 2018 and October 3, 2018 Technical Deficiency Letters.
On October 3, 2018, DEP sent a Technical Deficiency Letter to Hanson Aggregates.
On September 6, 2018, DEP sent a Technical Deficiency Letter to Hanson Aggregates.
On July 19, 2018, Hanson Aggregates submitted a permit update to DEP.
On June 20, 2018, Hanson Aggregates submitted a permit update to DEP.
On June 14, 2018, Hanson Aggregates submitted a permit update to DEP.
On June 7, 2018, Hanson Aggregates sent a response to DEP's May 3, 2018 Technical Deficiency Letter.
On May 22, 2018, Hanson Aggregates submitted a permit update to DEP.
On May 3, 2018, DEP sent a Technical Deficiency Letter to Hanson Aggregates.
On April 6, 2018, Hanson Aggregates submitted a permit update to DEP.
On February 21, 2018, DEP received an update of the Rock Hill Quarry Module 16: Large Noncoal Blast Plan from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On February 20, 2018, DEP received updated permit documents and bond increment application from EarthRes Group, Inc., in response to the Technical Deficiency Letter that was sent to Hanson Aggregates PA, Inc., on January 22, 2018.
On January 22, 2018, DEP sent a Technical Deficiency letter to Hanson Aggregate PA, LLC, requesting updated permit modules and a Bonding Increment Application with updated calculations.
On December 28, 2017, DEP requested a bond adjustment for Rock Hill Quarry, including updated Module10: Operational Information and Module 18: Reclamation Map information.
On December 18, 2017, DEP sent a Notice of Permit Correction to revise Module 3: Ownership/Compliance information to acknowledge R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation Mining License No. 20880 and Mellott Company, Mining License No. 1890, as contractor Operators on Rock Hill Quarry mine site.
On March 15, 1989, DEP issued a NPDES permit renewal and correction with a new NPDES permit number.
On July 19, 1978, DEP approved a NPDES Individual Permit – Noncoal to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC for Rock Hill Quarry.
On October 13, 1976, DEP issued a Mine Drainage Permit to East Rockhill Township, Bucks County.
Non-Coal Surface Mining – Naturally Occurring Asbestos Investigation
Summary
The Rock Hill Quarry is large noncoal surface mine. The mineral actinolite, which can sometimes contain asbestos fibers has been found at the site. The Department has therefore required testing and investigations to determine if actual asbestos fibers are present within the rock being mined and in future mining areas. The initial and subsequent investigation and sampling did not identify asbestos. However, in December 2018, a rock sample tested positive for asbestos fibers. The Department, upon notice of the positive sample analysis, ceased all mining and crushing activities at the site, and they remain ceased at this time. The Department also required additional testing, sampling and investigation be undertaken at the site; and a plan outlining that proposed work will be submitted to the Department.
Timeline Breakdown for 2023 - 2025
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September 29, 2026Letter submitted on behalf of East Rockhill Township providing comments on the DEP’s proposed renewal and modification of NPDES Permit No. PA0594121
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On August 21, 2026On August 21, 2026, Heidelberg submitted a draft Mineral Identification & Management Guide to DEP.
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On August 21, 2026On August 21, 2026, Heidelberg submitted an Air Sampling History Memo to DEP.
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August 8, 2026On August 8, 2026, Heidelberg submitted a draft Asbestos Air Monitoring and Mitigation Plan.
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July 28, 2026On July 28, 2026, Heidelberg updated its Proximity Assessment Map for Rock Hill Quarry.
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July 10, 2026Draft NPDES Permit Fact Sheet for NPDES Permit No. PA0594121.
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June 19, 2026June 19, 2026, Heidelberg submitted draft Asbestos Air Monitoring and Mitigation Plan for the Rock Hill Quarry.
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June 1, 2026On June 1, 2026, Heidelberg submitted a comment letter regarding DEP’s publication of proposed NPDES Permit No. PA0594121 in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on March 14, 2026.
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May 12, 2026On May 12, 2026, Heidelberg updated its Module 10: Operation Information for Rock Hill Quarry.
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May 5, 2026Letter submitted on behalf of East Rockhill Township providing comments on the DEP’s proposed renewal and modification of NPDES Permit No. PA0594121.
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April 24, 2026On April 24, 2026, Heidelberg updated its Module 8: Hydrology for Rock Hill Quarry.
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April 24, 2026On April 24, 2026, Heidelberg updated its Module 12: Erosion and Sedimentation Controls for Rock Hill Quarry.
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April 24, 2026On April 24, 2026, Heidelberg updated its Module 12: Erosion and Sedimentation Controls Map for Rock Hill Quarry.
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On February 13, 2026On February 13, 2026, Heidelberg submitted an Anti-Degradation Supplement-Non-Discharge Alternative Evaluation to DEP.
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December 18, 2025On December 18, 2025, Heidelberg submitted a request to hold its Rock Hill Quarry in abeyance the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement for active mine operations to DEP.
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October 15, 2025On October 15 2025, DEP received a response from East Rockhill Township regarding Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC’s October 3, 2025 letter.
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October 3, 2025On October 3, 2025, DEP received Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC’s response to East Rockhill Township’s August 28, 2025 letter.
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August 28, 2025On August 28, 2025, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township regarding submissions Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC provided to DEP.
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Fish and Boat SIR July 2, 2025
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June 27, 2025
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May 1, 2025TDL Response for NPDES and SMP
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April 10, 2025On April 10, 2025, Heidelberg submitted a draft Mineral Identification & Management Guide to DEP.
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April 7, 2025On April 7, 2025, Acting Secretary Shirley responded to Representative Staats, informing him that the Department will continue to take diligent consideration of the concerns of the residents and health experts before making any determination regarding the future of quarry operations at the Rock Hill Quarry.
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April 7, 2025On April 7, 2025, Acting Secretary Shirley responded to the Bucks County Commissioners informing them that the Department will continue to take diligent consideration of the concerns of the residents and health experts before making any determination regarding the future of quarry operations at the Rock Hill Quarry.
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April 1, 2025TDL for NPDES and SMP
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March 24, 2025On March 24, 2025, DEP responded to State Senator Steve Santarsiero’s letter dated March 11, 2025. DEP explained that they are being transparent and will continue to take diligent consideration of the concerns of the residents and health experts before making a determination regarding the future of the Rock Hill Quarry.
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March 24, 2025On March 24, 2025, DEP responded to the February 19, 2025, letter received from REPA. DEP explains that they are in the process of preparing responses to the hundreds of comments received from interested parties over the past seven years.
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March 13, 2025On March 13, 2025, DEP received a letter from PA House of Representatives Craig Staats expressing concerns regarding asbestos found at the Rockhill Quarry. Representative Staats also requested that the permit be rescinded, and the quarry closed.
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March 13, 2025On March 13, 2025, DEP received a letter from the Bucks County Commissions calling for the permanent closure of the Rock Hill Quarry.
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March 11, 2025On March 11, 2025, DEP received a letter from State Senator Steve Santarsiero requesting the permanent closure of the Rock Hill Quarry.
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On Mach 4, 2025On Mach 4, 2025, Heidelberg submitted a draft Mineral Identification & Management Guide to DEP.
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February 19, 2025On February 19, 2025, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) expressing concern over the ongoing delays in providing needed information by Heidelberg Materials Northeast LLC’s (“Heidelberg”).
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December 23, 2024On December 23, 2024, Heidelberg submitted a request to hold its Rock Hill Quarry in abeyance the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement for active mine operations to DEP.
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September 30, 2024On September 30, 2024, DEP received a Response to Comments on Heidelberg Materials NPDES Permit Modification.
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September 30, 2024On September 30, 2024, Heidelberg revised its Groundwater Pumping Evaluation for NPDES Permit No. PA0594121.
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August 23, 2024On August 23, 2024, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded to the concerns expressed by Bucks County Commissioners Robert J. Harvie, Jr., Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo in their July 8, 2024 letter to DEP. DEP explained that a toxicologist has been asked to review the background and documentation related to Naturally Occurring Asbestos at the Rock Hill Quarry before making any determination.
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August 8, 2024On August 8, 2024, DEP accepted the bond submitted form submitted by Heidelberg for Rock Hill Quarry.
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July 12, 2024On July 12, 2024, DEP responded to the July 3, 2024 letter from Senator Coleman stating that DEP has given and continues to give serious consideration to all comments, facts and information regarding the Rock Hill Quarry.
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July 12, 2024On July 12, 2024, DEP responded to the June 27, 2024 letter from U.S. Congressman Fitzpatrick that expressed support of the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc.
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July 8, 2024On July 8, 2024, DEP received a letter from Bucks County Commissioners Robert J. Harvie, Jr., Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo requesting an update on a decision by the Department of Environmental Protection regarding the status of the Rock Hill Quarry.
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July 3, 2024On July 3, 2024, DEP received a letter from Senator Coleman asking DEP to take all information and facts into consideration before making a decision regarding mining activity at the Rock Hill Quarry.
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June 27, 2024On June 27, 2024, DEP received a letter expressing support for the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. from U.S. Representative Fitzpatrick.
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June 12, 2024On June 12, 2024, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) expressing concern over the testing methods used by Heidelberg Materials Northeast LLC’s (“Heidelberg”) to analyze rock and air data at the Rockhill quarry site.
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June 12, 2024The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued its response to the PNDI search, which indicated that Rock Hill Quarry is not likely to adversely affect.
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April 10, 2024On April 10, 2024, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, responding to concerns expressed by the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. in their January 9, 2024 letter to DEP.
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March 21, 2024On March 21, 2024, the Pennsylvania Game Commission issued a letter to Earthres Group, Inc., regarding its screening of the Rock Hill Quarry for potential impacts to species and resources of concern under the Game Commission’s responsibility. The Game Commission noted that no impact anticipated.
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March 14, 2024On March 14, 2024, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) issued a letter to Earthres Group, Inc., regarding its screening of Rock Hill Quarry for potential impacts to species and resources of concern under DCNR’s responsibility. DCNR noted that no impact was anticipated.
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February 1, 2024On February 1, 2024(opens in a new tab) (PDF) DEP responded to the December 27, 2023 letter from Bucks County Commissioners Robert J. Harvie, Jr., Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo that expressed concern over the testing methods conducted at Rock Hill Quarry.
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January 23, 2024On January 23, 2024, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, responding to the concerns expressed by Bucks County Commissioners Robert J. Harvie, Jr., Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo, dated December 27, 2023.
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January 9, 2024On January 9, 2024, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) regarding the proprietary methods used by the R.J. Lee Group (RJLG) to analyze rock and air data at the Rockhill quarry site.
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December 27, 2023On December 27, 2023, DEP received a letter from the Bucks County Commissioners expressing concern over the testing methods conducted at Rock Hill Quarry.
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December 19, 2023On December 19, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, regarding the removal of the required tonnage of minerals to maintain the active operation requirements for the calendar year 2023.
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November 2, 2023Letter to DEP
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October 12, 2023On October 12, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the August 22, 2023 limited activity based sampling event 4. Attachments include laboratory analysis of samples collected during the sampling event, meteorological data collected from the Quarry weather station and GPS vehicle tracking data logs for equipment used during the event.
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September 13, 2023On September 13, 2023, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. responding to Heidelberg Materials Northeast LLC letter dated August 17, 2023.
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September 11, 2023On September 11, 2023, DEP received a letter and the first round of responses from Earthres Group, Inc., on behalf of Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, This letter and associated documents are in response to the PA DEP’s Review letter dated May 31, 2023 and extension letter dated July 17, 2023. The remainder of the responses to the Review letter are due on September 30, 2024.
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August 17, 2023On August 17, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, responding to the concerns expressed by the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. in their July 5, 2023 letter to DEP.
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July 17, 2023On July 17, 2023, DEP sent a letter to Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, responding to their June 29, 2023 time extension request. DEP has granted the request with conditions.
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July 10, 20232023 ERT Letter
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July 5, 2023On July 5, 2023, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. expressing concerns about the results of the Heidelberg Materials Limited Activity Based Sampling Event 3.
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June 29, 2023On June 29, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, acknowledging receipt of DEP’s deficiency letter dated May 31, 2023. Heidelberg is requesting a time extension to collect, review, analyze and report data needed for a response.
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June 21, 2023On June 21, 2023, DEP sent a letter to Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, acknowledging receipt of their April 12, 2023 Sampling Event 3: Stockpile Movement test results. DEP is approving Heidelberg to proceed with the Activity Based Sampling Event 4: 500-ton Removal Event and to apply certain conditions.
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May 31, 2023On May 31, 2023, DEP sent a Technical Deficiency Letter to Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, regarding their January 23, 2023, renewal and modification of their National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit at the Rock Hill Quarry. The letter lists concerns that the technical section of the District Mining Office has with the application so that they may be addressed. Also, comments that were received from East Rockhill Township on May 5, 2023, regarding the application are also included in the attached correspondence.
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May 17, 2023On May 17, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the April 12, 2023, limited activity-based sampling event 3 – Stockpile Movement, in accordance with DEP’s December 8, 2022, approval letter. The results include laboratory analysis of samples collected during the sampling event, meteorological data collected from the Rock Hill Quarry weather station from April 9, 2023, through April 12, 2023, and GPS vehicle tracking data logs for equipment used during the event.
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May 5, 2023On May 5, 2023, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township regarding the January 23, 2023, NPDES Permit Modification and Renewal Application for the Rock Hill Quarry which Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, provided to DEP.
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May 2, 2023On May 2, 2023, DEP received a laboratory analysis report from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, for their April 12, 2023, activity-based sampling event.
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April 21, 2023On April 21, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the April 12, 2023, limited activity-based sampling event 3 – precipitation data, in accordance with DEP’s December 8, 2022, approval letter. Heidelberg monitored the weather and precipitation from the Rock Hill Quarry for 35 hours prior to the start of the sampling.
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March 8, 2023On March 8, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, stating that their corporate name changed from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC. Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, sent documentation to allow for the corporate name change on all permits managed by Moshannon District Mining Office, including the Rock Hill Quarry permit.
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January 23, 2023On January 23, 2023, DEP received a letter from Earthres Group, Inc., on behalf of Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, submitting a NPDES Permit Modification and Renewal Application for the Rick Hill Quarry Operation which proposes to replace the existing NPDES Discharge Point 001 with three individual discharge points, as well as increasing the discharge rate to accommodate the future dewatering of the currently filled quarry pit.
On December 27, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from the Bucks County Commissioners expressing concern over the testing methods conducted at Rock Hill Quarry.
On December 19, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, regarding the removal of the required tonnage of minerals to maintain the active operation requirements for the calendar year 2023.
On October 12, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the August 22, 2023 limited activity based sampling event 4. Attachments include laboratory analysis of samples collected during the sampling event, meteorological data collected from the Quarry weather station and GPS vehicle tracking data logs for equipment used during the event.
On September 13, 2023 (PDF) DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. responding to Heidelberg Materials Northeast LLC letter dated August 17, 2023.
On September 11, 2023 (PDF) DEP received a letter and the first round of responses from Earthres Group, Inc., on behalf of Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, This letter and associated documents are in response to the PA DEP’s Review letter dated May 31, 2023 and extension letter dated July 17, 2023. The remainder of the responses to the Review letter are due on September 30, 2024.
On August 17, 2023 (PDF) DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, responding to the concerns expressed by the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. in their July 5, 2023 letter to DEP.
On July 17, 2023 (PDF), DEP sent a letter to Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, responding to their June 29, 2023 time extension request. DEP has granted the request with conditions.
On July 5, 2023 (PDF) DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. expressing concerns about the results of the Heidelberg Materials Limited Activity Based Sampling Event 3.
On June 29, 2023 (PDF) DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, acknowledging receipt of DEP’s deficiency letter dated May 31, 2023. Heidelberg is requesting a time extension to collect, review, analyze and report data needed for a response.
On June 21, 2023 (PDF), DEP sent a letter to Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, acknowledging receipt of their April 12, 2023 Sampling Event 3: Stockpile Movement test results. DEP is approving Heidelberg to proceed with the Activity Based Sampling Event 4: 500 ton Removal Event and to apply certain conditions.
On May 31, 2023 (PDF), DEP sent a Technical Deficiency Letter to Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, regarding their January 23, 2023 renewal and modification of their National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit at the Rock Hill Quarry. The letter lists concerns that the technical section of the District Mining Office has with the application so that they may be addressed. Also, comments that were received from East Rockhill Township on May 5, 2023 regarding the application are also included in the attached correspondence.
On May 17, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the April 12, 2023 limited activity based sampling event 3 – Stockpile Movement, in accordance with DEP’s December 8, 2022 approval letter. The results include laboratory analysis of samples collected during the sampling event, meteorological data collected from the Rock Hill Quarry weather station from April 9, 2023 through April 12, 2023, and GPS vehicle tracking data logs for equipment used during the event.
On May 5, 2023 (PDF), DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township regarding the January 23, 2023, NPDES Permit Modification and Renewal Application for the Rock Hill Quarry which Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, provided to DEP.
On May 2, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a laboratory analysis report from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, for their April 12, 2023 activity-based sampling event.
On April 21, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the April 12, 2023 limited activity based sampling event 3 – precipitation data, in accordance with DEP’s December 8, 2022 approval letter. Heidelberg monitored the weather and precipitation from the Rock Hill Quarry for 35 hours prior to the start of the sampling.
On March 8, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, stating that their corporate name changed from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC. Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, sent documentation to allow for the corporate name change on all permits managed by Moshannon District Mining Office, including the Rock Hill Quarry permit.
On January 23, 2023 (PDF), DEP received a letter from Earthres Group, Inc., on behalf of Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, submitting a NPDES Permit Modification and Renewal Application for the Rick Hill Quarry Operation which proposes to replace the existing NPDES Discharge Point 001 with three individual discharge points, as well as increasing the discharge rate to accommodate the future dewatering of the currently filled quarry pit.
Timeline Breakdowns by Earlier Years
On December 8, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, responding to their December 7, 2022 request to hold the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement. DEP will evaluate the requirement to remove a minimum of 500 tons of minerals in the preceding calendar year in order to be considered an active operation.
On December 8, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, responding to their November 4, 2022 test results of the October 11, 2022 limited activity based sampling events 2 & 5. DEP is approving Hanson to proceed with the activity-based sampling event 3: Stockpile Movement and to apply certain conditions.
On December 7, 2022, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC, requesting DEP to continue to hold in abeyance the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement for active mine operations due to DEP’s December 5, 2018 order.
On November 4, 2022, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, of the results of the October 11, 2022 limited activity based sampling events 2 & 5, in accordance with DEP’s February 28, 2022 approval letter, as well as the conditions outlined in DEP’s September 1, 2022 letter.
On November 3, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Congressman Fitzgerald responding to his October 12, 2022 letter regarding the security and safety at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On October 24, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance responding to their September 28, 2022 letter regarding security and safety concerns stemming from a fire by unauthorized trespasser at the Rock Hill Quarry in August 2022.
On October 12, 2022, DEP received a letter from Congressman Fitzpatrick expressing safety and security concerns from illegal activity on site and requested additional measures.
On September 28, 2022, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance expressing security and safety concerns stemming from a recent fire on site.
On September 23, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Representative Craig Staats responding to his August 24, 2022 letter regarding the testing procedures being conducted for asbestos at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On September 14, 2022, DEP sent a letter to the Bucks County Commissioners acknowledging their August 25, 2022 comments regarding Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC’s activity based sampling plan at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On September 1, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, with additional conditions for the Limited Activity Sampling requirements at the Rock Hill Quarry Site.
On August 29, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Senator Steve Santarsiero responding to his August 12, 2022 letter regarding the Activity-Based Sampling Plan and the testing procedures used during each step in the plan at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On August 25, 2022, DEP received a letter from Bucks County Commissioners expressing their concerns regarding the testing procedures being conducted by Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On August 24, 2022, DEP received a letter from Representative Craig Staats expressing concerns regarding the testing procedures being conducted for asbestos at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On August 19, 2022, DEP received a response letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, responding to the July 20, 2022 letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance’s and the July 28, 2022 letter from East Rockhill Township regarding Hanson’s activity-based sampling events at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On August 12, 2022, DEP received a letter from Senator Steve Santarsiero expressing concerns about the testing procedures being conducted by Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On August 9, 2022, DEP received a status update letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, for the revised limited activity events sampling plan the Rock Hill Quarry Site.
On July 28, 2022, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township regarding the June 24, 2022 results of sampling which Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC provided to DEP.
On July 20, 2022, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance regarding the June 1, 2022 sampling results and additional authorized sampling events.
On July 13, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, acknowledging receipt of their June 1, 2022 activity based sampling and the sample analysis showing a non-detect at each of the eight sampling stations.
On June 24, 2022, DEP received the results from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC’s first activity based sampling, conducted on June 1, 2022 in accordance with DEP’s February 28, 2022 letter.
On April 8, 2022, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, responding to the March 31, 2022 request for a status update on the installation of a weather station and a forecasted start time for the activity based air sampling at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On March 31, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, requesting the status update of the revised limited activity events sampling plan at the Rock Hill Quarry Site. The original request was sent on February 28, 2022.
On February 28, 2022, DEP sent an letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, regarding their February 1, 2022, revised limited activity events sampling plan. Approval is for Numbers - 1, 2, 3, and 5. Number 4 is not approved and will be determined after the results of the other limited activity events have been reviewed and evaluated by DEP.
On February 21, 2022, DEP received a response letter from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, regarding the December 6, 2021 and December 27, 2021 comment letters that were submitted by the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc.
On February 1, 2022, DEP received a revised limited activity events sampling plan from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, that will replace Attachment B in their December 6, 2021 response to DEP’s Elevated Review technical deficiently letter dated October 21, 2021.
On January 28, 2022, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to Senator Steve Santarsiero regarding his December 21, 2021 concerns regarding the permit review process at the Rockhill Quarry.
On January 14, 2022, DEP received a letter from Fox Rothschild, LLP, in response to Senator Santarsiero’s letter dated December 21, 2021, with his concerns about the delays in the permit application process between DEP and Hanson Aggregate PA, LLC, related to the Rockhill Quarry.
On December 27, 2021, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., regarding Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, December 6, 2021 response to their technical deficiencies.
On December 21, 2021, DEP received a letter from Senator Steve Santarsiero concerning the continued delays in the permit application process between DEP and Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC related to the Rockhill Quarry.
On December 6, 2021, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, regarding DEP’s comments to the October 21, 2021 request.
On December 6, 2021 DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance commenting on both September 14, 2021 and October 29, 2021 letters that Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s sent to DEP.
On December 3, 2021, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, responding to their November 23, 2021 request to hold the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement. DEP will evaluate the requirement to remove a minimum of 500 tons of minerals in the preceding calendar year in order to be considered an active operation.
On November 23, 2021, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC, requesting DEP to continue to hold in abeyance the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement for active mine operations due to the Department’s December 5, 2018 order.
On October 29, 2021, DEP received a 2nd response from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, along with attachments A, B, and C, regarding the technical deficiency comments of April 12, 2021.
On October 21, 2021, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, regarding their July 6, 2021 responses to the April 12, 2021 technical deficiency letter. DEP provided comments on the responses and submissions.
On October 13, 2021, DEP received a response from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, regarding the comments that were provided by Erskine Environmental Consulting on behalf of Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance on October 4, 2021.
On October 7, 2021, DEP received the 5th round of Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, which were collected September 10 2021.
On October 4, 2021, DEP received comments from Erskine Environmental Consulting on behalf of Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., regarding Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, September 20, 2021 Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results.
On September 20, 2021, DEP received the 4th round of Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, which were collected on August 27, 2021.
On September 14, 2021, DEP received a response from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, regarding the comments that were provided by Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc., on August 10, 2021.
On September 9, 2021, DEP received Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On August 10, 2021, DEP received comments Erskine Environmental Consulting regarding Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, July 6, 2021 technical deficiency response comments.
On July 23, 2021, DEP sent a response to Senator Steve Satariano’s, June 11, 2021 letter, regarding Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s technical deficiency response extension.
On July 23, 2021, DEP sent a response to Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick’s, June 24, 2021 letter, regarding Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s technical deficiency response extension.
On July 23, 2021, DEP sent a response to the Bucks County Commissioners, July 16, 2021 letter, regarding Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, technical deficiency response extension.
On July 6, 2021, DEP received a response from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, along with attachments A, B, and C, regarding the technical deficiency comments of April 12, 2021.
On June 30, 2021, DEP received a letter from East Rock Hill Township expressing opposition to over DEP’s decision on June 21, 2021 to partially grant extensions to specific items requested by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On June 24, 2021, DEP received a letter from Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick expressing concerns over DEP’s decision on June 21, 2021 to partially grant extensions to specific items requested by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On June 21, 2021, DEP sent a response to Hanson Aggregate PA, LLC, regarding their June 14, 2021 request for an extension to provide additional information and clarification in response to DEP’s April 12, 2021, technical deficiency letter regarding Rock Hill Quarry.
On June 16, 2021, DEP received a letter from the Bucks County Commissioners expressing opposition to any potential extension request by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, of the technical deficiency response deadline.
On June 16, 2021, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance (REPA) expressing opposition to Hanson Aggregate PA, LLC’s, June 14, 2021 extension request and asking DEP to deny Hanson’s request to conduct quarrying operations.
On June 14, 2021, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, requested an extension of the July 6, 2021 deadline to provide additional information and clarification in response to DEP’s April 12, 2021 technical deficiency letter.
On June 11, 2021, DEP received a letter from Senator Steve Santarsiero expressing opposition to any potential extension request by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, of the Technical Deficiency response deadline.
On June 7, 2021, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance (REPA) expressing opposition to any potential extension request by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, of the Technical Deficiency response deadline.
On April 12, 2021, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s concluded its review of the January 15, 2021, Technical Deficiency response and is seeking additional information and clarifications on or before July 6, 2021.
On March 4 and 5, 2021, DEP received comments from Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc. (EEC) and the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance Inc. (REPA) regarding Hanson’s January 15, 2021 response to DEP’s November 18, 2020 technical deficiency letter.
On February 22, 2021, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township regarding Hanson Aggregates, LLC’s response to DEP’s November 18, 2020 technical deficiency letter.
On February 9, 2021, Pennsylvania Aggregates and Concrete Association (PACA) provided DEP with the National Stone, Sand, and Gravel Association’s (NSSGA) Mineral Identification and Management Guide for Naturally occurring Asbestos (NOA) and a “clarification” response to the DOH letter regarding NOA at Rock Hill Quarry.
On January 18, 2021, DEP received an acknowledgment letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) regarding DEP’s December 22, 2020, letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, requirement to remove 500 tons/year of material.
On January 15, 2021, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates PA LLC, responding to the November 18, 2020, technical deficiency letter they received requesting additional and updated information for operations at the site.
On January 13, 2021, DEP received an acknowledgement letter from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors, regarding DEP’s December 22, 2020, letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s reiterating concerns about the 500 ton/year removal requirement.
On January 5, 2021, DEP sent a denial letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC’s, request for an extension to provide a response to DEP’s November 18, 2020 Technical Deficiency Letter.
On December 23, 2020, Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC requested an extension on their response to DEP’s November 18, 2020 Technical Deficiency Letter.
On December 22, 2020, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC, acknowledging that the removal of the required tonnage of minerals is precluded by DEP’s December 5, 2018 order creasing mining and rock crushing activities at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On November 25, 2020 the Department of Health sent an acknowledgement letter to the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance in response to the November 16, 2020 letter submitted by REPA regarding health impacts related to quarry operations.
On November 18, 2020, DEP sent a technical deficiency letter to Hanson Aggregates, PA, LLC, requested additional and updated information for the Rock Hill Quarry Operations. R.E. Pierson Materials Corp., has terminated its contract operator relationship with Hanson Aggregates. Hanson Aggregates is required to update information previously submitted in an existing permit modification application that was accepted by DEP on February 20, 2018.
On November 18, 2020, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance concerning the response they sent to the Department of Health regarding the presence of Naturally Occurring Asbestos at the Rockhill Quarry.
On November 16, 2020, Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance sent a letter to the Department of Health concerning the September 16, 2020, correspondence from the Department of Health to the Department of Environmental Protection, regarding Naturally Occurring Asbestos at the Rockhill Quarry.
On October 22, 2020, DEP received correspondence from East Rockhill Township regarding the October 9, 2020 letter from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC and the minimum tonnage removal requirement.
On October 13, 2020, DEP approved Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC’s September 18, 2020 work plan for Hydroseeding 4 areas of the Quarry. A DEP inspector will be on site for the duration of the activity; no earth moving equipment will be used and a maximum speed limit of 15 MPH will be adhered to.
On October 9, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC regarding the annual minimum tonnage removal requirement.
On October 6, 2020, DEP sent response letters to East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors and Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance regarding comments made about the analysis of Rock Hill Quarry water and rock samples submitted to DEP by Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC on August 14, 2020.
On September 18, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania, LLC, outlining its revegetation plan for the Rock Hill Quarry site. This plan has been accepted by DEP.
On September 17, 2020, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township on Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania LLC’s, August 14, 2020 TEM and petrographic analysis submission.
On September 16, 2020, DEP received a letter from the PA Department of Health, responding to a Fall 2019 request made by DEP for an environmental health consultation concerning environmental and human health risks of exposure to naturally occurring asbestos at the Rockhill Quarry.
On September 1, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance and a technical memorandum from Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc., with comments on the August 14, 2020 submission from Hanson regarding TEM and petrographic analysis.
On August 14, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania LLC, which included the requested TEM and petrographic analysis, a requirement under DEP’s April 17 response to comments on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report. The purpose of this information is to determine the extent and distribution of Naturally Occurring Asbestos (NOA) at the site. DEP’s review of this submission began on August 17.
On August 13, 2020, DEP received an email from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance regarding sampling and analysis methods, the future of the site, and continued concerns about Naturally Occurring Asbestos at the quarry.
On August 4, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors for their July 24, 2020 letter regarding their concern of the August 14, 2020 extension which was given to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, for submission of rock sample testing results as a result of its desire to ensure that a more inclusive analytic methodology would be followed.
On July 31, 2020, DEP sent an time extension approval letter to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation to continue removing equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site until August 14, 2020.
On July 30, 2020, DEP received an email from R. E. Pierson Materials Corporation requesting an additional two more weeks to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On July 24, 2020, DEP received a letter from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors expressing concern from the Residents of the Township about the extended deadline that DEP gave to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, for reporting transmission electron microscopy and petrographic analysis of rock samples until August 14, 2020.
On July 23, 2020, DEP sent a letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., responding to their July 8, 2020 correspondence outlining the extended deadline to August 14, 2020 for the submission of rock sample testing results as a result of its desire to ensure that a more inclusive analytic methodology will be followed that was mentioned in DEP’s April 17, 2020 letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC.
On July 8, 2020, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance regarding the extension of the due date from June 30, 2020 until August 14, 2020 for reporting TEM and petrographic analysis of rock samples described in DEP’s April 17, 2020 letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania. LLC.
On July 2, 2020, DEP sent an approval letter to Hanson Aggregates extending the due date for TEM and petrographic analysis of rock samples described in DEP’s April 17, 2020 letter from June 30, 2020 until August 14, 2020.
On July 2, 2020, DEP sent an approval letter to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation’s request for an extension until July 31, 2020 to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On July 2, 2020, DEP received an email from R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation requesting additional time to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site until July 31, 2020.
On July 2, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance for their June 26, 2020 letter urging the permanent closure of the quarry.
On July 2, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance for their June 26, 2020 letter providing DEP with Erskine’s comments.
On July 2, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to Congressman Fitzpatrick for his June 25, 2020 letter urging an independent geologic investigation.
On June 26, 2020, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. that provided links to letters written by 11 entities urging the permanent closure of the Rock Hill Quarry.
On June 26, 2020, DEP received a letter from the Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. on behalf of Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc., (EEC) with comments pertaining to Hanson’s response to DEP’s April 17, 2020 letter.
On June 25, 2020, DEP received a letter from Congressman Fitzpatrick requesting an independent geologic investigation conducted by an experienced professional geologist to measure the amount of naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) at the quarry and the impacts of the NOA throughout the surrounding environment.
On June 2, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to R.E. Pierson approving their extension request until July 4, 2020 to remove their mobile equipment from Rock Hill Quarry.
On June 1, 2020, DEP received an email from R.E. Pierson requesting additional time to remove their mobile equipment until July 4, 2020 from the Rock Hill Quarry Site.
On May 29, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania LLC, addressing the items required for submission by May 31, 2020. The items include Comments 1, 2, and 3 of DEP’s March 2, 2020 Qualitative Geologic Survey Report comment letter; the request for a Revegetation Plan describing disturbed areas capable of supporting plant growth and a plan to revegetate them congruent with current operational restrictions; and the request for a Draft Air Monitoring Plan that incorporates monitoring for airborne asbestos exposure during periods of limited activity at Rock Hill quarry, as well as during inactivity.
On May 4, 2020, DEP sent an approval letter to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation’s request for an extension until June 4, 2020 to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On May 4, 2020, DEP received an email from R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation requesting an extension to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site until June 4.
On April 28, 2020 DEP received a letter from REPA in regards to requesting a permanant closure of the Rockhill Quarry.
On April 17, 2020, DEP sent an extension letter for Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, to respond to Comments 1, 2, and 3 of the March 2, 2020 Qualitative Geologic Survey Report comment letter to May 31, 2020. DEP extended the time for Hanson to respond to the last paragraph for the same letter, which requests additional testing of existing samples to June 30, 2020. This additional time allows for additional analysis and reporting to be done in order to provide the information required in the last paragraph. DEP also requires Hanson to revegetate disturbed areas capable of supporting plant growth.
On April 15, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick for his April 10, 2020 comments on Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC’s nine-month extension request for their Qualitive Geologic Survey Report.
On April 13, 2020, DEP sent an approval letter to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation’s request for an extension until May 4, 2020 to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On April 10, 2020, DEP received an email from R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation requesting additional time to remove equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site until May 4, 2020.
On April 10, 2020, DEP received a letter from Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick to consider opposing the request made by Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, to seek a nine-month extension to address an immediate asbestos issue to their quarry.
On April 10, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors for their comments on Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC’s, request for extension to response to DEP’s comments on the Qualitive Geologic Survey Report.
On April 8, 2020, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors regarding Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC’s, request for extension to response to DEP’s comments on the Qualitive Geologic Survey Report.
On April 6, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., for their April 3, 2020 comments on the Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC report.
On April 3, 2020, DEP received comments from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., regarding the extension request that was submitted by Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, for the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report prepared by Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc.
On April 2, 2020, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, requesting a nine-month extension until January 6, 2021 to comprehensively address DEP’s comments listed in the March 2, 2020 and September 20, 2019 letters for the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report for the Rock Hill Quarry Site.
On April 1, 2020, DEP sent a approval letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, for their March 13, 2020 Corrective Action Plan response.
On March 13, 2020, DEP received a Corrective Action Plan in response to DEP’s Notice of Violation issued dated February 20, 2020 from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC.
On March 5, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to R.E. Pierson Material Corporation approving their request to remove their equipment from the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On March 5, 2020 received comments from Erskine Environmental Consulting.
On March 4, 2020, DEP received an email from R.E. Pierson Material Corporation requesting permission to pick up their equipment at Rock Hill Quarry site.
On March 4, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to the Bucks County Commissioners for their February 19, 2020 letter requesting to permanently close the operations at the Rockhill Quarry due to the health risks to the surrounding community due to the presence of naturally occurring asbestos.
On March 2, 2020, DEP sent Hanson Aggregates, Pennsylvania, LLC, comments and questions regarding the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report that was submitted on November 15, 2019.
On February 19, 2020, DEP received a letter from the Bucks County Commissioners on behalf of the residents of East Rockhill Township requesting to permanently close the operations at the Rockhill Quarry due to the health risks to the surrounding community due to the presence of naturally occurring asbestos.
On February 18, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., for their February 13, 2020 comments on the January 30, 2020 submission from Earthres Group, Inc., regarding the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report and their February 14 & 16, 2020 comments regarding EPA and USGS position on R.J. Lee Group Protocols.
On February 14, 2020 and February 16, 2020, DEP received comments from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., prepared by Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc., (EEC) regarding EPA and USGS Position on R.J. Lee Group (RJLG) Protocols. The comments focuses attention on key documentation showing that the RJLG protocol to reduce or eliminate the reporting of asbestos has been deemed invalid by key regulatory agencies, and representations by RJLG that the methodology has been approved by EPA are not factually correct. The purpose is to provide DEP with information needed to draw its own conclusion regarding the validity of test data, and by extension, the validity of the sampling plan itself.
On February 13, 2020, DEP received comments from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., prepared by Erskine Environmental Consulting, Inc., in response to the Earthres Group, Inc., January 30, 2020 comments on the Qualitative Geological Survey Report. Since many of Earthres comments focus on subjects and opinions that originated in EEC’s previous submittals, Dr. Bradley Erskine has reviewed Earthres letter and offers a rebuttal to inaccuracies, misstatements and unsupported conclusions that are present through the document.
On February 11, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to Representative Staats for his January 28, 2020 concerns for the residents residing near the Rock Hill Quarry.
On February 7, 2020, the Department of Health sent Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., a letter regarding the potential health risks associated with naturally occurring asbestos exposure.
On January 31, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., for their January 28, 2020 comments regarding the following: the January 15, 2020 response by RJ Lee Group, regarding the inquiry for an SOP used for differential counting; the January 8, 2020 EMSL Analytic, Inc., comments regarding the inquiry for an SOP used for differential counting; and the January 16, 2020 Community Update from DEP.
On January 30, 2020, DEP received a comment response from Earthres Group, Inc., regarding East Rockhill Township’s comments on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report.
On January 28, 2020, DEP received a letter from Representative Staats expressing his concerns for the residents of East Rockhill Township with the asbestos issue at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On January 28, 2020, DEP received a letter from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., regarding the following: the January 15, 2020 response by RJ Lee Group, regarding the inquiry for an SOP used for differential counting; the January 8, 2020 EMSL Analytic, Inc., comments regarding the inquiry for an SOP used for differential counting; and the January 16, 2020 Community Update from DEP.
On January 21, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to Erskine Environmental Consulting for their December 2, 2019, request for Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) for the asbestos differential counting method utilized by EMSL Laboratories and R.J. Lee Group for the identification of asbestos at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On January 17, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., for their comments on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, and the asbestos and application regulations prepared by RH Lee Group.
On January 16, 2020, DEP received comments from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., for the November 15, 2019, Qualitative Geologic Survey Report from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, and the November 25, 2019 asbestos and application regulations prepared by RH Lee Group.
On January 15, 2020, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, regarding the methodology used to differentiate asbestiform amphibole fibers from their non-asbestiform analogs in Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).
On January 8, 2020, DEP received Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) for the asbestos differential counting method on what constitutes asbestiform structures and the decision making process used by EMSL Analytical, Inc., during analysis on DEP samples.
On December 24, 2019, DEP sent an acknowledgement letter to East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors for their comments on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report submitted by Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, on November 15, 2019.
On December 23, 2019, DEP received comments from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report for the Rock Hill Quarry which was submitted by Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, on November 15, 2019
On December 23, 2019, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC, acknowledging that the removal of the required tonnage of minerals is precluded by DEP’s December 5, 2018 order creasing mining and rock crushing activities at the Rock Hill Quarry.
On December 18, 2019, DEP sent a second letter requesting additional testing and analysis for asbestos in aggregate and water at the Rock Hill Quarry to evaluate the environmental, health and safety risks. The first request was sent on September 20, 2019.
On December 6, 2019, DEP reviewed the Erskine Environmental Consulting’s December 2, 2019 letter requesting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the asbestos differential counting method utilized by EMSL Laboratories and R.J. Lee Group for the identification of asbestos at the Rock Hill Quarry. DEP will continue to review, seek the requested SOPs, and will release any documentation once it has been obtained.
On December 2, 2019, DEP received a letter from Erskine Environmental Consulting requesting the Standard Operating Procedures for the asbestos differential counting method utilized by EMSL Laboratories and the R.J. Lee Group for the identification of asbestos at the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On November 25, 2019, DEP received a letter regarding asbestos and application regulations from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, prepared by RH Lee Group.
On November 25, 2019, DEP approved the November 22, 2019, request to pick up a grapple at the Rockhill Quarry from R. E. Pierson.
On November 22, 2019, DEP received a request from P.E. Pierson requesting permission to remove a piece of equipment, known as a grapple, from the Rock Hill Quarry.
On November 15, 2019, DEP received the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, prepared by Earthres Group, Inc.
On October 30, 2019 DEP received a letter from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors which included comments.
On October 13, 2019, DEP received comments and a report from Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) which was prepared by Erskine Environmental Consulting.
On October 4, 2019, DEP sent a letter to Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc., after receiving comments regarding Over-Sized Load Delivery at Rockhill Quarry and Reanalysis of Asbestos Test Results by TEM Methodology.
On October 3, 2019, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, clarifying the laboratory methods and procedures utilized for characterization of the potential presence of asbestiform minerals at the Rock Hill Quarry site.
On September 24, 2019 DEP received a letter from REPA and EEC with comments regarding "Over-Sized Delivery at Rockhill Quarry and Reanalysis of Asbestos Test Results by TEM Methodology."
On September 20, 2019, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC after reviewing the results of the analytical testing for naturally occurring asbestos and is asking for additional information.
On September 11, 2019 DEP received a letter from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors with comments.
On September 2, 2019, Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) submitted a report prepared by Erskine Environmental Consulting, presenting technical review of four laboratory reports for core drilling and boulder sampling from June 26-27, 2019, and provided recommendations for additional testing and alternatives to avoid the potential exposure to residents and school children located near the Rock Hill Quarry site.
Production reports dated between 1983 – 1997
On July 16, 2019, DEP responded to Senator Santarsiero’s, June 21, 2019 letter, regarding the historic operation of the Rock Hill Quarry.
On July 9, 2019, DEP received a letter from U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, concerned for his constituents health and safety as the Rock Hill Quarry materials are extracted and transported.
On June 21, 2019, DEP received a letter from Pennsylvania Senator Steve Santarsiero, regarding Rock Hill Quarry’s history and inspection reports.
On June 6, 2019, Rockhill Environmental Preservation Alliance, Inc. (REPA) submitted comments prepared by Erskine Environmental Consulting on the Geologic Investigations Hazardous Materials Naturally Occurring Asbestos Qualitative Geologic Survey Sampling Plan.
On May 17, 2019 DEP received a letter from Compliance Plus Services, Inc. with a response to the Department's comments.
On April 30, 2019 DEP received a response from NOV
On April 30, 2019, DEP received a second set of comments on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Sampling Plan from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors.
On April 30, 2019, DEP authorized Hanson Aggregates, PA, to conduct exploratory core drilling and bolder field sampling as described in the following plans.
- April 3, 2019, DEP received a sampling plan designed to collect sufficient information for the preparation of a detailed Qualitative Geologic Survey of the site by EarthRes Group, Inc.
- April 25, 2019, DEP received responses for comments that were submitted by DEP and East Rockhill Township for the Qualitative Geologic Survey Sampling Plan.
On April 30, 2019, DEP received dust suppression procedures for core drilling and bolder field analysis from Hanson Aggregates PA.
On April 25, 2019, DEP received EarthRes Group, Inc., responses for the comments that were submitted for the Qualitative Geologic Survey Sampling Plan.
On April 22, 2019, DEP sent comments, a NSSGA Mineral ID Guide, and excerpts from the Aggregates Handbook to Hanson Aggregates PA, for the Rock Hill Quarry Qualitative Geologic Survey Sampling Plan.
- East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors comments
- The Aggregates Handbook, Second Edition
- NSSGA Mineral ID and Management Guide
On April 17, 2019, DEP received East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors comments on the Qualitative Survey Sampling Plan for Rock Hill Quarry submitted by EarthRes Group, Inc.
On April 12, 2019, DEP reviewed and sent comments to EarthRes Group, Inc., for the Qualitative Survey Sampling Plan for Rock Hill Quarry.
On April 3, 2019, DEP received a Qualitative Geologic Survey Sampling Plan for the continued assessment of naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) at the Rock Hill Quarry from EarthRes Group, Inc.
On March 25, 2019, DEP received information and documentation further supporting Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, compliance with DEP’s annual 500-ton removal minimum requirements.
On March 18, 2019 DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania with a revision.
In December 2018 DEP received a Draft Air Monitoring Plan.
On December 19, 2018, DEP approved the information which was submitted by EarthRes Group, Inc., proposed a one-time background sampling plan for naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) in water, aggregate stockpiles, and crusher fines at the Rock Hill Quarry with conditions that the department reserves the right to modify or rescind the plan approval in the event of unforeseen geologic circumstances.
On December 19, 2018, DEP received a proposed naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) one-time background site operations sampling plan for several site operations from EarthRes Group, Inc.
On December 12, 2018 DEp received MAP Air Sampling and Map Receptor Location documentation.
On December 10, 2018 DEP sent a response to Representative Fitzpatrick.
On December 6, 2018 DEP received Rock Hill Quarry NOA Sample Results.
On December 5, 2018 DEP sent a Plan Approval Issuance to Richard E. Pierson Material Corp.
On November 28, 2018 DEP sent a letter to Hanson regarding the NPDES Permit.
On October 29, 2018, DEP received the 3rd Quarter 2018 Rock Hill Quarry naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) Monitoring Report from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On October 25, 2018 DEP received a permit update, response to comments from EarthRES.
On October 3, 2018 DEP sent a technical defiiency letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On September 6, 2018 DEP sent a technical deficiency letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On August 6, 2018, DEP received the 2nd Quarter 2018 Rock Hill Quarry naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) Monitoring Report from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On May 3, 2018 DEP sent a technical deficiency letter to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On March 19, 2018, DEP with the assistance of EnviroTrac collected a water sample from the well located at the Rock Hill Quarry. The sample was analyzed for Perfluoro-octanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and sent to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On March 14, 2018, DEP received a Rock Hill Quarry NPDES renewal application from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, which included additional water samples to assess for the presence of asbestos.
On January 25, 2018, DEP approved the proposed monitoring plan for Rock Hill Quarry naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) and incorporated into Noncoal Surface Mining Permit No. 7974SM1. The Department lifts the cessation of all production drilling, blasting and crushing activities as requested on January 4, 2018.
On January 24, 2018, DEP received the Rock Hill Quarry naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) Monitoring Report from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
On January 18, 2018, DEP received the Asbestos Investigation and testing results for Rock Hill Quarry from EarthRes Group, Inc.
On January 4, 2018, DEP ceased all production drilling, blasting and crushing activities at Rock Hill Quarry due to asbestos form materials may be present in the rock planned to be mined at the quarry.
- On September 13, 2023, DEP received a Final Laboratory Report for the August 22, 2023 Limited Activity Air Sampling event 4 (stockpile movement).
- On May 17, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the April 12, 2023 limited activity based sampling event 3 – Stockpile Movement, in accordance with DEP’s December 8, 2022 approval letter. The results include laboratory analysis of samples collected during the sampling event, meteorological data collected from the Rock Hill Quarry weather station from April 9, 2023 through April 12, 2023, and GPS vehicle tracking data logs for equipment used during the event.
- On May 2, 2023, DEP received a laboratory analysis report from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, for their April 12, 2023 activity-based sampling event.
- On April 21, 2023, DEP received a letter from Heidelberg Materials Northeast, LLC, of the results from the April 12, 2023 limited activity based sampling event 3 – precipitation data, in accordance with DEP’s December 8, 2022 approval letter. Heidelberg monitored the weather and precipitation from the Rock Hill Quarry for 35 hours prior to the start of the sampling.
- On December 8, 2022, DEP sent a letter to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, responding to their November 4, 2022 test results of the October 11, 2022 limited activity based sampling events 2 & 5. DEP is approving Hanson to proceed with the activity-based sampling event 3: Stockpile Movement and to apply certain conditions.
- On November 4, 2022, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, of the results of the October 11, 2022 limited activity based sampling events 2 & 5, in accordance with DEP’s February 28, 2022 approval letter, as well as the conditions outlined in DEP’s September 1, 2022 letter.
- On June 24, 2022, DEP received the results from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC’s first activity based sampling, conducted on June 1, 2022 in accordance with DEP’s February 28, 2022 letter.
- On October 29, 2021, DEP received a 2nd response from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, along with attachments A, B, and C, regarding the technical deficiency comments of April 12, 2021.
- On October 7, 2021, DEP received the 5th round of Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, which were collected September 10 2021.
- On September 20, 2021, DEP received the 4th round of Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, which were collected on August 27, 2021.
- On September 9, 2021, DEP received Preliminary Ambient Air Analysis results from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
- On July 6, 2021, DEP received a response from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, along with attachments A, B, and C, regarding the technical deficiency comments of April 12, 2021.
- On November 15, 2019, DEP received the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, prepared by Earthres Group, Inc.
- Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, hired Test America and EMSL Analytical, Inc, to do testing at the Rock Hill Quarry.
- On August 14, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania LLC, which included the requested TEM and petrographic analysis, a requirement under DEP’s April 17 response to comments on the Qualitative Geologic Survey Report. The purpose of this information is to determine the extent and distribution of Naturally Occurring Asbestos (NOA) at the site. DEP’s review of this submission began on August 17.
- On May 29, 2020, DEP received correspondence from Hanson Aggregate Pennsylvania LLC, addressing the items required for submission by May 31, 2020. The items include Comments 1, 2, and 3 of DEP’s March 2, 2020 Qualitative Geologic Survey Report comment letter; the request for a Revegetation Plan describing disturbed areas capable of supporting plant growth and a plan to revegetate them congruent with current operational restrictions; and the request for a Draft Air Monitoring Plan that incorporates monitoring for airborne asbestos exposure during periods of limited activity at Rock Hill quarry, as well as during inactivity.
- On October 3, 2019, DEP received a letter from Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania, LLC, clarifying the laboratory methods and procedures utilized for characterization of the potential presence of asbestiform minerals at the Rock Hill Quarry site.
- On August 21, 2019, DEP received laboratory reports for DEP’s independent core drilling and boulder sampling.
- On June 26 and 27, 2019, DEP received Laboratory Reports for core drilling and boulder sampling.
- On May 29, 2019, DEP received a Laboratory Report including the analytical results for the surface water samples collected at the site on April 18, 2019.
- On May 2, 2019, DEP received the Final Laboratory Report and Chain-of-Custody including the analytical results for the surface water samples collected at the site on April 18, 2019. No asbestos fibers were detected in any of the water samples from Hanson Aggregates, PA.
- April 19, 2019 – 041910543 re-test for asbestos in water
- April 19, 2019 – 041910543 test for asbestos in water
- April 18, 2019 – 041910548 test for asbestos in rock
- March 4, 2019 – R.E. Pierson Asbestos Air Sampling Results
- December 20, 2018 - 041837324 test for asbestos in water
- December 20, 2018 - 041837322 test for asbestos in rock
- November 9, 2018 - 041833717 test for asbestos in rock
- November 2, 2018 - 041832938 test for asbestos in rock
- October 30, 2018 - 041832561 test for asbestos in rock
- On October 29, 2018, DEP received the 3rd Quarter 2018 Rock Hill Quarry naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) Monitoring Report from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
- October 19, 2018 - 041831563 test for asbestos in rock
- October 10, 2018 - 041830600 test for asbestos in rock
- September 24, 2018 - 041828867 test for asbestos in rock
- September 6, 2018 - 041827054 test for asbestos in rock
- August 22, 2018 - 041825501 test for asbestos in rock
- On August 6, 2018, DEP received the 2nd Quarter 2018 Rock Hill Quarry naturally occurring asbestos (NOA) Monitoring Report from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
- April 18, 2018 - test for standard NPDES water parameters and additional characterization
- On March 19, 2018, DEP with the assistance of EnviroTrac collected a water sample from the well located at the Rock Hill Quarry. The sample was analyzed for Perfluoro-octanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and sent to Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC.
- On March 14, 2018, DEP received a Rock Hill Quarry NPDES renewal application from Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, which included additional water samples to assess for the presence of asbestos.
- February 19, 2018 - test for standard NPDES water parameters
- February 15, 2018 - test for standard NPDES water parameters
- February 2, 2018 - test for standard NPDES water parameters
- January 26, 2018 - test for standard NPDES water parameters
- On January 18, 2018, DEP received the Asbestos Investigation and testing results for Rock Hill Quarry from EarthRes Group, Inc.
Non-Coal Surface Mining - Inspection Reports
- September 7, 2023
- August 22, 2023
- August 22, 2023
- April 12, 2023
- February 2, 2023
- November 29, 2022
- October 11, 2022
- August 23, 2022
- June 1, 2022
- February 14, 2022
- September 8, 2021
- May 28, 2021
- May 6, 2021
- February 25, 2021
- October 21, 2020
- August 6, 2020
- May 19, 2020
- February 20, 2020
- November 7, 2019
- September 16, 2019
- June 11, 2019
- May 3, 2019
- March 22, 2019
- March 19, 2019
- March 7, 2019
- December 4, 2018
- August 14, 2018
- August 2, 2018
- July 25, 2018
- July 19, 2018
- July 6, 2018
- July 5, 2018
- July 5, 2018
- July 3, 2018
- June 1, 2018
- May 4, 2018
- May 1, 2018
- April 24, 2018
- April 10, 2018
- March 19, 2018
- March 5, 2018
- February 28, 2018
- February 28, 2018
- February 23, 2018
- February 16, 2018
- February 2, 2018
- February 1, 2018
- January 18, 2018
- December 29, 2017
- December 15, 2017
- November 21, 2017
- November 21, 2017
- November 21, 2017
- September 7, 2017
- September 7, 2017
- June 16, 2017
- June 16, 2017
- March 24, 2017
- March 24, 2017
- November 14, 2016
- November 14, 2016
- July 11, 2016
- July 11, 2016
- April 29, 2016
- April 29, 2016
- March 25, 2016
- March 25, 2016
- October 7, 2015
- October 7, 2015
- August 24, 2015
- August 24, 2015
- June 30, 2015
- June 30, 2015
- March 31, 2015
- March 31, 2015
- December 4, 2014
- September 10, 2014
- June 2, 2014
- February 20, 2014
- September 12, 2013
- June 24, 2013
- January 25, 2013
- November 15, 2012
- July 12, 2012
- January 11, 2012
- October 27, 2011
- September 6, 2011
- May 4, 2011
- January 11, 2011
- November 3, 2010
- July 12, 2010
- April 21, 2010
- February 1, 2010
- November 2, 2009
- September 10, 2009
- February 9, 2009
- December 15, 2008
- December 15, 2008
- July 29, 2008
- July 29, 2008
- June 5, 2008
- April 25, 2008
- April 25, 2008
- February 5, 2008
- February 5, 2008
- October 17, 2007
- October 17, 2007
- September 20, 2007
- September 20, 2007
- April 17, 2007
- February 12, 2007
- November 7, 2006
- September 27, 2006
- April 28, 2006
- March 10, 2006
- December 3, 2005
- August 23, 2005
- May 18, 2005
- February 8, 2005
- December 17, 2004
- October 8, 2004
- August 17, 2004
- June 11, 2004
- February 18, 2004
- December 3, 2003
- April 10, 2003
- February 12, 2003
- December 16, 2002
- May 23, 2002
- October 10, 2001
- July 25, 2001
- April 25, 2001
- January 22, 2001
- December 11, 2000
- November 22, 2000
- August 7, 2000
- May 16, 2000
- January 19, 2000
- December 8, 1999
- November 1, 1999
- July 15, 1999
- May 4, 1999
- February 2, 1999
- January 7, 1999
- October 2, 1998
- March 25, 1998
- November 20, 1997
- October 31, 1997
- June 10, 1997
- December 11, 1996
- April 5, 1996
- August 12, 1995
- May 11, 1995
- April 21, 1995
- February 3, 1995
- November 9, 1994
- August 24, 1994
- June 7, 1994
- March 4, 1994
- December 28, 1993
- October 25, 1993
- August 20, 1993
- June 15, 1993
- April 1, 1993
- November 24, 1992
- August 25, 1992
- June 11, 1992
- April 21, 1992
- February 10, 1992
- December 3, 1991
- September 27, 1991
- August 22, 1991
- July 15, 1991
- June 18, 1991
- April 2, 1991
- September 6, 1990
- June 26, 1990
- March 5, 1990
- March 3, 1990
- December 26, 1989
- September 11, 1989
- July 18, 1989
- April 28, 1989
- February 1, 1989
- December 14, 1988
- August 17, 1988
- February 1, 1988
- September 23, 1987
- February 25, 1987
- October 30, 1986
- October 9, 1986
- July 24, 1986
- June 23, 1986
- December 4, 1985
- June 7, 1985
- November 2, 1984
- July 16, 1984
- April 4, 1984
- February 2, 1984
- December 2, 1983
- October 4, 1983
- July 28, 1983
- June 21, 1983
- April 28, 1983
- February 16, 1983
- November 26, 1982
- September 28, 1982
- August 2, 1982
- July 21, 1982
- June 7, 1982
- March 29, 1982
- August 15, 1979
- May 7, 1979
- September 25, 1978
- September 7, 1978
- July 18, 1978
- December 9, 1977
- March 23, 1977
Non-Coal Surface Mining – NPDES
On January 26, 2018 (PDF), DEP received 4th Quarter 2017 NPDES Discharge Monitoring Reports from Hanson Aggregates PA.
Air Quality
There are no active Air Quality permits issued for this site. All historical information has been archived below. Recent inspection reports are below.
Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty – Air Quality
On September 4, 2019, DEP entered into a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty with R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation for the May 24, 2018 violation for poured foundations for the primary crusher, installed structural steel for the primary crusher feed hopper and brought associated equipment such as conveyors and screen components on-site at Rick Hill Quarry without a valid, issued plan approval or operating permit from DEP.
Plan Approvals & Operating Permits – Air Quality
On June 2, 2020, DEP sent an acknowledgment letter to R.E. Pierson Material Corporation for their May 22, 2020 request to allow the plan approval to expire and that R.E. Pierson no longer needs the general permits at the Rockhill Quarry.
On May 22, 2020, DEP received three letters from Compliance Plus Services on behalf of R.E. Pierson for the expiration and discontinuation of coverage under General Permits GP13-09-0001 and GP9-09-0084 related to the proposed operation of a Hot Mix Asphalt Plant; General Permits GP3-09-0157 & GP9-09-0083, for portable non-metallic mineral processing plant and related internal combustion engines; and Plan Approval No. 09-0241, the construction of a 1,000 ton/hour non-metallic mineral processing plant.
- General Permits GP13-09-0001 & GP9-09-0084
- General Permits GP3-09-0157 & GP9-09-0083
- Plan Approval No. 09-0241
On December 5, 2018, DEP issued a plan approval to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation to construct a 1,000 ton per hour nonmetallic mineral processing plant equipped with a wet dust suppression system, which will result in the existing Surface Mining Permit to be revised.
- May 22, 2018 - Application
- May 31, 2018 - Technical Review Memo
- September 20, 2018 - Public Hearing Transcript
- Comment Response Document
- December 5, 2018 - Plan Approval 09-0241
On September 7, 2018, DEP issued 2 General Plan Approval and General Operating Permits to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation.
- GP13-09-0001 - Portable Hot Mix Asphalt Plants
- GP9-09-0084 - Diesel or No. 2 Fuel-Fired Combustion Engine(s)
On March 14, 2018, DEP issued 2 General Plan Approval and General Operating Permits to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation to replace the equipment in the General Permits issued on December 27, 2017.
- GP9-09-0083 - Diesel or No. 2 Fuel-Fired Internal Combustion Engines to Power an Existing Portable Nonmetallic Mineral Processing Plant
- GP3-09-0157 – Portable nonmetallic mineral processing plant
On December 27, 2017, DEP issued 2 General Plan Approval and General Operating Permits to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation.
- GP3-09-0153 – Portable Nonmetallic Mineral Processing Plant with Water Spray Dust Suppression
- GP9-09-0080 – Five Diesel or No. 2 Fuel-Fired Internal Combustion Engines
- GP3 Conditions
- GP9 Conditions
Inspection Reports - Air Quality
- January 16, 2019
- December 20, 2018
- October 31, 2018
- October 10, 2018
- September 11, 2018
- August 30, 2018
- July 13, 2018
- June 15, 2018
- June 7, 2018
- May 23, 2018
- May 1, 2018
- April 26, 2018
- April 23, 2018
- January 24, 2018
Notices of Violations - Air Quality
On May 30, 2018, DEP received the abatement plan in response to the Notice of Violation.
On May 24, 2018, DEP issued a Notice of Violation for poured foundations for the primary crusher, installed structural steel for the primary crusher feed hopper, and brought associated equipment such as conveyors and screen components on-site at the facility without a valid, issued plan approval or operating permit from DEP.
Correspondence - Air Quality
On May 17, 2019, DEP received the proposed Asbestos Air Monitoring and Fugitive Dust and Asbestos Mitigation Plans for Rock Hill Quarry from R. E. Pierson Material Corporation.
On January 4, 2019, DEP sent comments on the draft Asbestos Air Monitoring Plan for the East Rock Hill Quarry Site.
On December 21, 2018, R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation submits their Draft Asbestos Air Monitoring Plan for the Rock Hill Quarry Site.
On August 30, 2018, DEP received General Permit Applications for Hot Mix Asphalt Plant and Temporary Diesel Engines from Fox Rothschild, LLP.
On August 20, 2018, DEP received a letter from East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors in respect to the pending air quality permit application for Hot Mix Asphalt Plant and Temporary Diesel Engines submitted by R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation.
On August 15, 2018, DEP sent a letter to R.E. Pierson Material Corporation for Visible Emissions Test Protocols for opacity testing on the portable crusher at Rock Hill Quarry.
On August 3, 2018, DEP received revised portions of the general plan approval and general operating permit application and revised emission calculations for the construction and operation of a portable hot mix asphalt plant and three temporary diesel generators to be located at Rock Hill Quarry.
On July 23, 2018, DEP received a letter from East Rockhill Township in response to R.E. Pierson Materials Corporation's submission for 1000 ton per hour crushing and screening plant application.