Background

The Nockamixon TCE HSCA Site is located in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Chlorinated solvents have contaminated the soil, surface water, and groundwater at the Site. DEP has identified a former 77.2-acre farm on Brennan Road as the source of the contamination. The farm, which was subdivided into nine parcels in 1978, housed drums of unknown contents and other deposited/buried wastes. Property owners removed the drums in 1980, but subsequent investigations revealed elevated concentrations of chlorinated solvents in the areas where the drums had been stored.

In 2009, the Bucks County Health Department notified DEP of Trichloroethene (TCE) contamination in wells serving a local restaurant and several homes. Between 2009 and 2011, DEP sampled more than 100 private drinking water wells in the area. Chlorinated solvents, TCE, and/or Tetrachloroethene (PCE) exceeded Safe Drinking Water Maximum Contaminant Levels in wells serving 45 homes. DEP subsequently installed carbon filter systems on 42 of those homes.

Indoor air of two residential properties near the contamination source areas was impacted by vapor intrusion (VI). DEP subsequently installed vapor mitigation systems in those homes.