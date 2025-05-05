Report Incidents and Complaints

PA DEP Emergency Response
The Department of Environmental Protection's mission during emergencies and disasters is to respond quickly and professionally to any incident which adversely affects the health and safety or the environment of the citizens of the Commonwealth. First on-scene is usually the Environmental Emergency Response Team, whose members are highly trained, experienced emergency first responders.
An environmental emergency is a situation requiring an immediate response. This may include discoloration of a waterway, a fish kill, spilled material, or other situation threatening public health and safety or the environment in some way that must be addressed in real time.
Anyone can report an environmental complaint. All reports are confidential. DEP responds promptly and professionally to any complaint.
Online complaints are reviewed during business hours. Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.
What happens when you submit the online complaint form:
- The form asks for your name and a phone number and/or email address to reach you. The electronic form requires an email address, but to make an anonymous complaint, sign up for a free e-mail account. This will enable you to remain anonymous while still providing DEP with the ability to contact you.
- It asks you to identify the location of the problem as best you can: such as the city, county, township, name of road or stream or river, etc. If you are unsure of the location you may be able to identify your location using a mobile device mapping application, such as Google or Apple Maps. It also asks for a description of the problem; please provide detailed information where possible.
- You will get an email confirming that your complaint was received. When the investigation is completed, you will receive a follow-up email or phone call.
What happens when you call?
You will be directed to an automated system to connect you with a service representative in the appropriate regional office.
The phone prompts are listed below by county. You don’t need to wait for the full recording and can select a number at any time. If your call is placed during business hours, you will be connected with the service representative in your region. If not, you will be able to leave a voicemail.
Options, press:
- for the Southeast Regional Office serving: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
- for the Northeast Regional Office serving: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming
- for the Southcentral Regional Office serving: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
- for the Northcentral Regional Office serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Snyder, Union
- for the Southwest Regional Office serving: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
- for the Northwest Regional Office serving: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren
- If you are unsure which regional office is best for your complaint. You will be connected with an answering service that will take your information and contact the appropriate office.
- Repeat the automated menu
What happens when you are connected to a service representative?
Note that you may get the voicemail line if it is after business hours or if the service representative is on the line with another caller. Please try to include the information below whether speaking with the service representative or leaving a voicemail. If you are more comfortable in a language other than English, say which language you would prefer to use and they will connect you with an interpreter.
- If you call during business hours, the service representative will talk with you to gather your contact information and specifics on the nature of your concerns. The Department does accept anonymous complaints; however, if you choose to remain anonymous, DEP will not be able to follow up with you regarding the results of your complaint. Complainant information is always kept confidential.
- If you receive the service representative’s voicemail, please provide your name, phone number and/or email address to reach you. Identify the location of the problem as best you can: such as the city, county, township, name of road or stream or river, etc. If you are unsure of the location, you may be able to identify it using a mobile app, such as Google or Apple Maps. They’ll also ask you to describe the problem.
- The field inspector assigned to your complaint will contact you once they have conducted their investigation or if additional information is needed. If you’re leaving a voice mail, you can provide your phone number or email address and ask to be given updates.
An environmental emergency is a situation requiring an immediate response. This may include discoloration of a waterway, a fish kill, spilled material, or other situation threatening public health and safety or the environment in some way that must be addressed in real time.
DEP works closely with local emergency responders and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to review reported environmental emergencies. In the case of an environmental emergency, DEP will usually dispatch a member of their Environmental Emergency Response Team, whose members are highly trained, experienced emergency first responders.
Emergency Contacts
DEP maintains a 24 hour emergency response hotline with Duty Officers on call in each DEP Regional Office for dispatching response personnel to emergency and incidents within DEP purview.
To report an environmental emergency, please call:
1-800-541-2050
To report a medical emergency or a natural gas smell: Dial 911 immediately.
To report mining and blasting related complaints: Please contact your local district mining office.
If you have a complaint about black flies (gnats): Please use the Black Fly complaint form
If you have a complaint about flies related to agricultural activity: Please contact the Pennsylvania Agricultural Ombudsman Program
To report mosquitos for possible West Nile Virus concerns: Use the mosquito complaint form Complaints are accepted seasonally, April 1 - October 31.
To report a dead bird for possible West Nile Virus testing: Use the dead bird reporting form Complaints are accepted seasonally, April 1 - October 31.
If you have a complaint about the spotted lanternfly: Online SLF Reporting
Also, please be advised the PA DEP does not have regulations or authority for indoor air quality and cannot address black mold and other issues inside homes or apartments. Find more information about mold and indoor air quality from the EPA.
How to Report an Environmental Health Concern
To report an environmental health concern, along with associated health symptoms, you can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Division of Environmental Health Epidemiology, by completing their Online Environmental Health Concern Form. You may also visit their Environmental Health Concerns webpage to find additional contact information.