Many homeowners are installing solar photovoltaic systems to reduce their energy costs as well as greenhouse gas emissions. There are many things to consider when installing solar such as life of your existing roof, financing, and energy efficiency. Onsite solar photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal opportunities should be explored after your home is energy efficient.

Federal Government Resources

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) has developed a suite of Solar Energy Resources for Consumers to assist residents and homeowners with evaluating the potential for solar energy use at their homes. Highlighted resources include: The Homeowner’s Guide to Going Solar provides a step-by-step list of questions residents should consider when evaluating the potential for solar energy use at their home. These questions range from “Is my home suitable for solar panels?” to “How do I start the process of going solar?” to “Will I save money by going solar?” The How to Finance Your Rooftop Solar Energy System article provides information about the different options available on financing a solar energy installation including loans, leases, and power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has also developed a a series of steps to follow when planning a home solar electric system. These steps include: Investigate your home's energy efficiency Assess your solar potential and any limitations Assess your options for going solar Estimate your solar electricity needs Obtain bids and site assessments from contractors Understand available financing and incentives Work with your installer and utility to install the system and set up agreements

The list of steps and additional information can be found here: Walk Me Through It: A Step-By-Step Guide for Consumers Going Solar | Department of Energy

The Federal Trade Commission has published a guide entitled Solar Power for Your Home that provides information for evaluating different approaches for installing solar

Pennsylvania Resources

Regional Resources

Solarize Greater Philadelphia is a customer support program empowering residents and businesses to go solar. The program serves Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority negotiated discounted pricing with pre-approved installation partners. Solarize Philly also features some consumer protections. The program is only open to residents of Philadelphia.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support (SEEDS) conducts regular forums on solar energy and solar PV, gathers volunteers for solar PV installation projects, provides free solar energy assessments to members and serves as an advisor to the community on solar energy.

Solar Installers

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not maintain a list qualified solar energy installation companies. Solar installers operating in Pennsylvania are considered home improvement contractors and must maintain a certificate of registration issued by the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Consumers can verify a home improvement contractor’s registration status through the Home Improvement Consumer Information website.

Outside organizations have compiled lists of solar installers using their own criteria. Examples of these lists are below:

Incentive Programs

The following incentives are available to Pennsylvania residents who install solar energy systems at their homes:

Renewable Energy Credits: In Pennsylvania, Renewable Energy Credits are administered through the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act (AEPS). The AEPS website provides information about how to register in the system and the process to sell and transfer credits.

In Pennsylvania, Renewable Energy Credits are administered through the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act (AEPS). The AEPS website provides information about how to register in the system and the process to sell and transfer credits. Net Metering: In Pennsylvania, residential solar photovoltaic systems up to 50kW are eligible for net metering, which allows excess electric generation from the solar system to be sold back into the grid with the customer being credited at the full retail rate. For further information about net metering in Pennsylvania, please refer to Net Metering and Interconnection Rules on the PA PUC AEPS Act Page and consult your individual utility (see links above)

For information about additional potential opportunities, the Database of State Incentives for Renewable Energy (DSIRE) provides information on incentives and policies that support renewable energy and energy efficiency throughout the country. DESIRE is managed by the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center.

Solar Thermal Heating

Solar thermal energy can be used for hot water and space heating. This can help save money on utility bills by reducing energy used for heating water.