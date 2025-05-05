Environmental & Recycling Services, Inc. (ERSI Landfill)

Environmental & Recycling Services, Inc. filed a Major Permit Modification with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Northeast Regional Office to modify its existing permit. The Construction/Demolition Waste Landfill is located along 1100 Union Street in Taylor Borough, Lackawanna County. Items in this application reflect the design modification to include a synthetic liner and leachate collection as part of the approved Phase IV area of the landfill. The approval was issued on June 16, 2026.