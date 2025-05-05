Environmental & Recycling Services, Inc. (ERSI Landfill)

Environmental & Recycling Services, Inc. filed a Major Permit Modification with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Northeast Regional Office to modify its existing permit. The Construction/Demolition Waste Landfill is located along 1100 Union Street in Taylor Borough, Lackawanna County. Items in this application reflect the design modification to include a synthetic liner and leachate collection as part of the approved Phase IV area of the landfill. The approval was issued on June 16, 2026.
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ERSI Phase IV Redesign Major Modification Approval (June 16, 2026)
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ERSI Response to DEP's Second Technical Deficiency Letter (March 5, 2026)
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ERSI Major Modification Second Technical Deficiency Letter (February 27, 2026)
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ERSI Response to DEP’s First Technical Deficiency Letter (December 18, 2025)
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ERSI Major Modification First Technical Deficiency Letter (November 6, 2025)
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ERSI Phase IV Major Mod Plain Language Summary (July 11, 2025)
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ERSI Phase IV Major Mod Acceptance (June 5, 2025)
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ERSI Phase IV Redesign Transmittal Letter
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ERSI Landfill Phase IV Major Permit Modification Volume 1
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ERSI Landfill Phase IV Major Permit Modification Volume 2
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ERSI Landfill Phase IV Major Permit Modification Volume 3
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ERSI Landfill Phase IV Major Permit Modification Volume 4
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ERSI Phase IV Drawings Set