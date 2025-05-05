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    Northeast Regional Office

    North East Waste Systems Transfer Facility

    This page was last updated July 8, 2026

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    North East Waste Systems, LLC (NEWS) is proposing to construct the North East Waste Systems Transfer Facility (NEWT), to be located at 728 South Church Street in the City of Hazleton, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The proposed waste facility would transfer municipal solid waste (MSW) and construction/demolition (C&D) into transfer trailer trucks. The proposed maximum daily waste acceptance rate for NEWT is 500 tons/day municipal and/or C&D wastes. All municipal and C&D wastes accepted would be transported to permitted disposal facilities designated in the applicable PADEP approved Act 101 Municipal Waste Management Plan.

    Below is a copy of the application received by DEP. This application been accepted and is under review. 

    Enhanced Public Participation

    The City of Hazleton is considered an Environmental Justice (EJ) Community. As such, the EJ Policy requirements are applicable to this project. The EJ Policy requires DEP to implement Enhanced Public Participation (EPP) during its review of this application. The documents below were generated to ensure all EPP requirements are being met.