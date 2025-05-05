North East Waste Systems, LLC (NEWS) is proposing to construct the North East Waste Systems Transfer Facility (NEWT), to be located at 728 South Church Street in the City of Hazleton, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The proposed waste facility would transfer municipal solid waste (MSW) and construction/demolition (C&D) into transfer trailer trucks. The proposed maximum daily waste acceptance rate for NEWT is 500 tons/day municipal and/or C&D wastes. All municipal and C&D wastes accepted would be transported to permitted disposal facilities designated in the applicable PADEP approved Act 101 Municipal Waste Management Plan.

Below is a copy of the application received by DEP. This application been accepted and is under review.