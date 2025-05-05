North East Waste Systems, LLC (NEWS) is proposing to construct the North East Waste Systems Transfer Facility (NEWT), to be located at 728 South Church Street in the City of Hazleton, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The proposed waste facility would transfer municipal solid waste (MSW) and construction/demolition (C&D) into transfer trailer trucks. The proposed maximum daily waste acceptance rate for NEWT is 500 tons/day municipal and/or C&D wastes. All municipal and C&D wastes accepted would be transported to permitted disposal facilities designated in the applicable PADEP approved Act 101 Municipal Waste Management Plan.
Below is a copy of the application received by DEP. This application been accepted and is under review.
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Technical Deficiency Letter
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Application Cover Letter and Table of Contents
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Application Acceptance Letter
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Local Municipality Involvement Process Meeting Notification
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Local Municipality Involvement Process Meeting Follow-up
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General Information Form
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Form 1 - Facility Plan
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Form 5 - Permit Drawings
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Form 28 - Closure-Post Closure Land Use Plan
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Form A - Application for Municipal or Residual Waste Permit
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Form B-B1 - Certifications
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Form D - Environmental Assessment
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Form E - Contractual Consent
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Form G(A) - Air Resources Protection
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Form HW-C - Compliance History
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Form I - Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Controls
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Form L - Contingency Plan for Emergency Procedures
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Form O - Transfer Facilities
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Form X - Radiation Protection Plan
Enhanced Public Participation
The City of Hazleton is considered an Environmental Justice (EJ) Community. As such, the EJ Policy requirements are applicable to this project. The EJ Policy requires DEP to implement Enhanced Public Participation (EPP) during its review of this application. The documents below were generated to ensure all EPP requirements are being met.